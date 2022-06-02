sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As retail investors, we tend to disdain specific asset classes that we dislike and do not find interesting. In the case of fixed income instruments, I find that most retail investors are so enamoured with equities and index ETF investing that bonds have mostly become an afterthought. That being said, prudent portfolio management should involve owning asset classes that you are less fond of. The iShares 7-10 year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is a good addition for investors looking to mitigate risk in a tumultuous market and to help prepare for what I think could possibly be a Powell pivot as the Fed tightens late cycle. Additionally, IEF's volatility measured by the fund's effective duration and convexity is enough for investors to see an adequate return if the Fed were to reverse course on their hawkish tone, while the fund still provides protection for your principle.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Indicators Are Saying That The Fed is Tightening Late Cycle

Similarly, to how the recession in 2020 was short lived, it appears that economic expansion could be short lived as well. With the Fed's 2022 50 basis point rate hike, which was the largest rate increase in 22 years, equity investors should be concerned at the Fed's timing as indicators are already beginning to show signs of an economic slowdown as fiscal stimulus dries up. The most notable indicator being the U.S.'s consumer confidence figure, which has been on a downtrend since the fiscal stimulus was deployed.

Trading Economics

Source: Trading Economics

Since the American economy is built on the consumer, consumers being less confident about their expenditure should be alarming. Moreover, GDP declined by 1.5% in Q1 of 2022 after a previous quarter of near 7% growth, this shows massive decay of momentum from the prior year and shows the massive impact that stimulus had in driving the economic expansion over the past two years. Finally, the economic optimism index, an indicator in which assesses individuals' optimism about the American economy, has also been in free fall since the start of 2022.

Trading Economics

Source: Tradingeconomics

With a figure of 50 or above indicating optimism for future economic activity and a figure below 50 meaning economic pessimism, the U.S optimism index is sitting at 45.5, meaning that Americans are more pessimistic than optimistic about the future of the economy. This is where the Fed's shrinking of its balance sheet and hawkish tone becomes problematic, as indicators are already signalling a decrease in future aggregate demand, and the Fed's decision to continue its taper could come with consequences. Although the objective of the Fed's hawkishness is to tame inflation, higher interest rates cannot reduce what is known to be supply side inflation driven by shortages and commodity prices. Therefore, the only way in which inflation could be tamed by the Fed is through demand destruction which could ultimately lead us into a recession. Similarly, to the Volcker rate hikes in the early 1980's which were to tame supply driven inflation, stocks fell, and a recession eventuated. In the case for 2022, America is dealing with inflationary pressures, an economic slowdown as aggregate demand appears to be declining, and major geopolitical tensions in Europe. The continuation of the hawkish Fed will just exacerbate these economic problems as the stock market and consumer will eventually tap out from higher interest rates. This should encourage investors to trim their equities and increase their fixed income holdings in order to reduce portfolio volatility short-term. Furthermore, investors could see some capital appreciation in their bond holdings if the Feds reverse course on their hawkishness and a Powell Pivot occurs.

A Possible Powell Pivot Should Make You Want to Increase Your Bond Allocation

Considering all of the current exogenous factors effecting stock prices and the economy, I think that investors should expect a pivot in Jerome Powell's hawkishness as stock prices continue their decline and the economy gets worse. Similarly, to the bear markets in 2007-2009, 2020, and the near bear market in 2018, all of them had rate cuts occur subsequently and two of them included Jerome Powell as the chairman of the Federal Reserve. Additionally, Jerome Powell and the FOMC are already appearing to become less hawkish as they have already ruled out a 0.75% hike. As the Feds begin to realize that they were late to tighten their monetary policy and stocks continue to fall, they will have reverse course and bring rates back down. In order to save falling stock prices, rates have to come down, creating a bullish catalyst for bonds and IEF. When looking at IEF's historical performance you see that some of the ETFs best years return wise occurred during the present or following year of those historical rate cuts mentioned earlier.

Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

Therefore, with expectations that Jerome Powell could reverse course if stocks continue their slump, Investors could see some adequate gains in the fixed income market that could offset some of the decline in their equity holdings.

IEF: Low Downside and Low MER

Now that I've gone over why the macroeconomic outlook will prove to be beneficial for bonds over the next year or two, I will now briefly discuss why I think IEF's fund characteristics makes this a compelling way to play fixed income. To begin with, the fund uses a representative sampling technique to replicate the U.S ICE Treasury 7-10 year bond index and has an impressive 5 year tracking error of 2.97%. Secondly, the company's interest rate risk is medium, which would provide enough yield if the Feds decide to cut rates again but also protects your principle if that doesn't happen to be the case.

iShares

Source: iShares

Looking at the two most accurate interest rate risk measurements effective duration and convexity, You see that at an effective duration of nearly 8 years and a convexity of 0.71, that this fund has mid-level interest rate risk. The last characteristic that makes this ETF compelling is its low management fee of 0.15%, which is lower than the median management fee for ETFs at 0.25%.

Risk: Global Inflation Becomes Secular

The greatest and most obvious risk factor for IEF and other bond funds is if inflation were to become a secular problem. This would cause capital depreciation of the funds bond holdings if interest rates were to continue to increase, and/or investors would be receiving a negative real return on their capital after accounting for inflation. That being said, plenty of catalysts suggests that we are witnessing cyclical inflation, which will be followed by secular disinflation or even deflation. Most developed countries are witnessing aging populations, major technological advancement as innovation continues to progress rapidly creating more efficient ways to expand productive capacity, and supply chains bottlenecks are expected to recover over time, all of which point to a deflationary or extremely low inflation environment, which is bullish for U.S Treasury Bonds.

Conclusion

To conclude on why I think you should add IEF to your portfolio, there are many economic catalysts which could end up being bullish for bonds in the mid to short-term, especially if it forces the Fed to pivot from their hawkishness. The reflation trade appears to be short lived as indicators are already signalling future reductions in aggregate demand and we know that supply should recover over time. Lastly, IEF has mid-level interest rate risk which will yield investors a solid return when interest rates decrease. Overall, I find that IEF is a good addition to your portfolio if you're an investor that's looking to reduce their portfolio volatility in a tumultuous market and is looking to prepare for a Powell pivot.