gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE) is a REIT that focuses on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. As of March 31, 2022, the REIT had a total North American asset base of 74.2M square feet with over 1,000 tenants.

Its tenant base includes some of the largest publicly traded pharmaceutical companies, such as Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY), who is its single largest tenant by annual rental revenues, and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Q1FY22 Investor Supplement - Breakout of Top Tenants

On an overall basis, 50% of ARE's total rental revenues are from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants. That figure is 86% for their top twenty tenants. With long-duration leases, averaging 7.3 years, ARE will continue to benefit from the cash flows backed by some of the most financially credible tenants.

Exposure to the life sciences industry has enabled ARE to capitalize on the explosive growth in biotech over the past decade, with fund flows 5x historical averages. With so many unmet medical needs, the pipeline is sure to remain robust. In fact, according to management, large biotech companies collectively have over +$500B in available immediate cash. To advance development goals, these companies will need world-class research facilities. ARE's 25-year track record of specializing in this space positions them strongly to capitalize on this demand.

Despite a strong earnings release that was followed with favorable revisions to full-year guidance, ARE is currently trading at the bottom-end of their 52-week range. For income investors, shares in the stock offer a steadily growing dividend that was just raised by 3% and is currently yielding about 2.8%. At its lows, this S&P 500 investment-grade rated REIT offers investors financial stability, in addition to modest upside potential.

Earnings Review and Other Reportable Events

In the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, ARE reported total revenues of +$615M, which was up 28% from the same period last year and nearly +$20M better than expected. Reported FFO was also up 23% and $0.05/share better than expected.

Contributing to revenue growth in the current period was a 70-basis point improvement in occupancy levels to 94.7% and strong leasing volumes in development and redevelopment, which amounted to the second highest in the company's history.

Q1FY22 Investor Supplement - Partial Income Statement

Total leasing activity during the quarter came in at 2.5M square feet, 1.4M of which was attributable to their development and redevelopment pipeline. The near record setting level of leasing in these two categories built onto a historically high level of leasing during 2021, especially during Q4FY21.

An additional driver of the revenue beat was strong rental rate growth of 39.8% and 23.2% on a cash basis, which was greater than the annual rental growth rate for the full years of 2021 and 2020. For full-year 2022, ARE is expecting further rental rate growth of 30-35% and 18-23% on a cash basis. While the mark-to-market of the overall portfolio held flat from the prior quarter at 30%, it is still being maintained at a very high level.

Other notable developments during the quarter included the signing of a long-term lease agreement of a nearly 430K square foot Class A laboratory office with Bristol-Myers Squibb, who is the REIT's top tenant. On the sales front, ARE completed the sale of a 70% interest in 100 Binney Street at a capitalization rate of 3.6%. This represented the fourth asset sold with a cap rate under 4%. Furthermore, the cash cap rate of 3.5% was a record that enabled a profit of approximately +$410M.

Looking ahead, ARE increased their guidance for 2022 FFO to a range of $8.33-$8.43, up from $8.26-$8.46. GAAP same-property NOI growth was also increased by 40 basis points to a range of 5.9% to 7.9%. This came in conjunction with elevated expectations for straight-line rent, which is expected to be in the range of +$154M to +$164M.

The Fundamentals

As of March 31, 2022, ARE had total assets of +$32.9B, which included +$775M in cash and cash equivalents, and total liabilities of +$12.7B, consisting primarily of unsecured senior notes payable of +$10.1B. Total liquidity at period-end was +$5.7B, comprised in part by +$3.0B available under their unsecured senior line of credit.

Q1FY22 Form 10-Q - Liquidity Summary

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 5.1x by the end of the year, which would be a slight improvement to the 5.2x reported at the beginning of 2022. With no debt maturities prior to 2025, ARE faces minimal prepayment risk in the near to medium term. With a credit rating that ranks in the top 10% of the REIT industry, ARE should face no issues satisfying the debt obligations that will be due in the later years. With a strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.1x, debt servicing is not concern either.

