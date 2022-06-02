Hector Vivas/Getty Images News

Televisa (NYSE:TV), a leading operator of content, cable, and pay-TV businesses in Mexico, has opened a new chapter in its story now that the Televisa-Univision carve-out is done and dusted. For context, the deal involved Televisa's media, content, and production assets being merged into US Hispanic network Univision, creating a new entity in which Televisa now holds a 45% stake.

On paper, the TV remainco has a lot going for it – a cleaner balance sheet, solid cash generation, and a ~45% stake in the fast-growing Televisa-Univision entity. Yet, the market is pricing in a healthy dose of skepticism at these levels. Assuming a ~5x adj. EV/EBITDA valuation for its Cable division (in line with cable peer Megacable (OTCPK:MHSDF)), TV's stake in Televisa-Univision would be valued at an implied ~2x EV/EBITDA – well below media peers like Fox (FOXA) and Paramount (PARA) in the low-teens. The wide discount is a compelling reason to own the stock, in my view, particularly given Televisa-Univision's massive growth potential in streaming (where valuations tend to be multiples higher).

First Look at The "New" Televisa

Since agreeing in April 2021 to carve out its content-related assets into a newly created entity (Televisa-Univision), TV has completed the exercise in Q1 2022, adding ~$1bn in cash and ~$300mn in additional proceeds (mainly related to commercial agreements) to its balance sheet post-deal. In addition, TV also gets ~$1.5bn in Televisa-Univision shares, increasing its stake to 45%. In turn, several content-related assets moved out of TV, including the Televisa Content and the movie distribution unit (accounted for in the “Other Businesses” segment). As the deal was concluded in February 2022, TV's Q1 2022 report reflects January and February in the pre-deal format (i.e., consolidated content assets and US-only operations for Univision) and March in the post-deal format (i.e., deconsolidated content-related assets and US/Mexico operations for Univision).

Early indications have been positive – overall TV earnings numbers were solid in Q1 2022, led by steady revenue growth in advertising, while EBITDA also rose ~7% for the quarter despite ongoing investments in the ViX unit. While TV benefited from a ~P$54.8bn non-recurring gain related to the disposal of its content assets (recorded as discontinued operations), its underlying earnings remained strong on a normalized basis. From a funding perspective, the ~P$65.4bn cash received from the deal also provided a major boost to the balance sheet, driving the trailing net debt/EBITDA ratio (adjusted for other investments) lower to ~1.1x (well below the 2.5x in Q4 2021).

Televisa

Expanding into Streaming with ViX

While the main near to mid-term growth driver remains advertising, streaming revenues could emerge as the key growth engine over the long term, given the vast market opportunities in advertising video on demand (AVOD) and subscription video on demand (SVOD). TV has an advantage in the business model transition into streaming, in my view given the potential spill-over effect into streaming services. In particular, TV already has a captive (and sizeable customer base) to which it can market its SVOD service (ViX+), while the AVOD service (ViX) presents incremental monetization opportunities given the overlap between content on linear channels and streaming.

Plus, the ad-based streaming option provides new opportunities for content consumption outside the home and comes free – a key point of differentiation from competing platforms that typically offer a lower-priced product with ads (still subscription-based), potentially resulting in different user bases. The free tier also presents opportunities to manage churn down the line as customers shift between AVOD and SVOD, which could allow for a market share recovery against internet/social media over time. With the timing of the AVOD launch also coming on the heels of a strong advertising performance in 2021 (sales up 22% YoY) and Q1 2022 (+12% YoY), the momentum is clearly with TV at this juncture. Coupled with the operating leverage of the advertising segments, the scalability of streaming should allow for EBITDA margin expansion toward the ~40% level over time (vs. ~30% today).

Pantaya Acquisition to Bolster Streaming Efforts

Having paid ~$115m for Pantaya, TelevisaUnivision now has the leading SVOD platform in the US targeting the Hispanic population. Strategically, the deal adds several benefits, including a quality team with a solid track record in streaming, a large SVOD client base, and a rich content portfolio. The latter is key near-term, as it allows more programming flexibility and helps relieve pressure from the delivery schedule for its original series line-up. Meanwhile, the addition of a ~1m SVOD subscriber base should also boost the scale and content pipeline of ViX+ at launch. Adding to the highly complementary acquisition is the reasonable net acquisition price, which at ~$115m seems undemanding - a ~$4.2/month ARPU (assuming a 70/30 split between paid and trial subs) would imply a ~2.3x EV/Revenue multiple, well below industry leader Netflix (NFLX), for instance, at ~3x revenues.

Televisa on Offer at a Compelling Valuation Discount

TV stock has far underperformed the broader Mexbol index over the last year, despite successfully completing the TelevisaUnivision carve-out and cleaning up the balance sheet. This creates an interesting window of opportunity to own the name, in my view. At current valuations, the ex-cable businesses (mainly TelevisaUnivision) are being valued at an implied ~2x EV/EBITDA (assuming an EV/EBITDA multiple for cable in line with peer Megacable) – several turns below media peers like FOXA and PARA. Over the long run, successful execution in the scalable and fast-growing streaming business should re-rate Televisa stock, while in the near-term, sustained earnings momentum could catalyze a move higher.

USD ‘m Enterprise Value (at 1st June 2022) 7,990 (-) Cable @ 5x 2022e EV/EBITDA 4,250 = Televisa ex-Cable (Sky, TelevisaUnivision, Other Businesses) EV 3,740 (/) Televisa ex-Cable 2022e EBITDA (Sky and Other Businesses) 278 (/) TelevisaUnivision newco 2022e EBITDA 1,750 = Implied Televisa ex-Cable EV/EBITDA 1.8x

Source: Televisa Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author