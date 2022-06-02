da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The stock market selloff in 2022 has taken a heavy toll on the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI). As a result of this selloff, PDI now trades at a negligible premium to the fund's net asset value, potentially signaling to investors that the fund has become oversold. A current investment in the fund's shares yields 11.8%.

In addition, the fund provides broad diversity in terms of nations and industries while retaining an investing and fixed income focus in the United States.

Difference Between CEFs And Other Fund Structures

Before I get into the specifics of the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, I'd like to go over some key distinctions between closed-end funds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds.

A mutual fund is a form of open-end fund that is normally managed by a fund firm and is administered by a management team that chooses assets to buy and sell. Fund businesses invest in a variety of assets, including stocks, bonds, and commodities, and then sell shares to investors.

The primary goal of a mutual fund is to provide investors with exposure to specific investing topics, nations, industries, and asset classes, and the investment methodology might be active or passive. The mutual fund company normally sells mutual fund shares.

In contrast, exchange-traded funds represent the 'indexing approach' to investing. They attempt to replicate index performance while lowering costs by closely mirroring an underlying stock index. ETFs are publicly traded on the stock market.

Closed-end funds, such as the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, fill an interesting gap in the fund universe because their shares trade on an exchange and may thus be purchased and sold whenever an investor wants: they don't have to go through a fund firm to obtain exposure to a theme like 'income'.

Advantages and disadvantages of open-end, closed-end and exchange-traded funds are listed here.

Fund Types (Capital Group)

Fund Specifics

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund seeks to provide investors with the 'greatest income-generating ideas across several global fixed income sectors', and the fund has two goals: to generate current income (the primary goal) and to pursue capital appreciation (secondary objective).

Approximately 70% of the fund's assets are invested in the United States. The United Kingdom is the second largest investment geography, accounting for 5% of total investments, followed by Brazil, which accounts for 3% of total fund assets.

The fund has made investments in a variety of industries, with the top five investment sectors being wire lines, aerospace/defense, banks, utilities, and healthcare. With the exception of banks, the majority of these sectors guarantee recession-resistant firms and reliable earnings.

Investments By Industry (PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund)

On April 30, 2022, the fund's net assets were $5.0 billion, and mortgages were its largest investment category. In general, the fund invests in practically every asset that provides a fixed rate of return, whether it be mortgages, high yield credit, sovereign issues, convertible bonds, securities issued by U.S. government agencies (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac), or municipal bonds. Mortgages are the fund's largest investment type, accounting for approximately 30% of all investments.

Sector Allocation (PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund)

Attractive Distribution

The fund's current dividend is $0.2205 per share, and fund income is delivered monthly, making PDI an ideal fund for retirees who must fund living expenses. The total annual projected distribution is $2.65, resulting in a dividend yield of 11.9%.

Data by YCharts

Net Asset Value And Diminishing Net Asset Value Premium

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund's net asset value on May 30, 2022 was $21.42. The net asset value of a fund is determined daily and is subject to daily valuation fluctuations of the underlying fund assets. The fund's current price is $22.40, representing a 4.6% premium to net asset value.

The fund's price fell below the calculated net asset value on May 24, 2022, causing the fund's shares to trade at a discount to net asset value for a brief period of time. The fund's shares have historically traded at a significantly higher premium to net asset value, indicating that investors' desire for fixed income assets has waned.

Net Asset Value (Finviz)

Why PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund's Net Asset Value Could Decline

If the assets that comprise the closed-end fund's combined net assets continue to lose value, the price of the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund may fall. This could be the case in a prolonged bear market, which would almost certainly follow a recession. Because the fund is heavily invested in U.S. fixed income assets, a U.S. recession is likely to harm the fund's short-term net asset performance.

My Conclusion

Why should you purchase PDI? For its 11.8% yield and modest premium to net asset value, both of which have stemmed from the current stock market selloff. The slight premium to net asset value suggests that the fund may have become undervalued.

PDI is also very diverse and has a strong mix of fixed income assets. The fund is purchased for its monthly payout rather than for the possibility for net asset value development.