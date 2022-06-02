StefaNikolic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is a mobile gaming company founded by current CEO Andrew Paradise back in 2012. It went public in 2020 through a SPAC merger with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corporation. The company was the poster child of the SPAC craze with ARK Invest (ARKK) acquiring millions of shares. The stock skyrocketed from its SPAC price of $10 to over $40 in just a few months. As the hype dies down and the broad market started to sell off high-growth tech stocks, Skillz got obliterated. It is now trading at $1.75, down 96% from its all-time high last year. ARK Invest has also sold off all of its shares in Skillz back in February this year.

Skillz is a mobile gaming platform that connects developers and players. The company focuses on offering different social competition in its games. It hosts billions of casual in-game esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide and distributes millions in prizes each month. The company’s business model is quite simple. Users pay an entry fee for tournaments and Skillz makes money by taking a cut of that fee, it also generates revenue by brand sponsorships and in-game ads. The gaming market is huge. According to Skillz, the TAM (total addressable market) for gaming is $180 billion while mobile gaming accounts for $93 billion, representing a CAGR of 20% from 2016 to 2021. Despite the massive sell-off, I still believe the company is a sell at the current price. The company is currently facing multiple headwinds such as increasing competition, countries re-opening, and the possibility of a recession. Most importantly, the company's financials are a mess with expenses out of control.

Data by YCharts

Multiple Headwinds

Skillz is currently facing multiple headwinds such as increasing competition, countries re-opening, and the possibility of a recession. Despite the large market size for mobile gaming, the industry is already very concentrated and competition is fierce. It is increasingly harder for smaller companies like Skillz to produce a hit game compared to larger companies like Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Zynga (acquired by Take-Two Interactive), Garena (SE), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Electronic Arts (EA). These companies are much more established and have a lot more resources to invest in R&D (research and development) and S&M (sales and marketing). For context, Take-Two Interactive spent $96.1 million on R&D for its latest quarter, compared to Skillz’s $18.7 million.

The macro-environment is also posting some headwinds. As lockdown eases, more people are going back to offices, starting to travel again, and dining in person, these all reduce their time spent on mobile games which reduces engagement rates and eventually the money spent on in-game tournaments. The possibility of a recession happening will also reduce users’ incentive to spend money in these tournaments. The unemployment rate is at an all-time low yet consumer spending power is very weak due to the high inflation rate which increases the prices of everything. This results in people having to spend more on essentials which reduces discretionary spending. They will also incline to save more money as the uncertainty in the macro-environment will further impact Skillz’s revenue going forward.

Financials and Valuation

Skillz’s latest financials are very underwhelming with profitability nowhere in sight. For the first quarter of 2022, the company recorded revenue of $93 million, up 12% compared to $84 million a year ago. This is largely driven by the increase in paying monthly active users, which increased by 22% YoY (year over year) to 570,000. Gross profit increased by 6% from $79 million to $84 million. The slower growth in gross profit compared to revenue represents a decrease in gross profit margin, which went down by 400 basis points YoY. The company also expects revenue growth for the second quarter and full-year to further slow down. The full year’s revenue is forecasted to be $400 million, representing a growth of only 4%.

Ian Lee, CFO, on revenue growth for Q2:

Just a little bit more color on some of the trends we expect for the rest of the year or at least in the next quarter. So I think you’d say on the top-line revenue growth rate, given the continued optimization we’re looking to do on engagement marketing, I expect the growth rate in Q2 probably to be a little bit lower than Q1.

Skillz

Despite the company’s continued emphasis on achieving profitability, no real improvements are seen in this quarter. Net loss for the quarter was $(148) million, up 174% from $(54) million a year ago. $65 million of that increase was driven by non-recurring stock-based compensation expenses related to the cancellation of performance stock units previously granted to the CEO. It is absurd that the CEO gets rewarded stocks even when its performance stock units got canceled. Even If we exclude the $65 million, the net loss would still increase by 54%.

Andrew Paradise, CEO, on profitability:

I think this year, we’re very focused on driving efficiency, so profitable revenue growth in bringing our overall adjusted EBITDA within a range of going cash flow positive, I think we’ve been messaging repeatedly that we intend to be breakeven as a total business by the end of 2024. And for this year, it’s very much been a focus of getting our business in a position to make that possible.

Expenses are increasing way faster than revenue. Total costs and expenses for the quarter increased by 76% from $135 million to $238 million, or 160% of its total revenue. Research and Development expense was $18.7 million, up 156% YoY. The R&D increase is reasonable as the company needs to invest for long-term growth in areas like infrastructure, and game development with NFL and UFC. Sales and Marketing expense was $117.3 million, up 22% YoY. It is insane that S&M expense alone is 20% greater than the revenue generated by the company. The general and administrative expense was $92.8 million, up 240% YoY, now representing 99% of its revenue. Operating cash flow further widened from negative $(39) million to negative $(83) million, representing a 113% increase. Even though the company is performing badly, it is still handing out shares to executives with shares outstanding increasing 12% YoY. The company ended the quarter with $653.8 million in cash and $300 million in debt.

Skillz

It is hard to value Skillz using most metrics as it has no positive income, EBITDA, and cash flow. The only way to value it is using the P/S (price to sales) ratio. The company is currently trading at a P/S ratio of 1.75. This is quite cheap by a historical standard, especially when compared to other gaming companies like Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, and Electronic Arts which are trading at a P/S ratio of 4.15, 7.32, and 5.72 respectively. However, I don't think it is fair to compare them with Skillz as these companies mentioned are all very profitable with healthy margins. Meanwhile, Skillz is burning through cash and struggling to generate any income.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In conclusion, I do not think Skillz is investable at the current moment. The gaming market is huge and growing quickly yet Skillz is not the company you should bet on. Its future games may have some potential thanks to its crucial partnership with NFL and UFC, but I am reluctant to invest in a company with a management team that has been failing to execute. Competition is very intense as well with major gaming developers investing heavily in R&D and S&M in order to solidify their leadership position. Macro headwinds such as re-opening and inflation will also post a significant impact on Skillz as people are now more frugal compared to a year ago when the government is handing out stimulus checks. The company's financials are a disaster. Growth is minimal and is forecasted to decelerate throughout the years. Expenses are out of control with absurd stock-based compensation handed out to the CEO. The net loss keeps widening with no profitability in sight, and share counts keep increasing which dilutes existing shareholders. Therefore, I believe the stock is a sell.