Q1FY22 Investor Supplement - Credit Rating Snapshot

In Q1FY22, reported cash-basis NOI increased 25% from the prior year and both operating margins and adjusted EBITDA margins came in at a strong 71%. This strongly outperforms the sector median of approximately 55%. With a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.3 years for all tenants and 10.5 years for their top 20 tenants, ARE is well positioned to continue growing NOI and earnings through contractual rent escalators built into their lease agreements. At period end, 97% of the REIT's leases had escalation clauses of approximately 3%.

For income-focused investors, the stability and predictability of cash flows provides support to ARE's annual dividend payment of $4.72, which is a yield of about 2.8% at current pricing. Furthermore, the dividend has a solid track record of growth, with a respectable five-year CAGR of nearly 7%.

Just this week, the quarterly dividend was raised to $1.18/share, an increase of 2.6% over Q1FY22 and an aggregate increase of 6% over the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. Coverage on the payout also held up strongly at less than 100% of operating cash flows in the current quarter and just 69% of forward AFFO, which is better than the sector median of 73%.

Risks to Consider

ARE's properties are primarily located in regions in the east and west coast, such as New York City, San Diego, and the Greater Boston Area. As a result of the geographic concentration, the REIT is dependent on the local economic and real estate conditions in these markets. A downturn in the local economies in these regions would have a negative impact on future earnings.

Additionally, continued population migration from cities to more interior locations within the U.S. could strain the talent pool available for the life science, agtech, and technology industries. In addition to shifting population within the U.S., there is also the risk of increased industry migration to other countries.

Some other industry-specific risks include high levels of regulations, significant tenant funding requirements, and significant CAPEX commitments. For example, some of ARE's life science industry tenants develop and manufacture drugs that require regulatory approval from the FDA. Long-winded reviews or an ultimate failure in obtaining the approval could materially affect the expected future cash flows of the tenant.

Likewise, because most of their tenants are involved in research-intensive work, they often require sponsor funding from a government agency, such as the NIH. The lack of continued funding could jeopardize the tenant's project, which would then impair the existing space being leased. For ARE, the cost of repurposing the space and releasing it to a new tenant could be significant. Though 94% of ARE's existing leases provided for the recapture of capital expenditures as of March 31, 2022, there is no guarantee that the REIT's tenants would be able to absorb the increases.

Similarly, at period-end, 91% of ARE's existing leases were triple net, which allows for recovery of operating expenses. But this does not mean that tenants will be able to continue paying ARE the amounts due. Also, due to rising costs, the tenants may be unable to continue operating their businesses or conducting R&D altogether.

Conclusion

ARE is a leader in supporting the life sciences industry with the world-class facilities necessary to advance the industry's innovative research-oriented goals. With a plethora of unmet medical needs in the U.S. alone, the pipeline for future development remains robust. An indicator of this demand was evidenced by the 1.4M square footage of leasing activity in ARE's development and redevelopment pipeline, which was the second highest quarterly leasing volume in the company's history.

ARE's ability to capitalize on the growing demand is supported by a balance sheet that includes +$5.7B in total liquidity and no debt maturities prior to 2025. The REIT also benefits from built-in escalation clauses in 97% of their leases. This provides stability and predictability to continued NOI growth. Ownership of high-quality assets in key cluster markets is yet another competitive strength that continually draws in competitive bids upon disposition.

At about 20x forward FFO, shares do trade at a premium to the broader sector. But with the sector at 16x, the premium isn't too far off from the average, especially considering the growth potential of the broader life sciences industry. Moreover, over the past three years, the year-end yield of ARE's dividend has been around 2.4-2.5%. This is lower than the current yield of 2.8%, despite stronger leasing activity and earnings growth in the current period. At a 2.5% yield, shares would be worth about $190, representing upside of 16.5%.

For income-focused investors seeking an investment in a financially stable S&P component, ARE is one REIT that can provide comfort to the long-term portfolio.