Why Munis Have Real Potential For Gains

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader state of the municipal (muni) bond market. As I mentioned in the bullet points above, I will admit to viewing this sector too favorably early on this year. I do have a positive bias towards this sector - although I was correct in suggesting investors take caution in the second half of 2021. Yet, because of my predisposition to this asset class for fixed-income exposure, I viewed the beginning of the year sell-off as an opportunity. While it seemed like a reasonable move, munis continued to get pounded as 2022 progressed, indicating the market did not share my belief that value had emerged.

Fortunately, we have finally begun to see a turning of the tide. Last week was a strong one for munis, and leveraged CEFs shot higher for multiple reasons. I will take a look at some of the factors driving the short-term gains, and explain why I believe this sector offers opportunity for more gains in the second half of the year. However, a word of caution. Fixed-income as a whole continues to have a lot of interest rate risk, and stubborn inflation is forcing the Fed to get more aggressive than it otherwise might like to. This means that there is more risk in the muni sector than in a normal year. So readers should be sure to remain well within their risk tolerance, because while there is value to be had here, 2022 has taught us that downward moves so run on for a while before a reversal emerges.

What The Heck Has Been Going On?

To begin, let us take a quick re-cap of the muni landscape. Clearly, this has been a painful year for muni investors. Yet, I would be quick to point out that this reality has extended in to pretty much all the fixed-income realm. So while muni investors are likely in the red this year, they would not have found much shelter in alternative income classes either:

IG Fixed-Income YTD Performance (Google Finance)

This illustrates that munis, along with treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and diversified fixed-income plays have all suffered in 2022. Across the investment-grade landscape, investors would have found very little shelter. To be fair, the total returns would be slightly better once the income streams are factored in, but that income is too low to have pushed any of these options in to positive return territory.

So the key point to ask here is - why? There are a few answers to this question, but the primary one is interest rate risk. As rates moved lower in 2022, borrowers loaded up on long-term debt at historically low borrowing costs. This pushed the risk profile of these investments to a level that many were unprepared for. Simply, duration (the measure of interest rate sensitivity) soared - for munis, treasuries, corporate bonds, you name it. When interest rates were low and inflation was "transitory" (it never was, but people thought it might be), this wasn't a problem. But when inflation accelerated in 2022 and the Fed started to consider a more hawkish approach, things got bad in a hurry.

Unfortunately, this story was even worse for investors who used leveraged CEFs to play this space. Leverage is a great tool, but we must not forget it works both ways. The nature of muni CEFs meant that the pain in the muni sector was going to be amplified. This did occur, but to an even broader extent because of the yield curve. While yields began rising, the trend was not universal across the curve. What happened was short-term rates began rising quicker than long-term rates. This typically occur when investors begin to fear a recession - long-term expectations decline and keep longer term rates low. We saw this become a reality earlier this year:

Yield Curve (S&P Global)

One of the reasons this hurts leveraged CEFs so much is this means that short-term borrowing rates are rising while newly issued bonds are not simultaneously offering more income. The point to emphasize is that in normal times, leveraged CEFs can recoup this increase in short-term borrowing rates because they begin to hold securities that are offering higher yields. The spread should remain positive, making leverage a net gain for the fund. Yet, if short-term borrowing costs rise and longer term rates stay the same, then the net effect is negative because the fund is not able to capture higher yields on the back-end. This is precisely a scenario that is playing out today, highlighting why leveraged options in this space have had a disastrous year (below are a few examples of various muni CEFs):

Various Muni CEF YTD Performances (Google Finance)

My takeaway here is that readers really need to decipher what the market has in store for fixed-income and yields as we move deeper in to 2022. While I expect a bit of a reversal, it is also very possibility that the yield curve remains inverted and / or inflation does not subside. As the graphics above show, if I am wrong losses can pile up in a hurry. This should be a signal that now may not be the time to get too aggressive or expand beyond one's comfort zone.

So, Where's The Good News?

I started this review by mentioning I feel munis offer some value here. But my prior paragraph was certainly not very comforting. It would be easy to see all that red (losses) and just say "forget this sector". Certainly, that is an option. But while there has been a lot of pain for munis early on in 2022, I see light at the end of the tunnel.

