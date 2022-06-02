wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My thesis is that Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has massive opportunities as the digital transformation era keeps rolling. They’ve expanded beyond the Sales and Service clouds such that they support customers with productivity gains in many different areas.

Moving Forward

The Investor Day 2021 presentation shows that the expected CAGR for spending on the digital transformation from 2019 to 2024 is 15%. It also shows that the percentage of total technology spent on digital transformation is expected to rise from 42% in 2020 to 57% in 2024. Given all the clouds they offer, Salesforce is well positioned to capture a meaningful part of this spend in the coming years:

Salesforce is holding their own at a time when many other companies are struggling. In the 1Q23 call, co-CEO Marc Benioff said Salesforce is watching the economic data and not seeing a material impact. Co-CEO Benioff notes that Salesforce is erudite; they have an incredible business model that has allowed them to be highly resilient over the last 23 years:

We have an incredible technology model that we have, where we've been through all kinds of dot-com crashes and recessions and financial crises and global pandemics and all of you have watched us go through every possible storm, but we continue to weather these storms through the power and strength of our model. In 2001, I think it really impacted us. We almost lost our business because we were -- on monthly contracts, we didn't have the right cash flow structure, investors just wouldn't give us any money, and so we made a lot of changes then, and it's really strengthened our business and made us more durable over time.

Salesforce has increased the number of cloud offerings from FY18 to FY22 and customers are signing up in droves. Landing customers with 1 cloud, Salesforce is able to better serve them in later years by having them utilize additional clouds:

In the Investor Day 2021 presentation, SVP Evan Goldstein notes that nobody has a product portfolio like Salesforce:

Nobody has the breadth and depth of our product portfolio. If the -- when executive teams come to us looking for a business solution, we can pull from a group of best-in-class assets to provide them the right solution that solves their business challenges.

President Gavin Patterson talks about Salesforce helping customers realize productivity gains in the 1Q23 call:

In this new or digital work-from-anywhere world, our customers need to create incredible customer experiences across every interaction to stay competitive. And at the same time, they need to realize productivity gains, efficiencies and resilience from their technology investments. That's why they're turning to Salesforce as their trusted digital advisers and to the Customer 360 as their digital platform.

Valuation

Per the 1Q23 presentation, FY23 revenue is expected to be $31.7 - $31.8 billion which is 20% above the FY22 level and operating cash flow growth is expected to grow 21 to 22%. Gross profit is about 3/4ths of revenue and it’s exciting to see the way it has increased over the years. Gross profit has climbed prodigiously from $4.1 billion in FY15 to $19.5 billion in FY22 for a CAGR of 25% in the 7-year period:

*Data was broken out from Platform and Other starting with FY21.

I like to look at the cost of revenue and operating expenses as a percentage of revenue for the latest fiscal year. The sales & marketing expense line stands out as it is 45% of revenue for Salesforce, 27% for both Adobe (ADBE) and SAP (SAP) and 20% for Shopify (SHOP):

Note that Salesforce and SAP are similar in size with annual revenue of $26.5 billion and €27.8 billion, respectively. Adobe is about half this size with annual revenue of $15.8 billion while Shopify is even smaller with annual revenue of $4.6 billion.

Management has explained that Salesforce is a subscription company in growth mode such that the cost to book (“CTB”) or sales and marketing can be high for the present year as it has benefits reaching out into future years:

As Salesforce gets more mature, I expect sales and marketing to come down as a percentage of revenue. At 45% of revenue for FY22, sales and marketing came to $11.9 billion. If Salesforce becomes more like Adobe and SAP such that sales and marketing is only 27% of revenue, then the FY22 amount would have only been $7.2 billion for a difference of $4.7 billion.

Seeing as sales and marketing is deducted in full before we get to the net income line on the cash flow statement, free cash flow (“FCF”) is held down due to the growth and subscription considerations mentioned above. Trailing-twelve-month TTM FCF is $5,723 million or 1Q23 + FY22 - 1Q22 or [$3,676 million - $179 million] + [$6,000 million - $717 million] - [$3,228 million - $171 million] or $3,497 million + $5,283 million - $3,057 million. Stock-based compensation was $2.8 billion for fiscal 2022 and normally I’d treat this like a cash expense and lower adjusted FCF. However, I believe the growth investments in sales and marketing more than offset this.

In the 1Q23 call, I liked what CFO Amy Weaver said about FCF increasing faster than revenue:

For cash flow, our philosophy is that our OCF and FCF should increase faster than revenue as we're increasing our operating margin, which we are. In terms of confidence levels, both on the cash and the operating margin, much of this comes back to the focus on disciplined growth. This is not a passing fad. I'm a huge believer that constraints make for a stronger and more innovative company. And this is the focus across every part of the company.

I think FY23 FCF will be about 22% above the FY22 level such that it is around $6,445 million. If Salesforce is worth 30x this amount, then the valuation range is $190 to $195 billion.

Per the 1Q23 10-Q through April 2022, there were 995 million shares outstanding through the end of May. Multiplying this by the June 1st share price of $176.07 gives us a market cap of $175 billion. The enterprise value is fairly close to the market cap as the $6,859 million cash and equivalents plus the $6,644 million marketable securities are largely offset by the $9,595 million long-term debt.

My valuation estimate is above the market cap, so I think the stock is undervalued.

Closing Thoughts

In the 1Q23 call, co-CEO Benioff summed up the opportunities in front of Salesforce:

So let me say that this is a time when every company, every industry, every government is investing in digital transformation, no company is better positioned than we are to help companies transform for the digital future.

In the June 2021 annual meeting, CFO Weaver said they’re allocating capital to growth as opposed to dividends. Investors should tune in to the upcoming annual meeting on June 9th to learn more about the role Salesforce is playing as the digital transformation continues.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.