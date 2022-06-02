solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) remains focused on its growth at any cost strategy. Now, including recent acquisitions, SentinelOne is expected to grow in fiscal 2023 by 98% y/y. On the back of the previous quarter, I issued a sell rating on this stock.

Including the after-hours reaction, the stock is now down 20% in the past 3 months.

Even though the stock is down more than 65% from the highs set a few months ago, this earnings report confirms my bearish rating of SentinelOne.

Revenue Growth Rates

SentinelOne delivers an impressive five quarters of more than triple digits of revenue growth rates. However, SentinelOne is highlighting to investors to expect a deceleration for fiscal 2023 as a whole.

Even if SentinelOne is lowballing estimates and grows in fiscal 2023 by 105% y/y, it would still be a 15% deceleration from fiscal 2022.

Furthermore, as you can see above, SentinelOne's revenue beats are getting smaller and smaller with time. In the recent quarter, SentinelOne beat revenue estimates by less than 5%.

Accordingly, I do not believe that SentinelOne is dramatically lowballing estimates to allow for an easy beat later on.

Furthermore, we should keep in mind that the upcoming quarter includes SentinelOne's recent acquisition of Attivo Networks for $616 million.

That being said, on the back of SentinelOne's Q4 results, SentinelOne guided for fiscal 2023 to grow by 80% y/y. And now, including this acquisition, its revenue growth rate is expected to increase 98% in fiscal 2023.

On the earnings call, SentinelOne noted that without this recent acquisition, its organic growth rates would have been upwards revised to the mid-80s% CAGR.

Again, this is evidence that not including Attivo Networks, SentinelOne's revenue growth rates would decelerate by more than 30%.

And this leads me to discuss SentinelOne's near-term prospects.

SentinelOne's Near-Term Prospects

Everyone that follows cybersecurity knows exactly what they were looking to hear from SentinelOne's earnings call.

We wanted to hear that the Russian invasion had led to a massive increase in the demand for cybersecurity.

However, during the call, SentinelOne simply noted that ''revenue from international markets grew 129% to 33% of revenue, including continued strength in EMEA despite current geopolitical conflicts''.

For investors, I believe this is disappointing news. The thesis had been that the geopolitical tensions in Europe would have led to a massive ramp-up in cybersecurity defense budgets.

Compared to where SentinelOne was headed before the war and now, I don't see a material difference in its trajectory. In fact, I believe that the 30% deceleration from last year implies that the business is slowing down.

Profitability Profile is Unimpressive

On the left we see SentinelOne's operating margins including management's salary and compensation package. And on the right, we see SentinelOne's operating margins as if management ''worked for free''. In either case, we see a business that is substantially unprofitable.

Will SentinelOne report breakeven non-GAAP profitability at any point in the next 5 years?

It's not too difficult to grow revenues. What is difficult is to grow a profitable business. And while I recognize the premise of investing for growth, at least when it comes to CrowdStrike (CRWD) the business is non-GAAP profitable. The same cannot be said about SentinelOne.

Now, consider SentinelOne's stock-based compensation.

For SentinelOne to grow its revenues by 109% y/y, its stock-based compensation increased more than 400% y/y.

Another way to look at this, is that for SentinelOne to report $78.3 million in revenues, its stock-based compensation was $87.9 million!

S Stock Valuation - Priced at 16x Sales

In 2021, SentinelOne was soaring high as investors were positively entranced with all narratives focused on ''growth at any cost''.

Today, investors are starting to consider whether growth at any cost is ever going to return to investors a satisfactory return?

I don't believe that paying 16x forward sales for SentinelOne offers investors enough upside potential.

The Bottom Line

The most shocking aspect of SentinelOne is that its stock-based compensation in Q1 2023 was actually higher than the total amount of revenues in the quarter.

That insight, together with the fact that its revenue growth rates are rapidly decelerating, simply does not attract me to this investment.

I'm finding so much easier investments, that are priced so much cheaper, where I much prefer to deploy my own capital rather than SentinelOne. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.