The reasons for this are multi-fold. Let us first start with inflation. This is an area many market participants and government officials got wrong in a big way. I personally never bought the argument that inflation was transitory, hence why I shed most of my fixed-income exposure last year. While right in hindsight, I erred by getting back in too quickly in 2022. But the reasons I bought back in is because we are starting to see inflation peak. It remains high, no doubt, and it is not going to magically go away. But as long as things don't get worse, I think fixed-income has some room to rally. This is because fixed-income, munis included, got punished so badly that so much bad news has been baked in to these prices. Prices are way down from where they were a year ago, and many muni CEFs are trading at sharp discounts to NAV. This suggests reasonable buy-in points.

To understand why, let us look at CPI numbers. This inflation index is very scary on the surface, but April's figure suggests that we may be topping out in terms of year-over-year price increases. This bodes well for consumers, economic growth projections, and bonds:

CPI (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The thought here is that if inflation has indeed finally reached a ceiling, we will see a return to norms when it comes to bond prices and yields. I will emphasize, this is a big "if". Throughout this year inflation has been a major pain point, and one month's moderation is not support enough to suggest we are out of the woods. But it is a sign we have been waiting for, and one I hope we see repeat in the next few months. Prices will undoubtedly remain high, but if we can keep them at current levels, I view that as a win.

The devil's advocate might say this is not enough of a signal to be buying. In isolation - I agree. But we have to consider the backdrop for fixed-income right now. Prices are historically low and income yields historically high. While true across the bond universe, the value proposition for munis now is especially attractive. Current yields are well above their long-term median, and near the top of their 10-year range:

Fixed-Income Sector Yields (JPMorgan Asset Management)

This graphic shows the value in many bond classes at the moment. But munis to me look particularly interesting. Absolute yields are high, and when tax-status is factored in, the income offered by this sector outshines the other IG alternatives. This tells me that if one is considering bonds as a hedge at all right now, munis may be the way to go, at the expense of treasures, MBS, or even corporate bonds.

Treasury Yields Are Near The Top Of Their Range

Expanding on the value opportunity, I see some potential for a reversal because of current treasury yield readings as well. To re-cap, this has been a reason for the poor muni performance - rising yields have pummeled the prices for fixed-income bonds. But the good news is that yields have neared their 5-year high:

Treasury Yield Curve (Bloomberg)

Of course, this won't offer any comfort if yields keep zooming higher. But they won't if inflation does moderate or remain steady. Again, this is an "if", but when I see market markers reaching limits like this, I begin to take the contrarian view. Inflation didn't rise in April, municipal's income is near its 10-year high, and treasury yields have hit a major support level.

History Suggests Gains Are Ahead

A final point to make is that most market sectors reverse to the mean with time. This is as true for muni bonds as anything else. The drawdown we have seen since late 2021 has been extreme, but not unprecedented. We have seen munis fall by disproportionate amounts in the past, and that has often led to periods of outperformance. Whether its Fed rate hiking, geopolitical factors, or pandemics, munis will fall and then recover. While we cannot guarantee this current climate will be a repeat of history, it should still offer some confidence:

Historical Performance (Morningstar )

What this tells me is I need to start examining a buy case at this juncture. Are there still plenty of risks out there? Absolutely, and that is a fair point. But the outlook is never always rosy - and if it is, that probably suggests a top! We see now that while munis have had a rough stretch, these types of losses have happened before. And what followed was double-digit gains, in most cases. Of all the supporting arguments one can make for munis right now, this one strikes me as the most important.

Bottom-line

I never shy away from admitting I was wrong. When it comes to munis, I bought it too soon. While I may have missed the worst of the drop, my positions are still in the red for 2022. But rather than taking a loss at this juncture, I see merit to collecting the historically high levels of income and strategically adding to my holdings. The bottom-line is munis look cheap, and the credit landscape for the sector is strong across the country:

State Credit Ratings (New York Fed)

My conclusion is defaults will remain rare, although challenging global economic conditions make me hesitant to be too bullish on below-investment grade debt. But for IG credit, I see a strong backdrop, a compelling valuation, and income above historic averages. If inflation keeps on accelerating and the Fed has to get aggressive, then the road ahead will be a difficult one. But if we look at the backdrop for munis, there are enough positives to make me feel comfortable having this exposure. 2022 has been full of surprises, but all we can do in that type of environment is stay diversified, remain well within our risk tolerance levels, and buy selectively. With munis flashing a number of indicators suggesting relatively cheap prices, this is one of those selective moments, in my view.