Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has been a tough investment. 3 months ago I issued a sell recommendation on the stock, arguing that the Bull Thesis Breaks.

Author's coverage of PATH

Since that time, the stock is down significantly. Re-reading through the comments at the time, everyone told me that I shouldn't be tapping out when the share price was already down 50% from its highs. Yet, in hindsight, selling would have been the right course of action.

I now wonder whether we'll see $23 per share again in 2022?

What I see today is a continuation of last quarter. UiPath reminds investors that its strongest revenue growth rates are now in the rear-view mirror.

As far as tech businesses go, you have to adapt or die. What kills the investor is that middle ground when the stock is expensive but the growth rates are slowing.

I rate the stock a sell.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

UiPath revenue growth rate

UiPath has increased its full-year revenue guidance by $10 million. This does not have a material effect and the company is still expecting to grow in fiscal 2023 by 22% y/y.

Meanwhile, UiPath had a very strong period that saw its annual recurring revenues ("ARR") increase by 50% y/y during Q1 2023. This allowed UiPath to upwards revise its full-year ARR by $25 million and it now expects to reach $1.2 billion, an increase of 32% compared with the same period a year ago.

This is clearly good news, as having a strong backlog of ARR will go a long way to ensure that the business has ample visibility ahead and can plan accordingly.

However, the fact of the matter is that UiPath is not likely to see a 45% to 50% CAGR again unless it acquires a much bigger business and changes direction.

UiPath Near-Term Prospects

UiPath is a robotic process automation ("RPA") software vendor that helps companies efficiently automate their repetitive business processes.

Robotic process automation streamlines workflows, which makes organizations more profitable, flexible, and responsive. It also increases employee engagement and productivity by removing mundane tasks.

Q4 2022, Q1 2023 results

For Q1 2023, UiPath saw a 5.4% sequential increase in customers spending more than $100K. I've often stated that investors would do well to follow the customer. Strong customer adoption is more insightful than paying attention to company guidance. This sequential customer adoption is unexciting.

One bullish consideration for investors could be Rob Enslin, who was recently President of Google Cloud (GOOGL)(GOOG), has taken the role of co-CEO. Enslin hopes that in this role UiPath will be a leader that all companies will embrace over time.

That being said, the problem, I argue, is that there are simply too many competitors looking to solve the same problems. One big competitor is of course the extremely aggressive Microsoft (MSFT).

Profitability Outlook Doesn't Inspire Confidence

UiPath investor presentation

UiPath saw a substantial improvement in its GAAP profitability. The business is now reporting negative 47% GAAP operating margins, a meaningful improvement from the same period a year ago.

Furthermore, the reason why UiPath is GAAP unprofitable is that it's investing for future growth. That's the narrative. However, as we've discussed above, its revenue growth rates are decelerating.

Meanwhile, the profitability outlook for the year remains unchanged from last quarter, with UiPath still expecting approximately 1% of non-GAAP operating margins.

On a rule of 40, UiPath reaches around 23%. This figure points to a less than mediocre performance.

The big question that now arises is whether or not UiPath will actually be able to generate any cash flows in fiscal 2023, aside from stock-based compensation?

For now, this is not a material problem as UiPath still carries $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents and no debt. However, I can't imagine that investors are going to truly build their bullish case off of how much cash UiPath has on its balance sheet.

PATH Stock Valuation - Priced at 9x Sales

UiPath is priced at 9x forward sales. This is clearly a step down from where it was several months ago.

However, I struggle to find this valuation so enticing that investors will be clamoring for UiPath's stock.

Presently, it's hoped that next year UiPath could re-accelerate its revenue growth rates. But even if UiPath would somehow have a stronger fiscal 2024, and report a high 20s% CAGR, paying 9x would still seem an unattractive valuation for the company.

The Bottom Line

UiPath has had to endure a significant amount of selling pressure as it went into its earnings result. Investors were fearing the worse, and there was a relief rally.

However, I simply don't believe that investors are seeing a strong enough result here to come clambering back into the stock.

Consequently, I keep my sell rating, as I believe that there are much easier investments elsewhere. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.