7 Stocks I'm Buying During A Correction - Revisited

LdF/E+ via Getty Images

An immaculate investment case remains plausible through time. That's what I believe.

With this thought, I revisit an article I wrote two years ago: "7 Stocks I'm Buying During A Correction". The first corona wave faded, and the initial stock market panic had already settled. I felt like a correction could be due soon, so I prepared myself with seven stocks to buy during a dip. The correction didn't come in 2020, but the idea of making such a list remains interesting. I put them in the same order: alphabetically.

I present the same seven stocks today, and they still look attractive. The central thesis for each stock is unchanged.

Two years is a decent amount of time, but not long-term for me. Long-term is ten years+ for stocks, and thus these picks still have plenty of time to work out.

I'll include PE ratios and EV to EBITDA ratios to value these companies. I use the EV to EBITDA because it's sometimes more complete. EV or enterprise value equals the market cap, including the net debt or deducting net cash. The EBITDA is the most comparable because it excludes all one-time write-offs, etc.

I'll also enclose the EV to FCF. Free cash flow is essential as it serves investor returns, i.e., buybacks and dividends.

The Performance So Far

Data by YCharts

Major indices like the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) have performed well since June 2020. Both are up about ~30% due to the low valuation they were trading in the months after the corona crash.

On average, the seven stocks have performed better since then:

Data by YCharts

On average, the list is up 44% in two years without dividends. All stocks but Take-Two (TTWO) outperformed major indices.

I believe it's due to two factors: the stocks have convincible long-term growth stories and had reasonable valuations at the time of publishing.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Data by YCharts

My initial points about AbbVie still stand strong after two years:

I wanted to pick at least one of the largest pharma companies. Most of the pharma business is recession-proof. This is one of the few sectors that doesn't need to make big changes to their forecasts. I believe AbbVie is decently priced, offers a nice dividend rate and good prospects.

There are other big pharma companies to consider, like Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). All these companies will probably do well in the next decade. I initially picked AbbVie because I preferred the valuation. It's still one of the cheaper pharmaceuticals.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie's shares rallied 56% over the past two years. The valuation multiples remained more or less equal.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Data by YCharts

Alphabet is an easy pick with multiple apps I use daily. It's a dominant force in advertising and keeps searching for the next moonshot to fuel further growth. As I wrote in my initial article,

The parent company of Google and YouTube has been a long-term growth company. In an article published in April (2020), I explained why I believe Alphabet will be a long-term winner. Alphabet is successfully diversifying its income away from advertising with cloud services.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet's valuation multiples dropped significantly, while its shares gained 56%. That's the power of a growth company with high margins.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Data by YCharts

The most exciting investments in travel and pleasure are online platforms like Booking and Airbnb (ABNB). Their large scale of offerings and customers make them ubiquitous. Airbnb wasn't public when I wrote the initial article. I still prefer Booking due to the lower valuation and more robust growth.

Online bookings are on the rise and are expected to keep gaining market share. This won't change during this crisis. Additional services like last-minute cancellations will make the online booking platforms even more attractive.

Data by YCharts

Booking multiples expanded significantly over the past two years as shares increased by 35%. The company is still recovering from the many lockdowns.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Data by YCharts

Broadcom is a successful serial acquirer. The company showed massive growth under the leadership of Hock Tan. My description of two years ago still aligns with the investment case for Broadcom,

Broadcom is a semiconductor and enterprise software company. It built a broad portfolio with debt-funded acquisitions. Lately, these acquisitions focused on enterprise software. This should make the results more consistent as semiconductors are a cyclical business. While doing these acquisitions, Broadcom also increased its dividend quickly. It's more volatile due to the high debt position.

Hock Tan looks to work his magic once again by acquiring VMware (VMW). The debt-funded acquisitions bear additional risk, but the perfect execution of Broadcom makes it work. The company deleverages fast and keeps rewarding shareholders with increasing dividends and share buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Two years ago, I wrote that the PE ratio wasn't a clear indicator for Broadcom. The PE could increase again as the company acquires VMware and writes off the new acquisition. Broadcom is close to the same EV to EBITDA ratio despite an 87% share price surge.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Data by YCharts

Microsoft regained a lot of investor attention since Satya Nadella became the CEO in 2014. It grows fast in all its business segments as virtually every individual and company uses its products like Windows, Office, and Azure. Or, as I put it shortly last time,

Microsoft is very profitable and offers excellent growth.

Data by YCharts

Microsoft became cheaper on all metrics while its share price increased by 41%. The post-pandemic growth spike is gone, but the long-term growth story remains in place.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

Data by YCharts

Take-Two is a prominent video gaming company with an increased focus on mobile games to increase recurrent income. It has some of the best-known game franchises and a strong reputation for releasing triple-A games. The company's broad portfolio, strong execution, and focus on free cash flow in a fast-growing sector make it attractive.

Take-Two is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of games. It launched some major game series like the GTA franchise, Red Dead Redemption, and NBA 2K. It also has a division with mobile games and sells in-game content. This has made income more recurrent.

Data by YCharts

Take-Two's EV/EBITDA is deformed due to the recent acquisition of Zynga. The additional shares are taken into account, but the extra earnings and revenue of Zynga only get added over the next year. The potential synergies will only show over time.

If I leave out the recent acquisition, Take-Two trades at lower multiples (EV/EBITDA: 16) than two years ago as shares tumbled by 7%.

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Data by YCharts

A small note on the run-up in early 2021: the company shortly joined the meme-stock mania.

The Cheesecake Factory is a smaller company in comparison to the others. It regularly opens new franchises with reasonably predictable returns. At 20 restaurants per year, it could grow revenues by ~7% yearly without accounting for price or utilization increases. The long-term visible growth is what attracted me to this company. Obviously, it doesn't go as smoothly as they are affected by the economic cycle, competition, etc.

How I put it last time:

In January (2020), I argued that it had great growth prospects because of the adding of new restaurant units. CAKE recently acquired FRC and this opened up new possibilities.

Besides these economics, CAKE has shareholder-friendly management that just reinstated the dividend and regularly repurchased shares.

Data by YCharts

CAKE is still recovering from the lockdowns and has elevated multiples compared to two years ago. It looks like it's finally normalizing, although inflation could throw another spanner in the works.

Looking back at this article, CAKE is a bit of an outsider to these other stocks. It grows slower and operates with smaller margins. It's more subject to the economic cycle and volatility. It needs to be monitored closely as it could quickly get overvalued.

There is upside potential for CAKE at the current price as it's set to grow again. The dividend and buybacks should support the stock.

The Wrap-Up

This list is still relevant as most stocks are cheaper than two years ago despite the strong share price appreciation. The stock market performed very well in the past two years until inflation, and the war in Ukraine put it down again. It's impossible to predict how it will fare in the near term. With stocks like these, I feel confident about the long-term.

One last quote to finish, as it's still relevant,

This list isn't complete and can be argued about. I wanted to make it diversified without losing focus. I tried to focus on quality with good management and a great long-term perspective. There are a lot of uncovered sectors in this list that could be interesting as well. I have to make choices as my cash is limited as well. I look forward to your lists below!

Be inspired and make your list and feel free to share it!