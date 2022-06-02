Nasdaq Warns Of Larger-Than-Average Loss Cycle

Jun. 02, 2022 5:56 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS2 Comments
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.45K Followers

Summary

  • Yesterday's month-end close for the NASDAQ Composite Index of 12,081 officially breached its 26-month moving average by more than 1%.
  • Over the last six months, the NASDAQ is -25%, the S&P 500 -14%, and Canada's TSX just -5.8%.
  • As in 2000 and 2007, extreme leverage and speculative activity over the last few years have increased the likelihood of a deeper-than-average loss cycle and recession.

Red arrow is pointing down and the percentage is negative. Stock market invest financial management concept. 3d illustration

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday's month-end close for the NASDAQ Composite Index of 12,081 officially breached its 26-month moving average by more than 1%.

My partner Cory Venable's chart below highlights that this was the 5th such breach on a monthly close since 1987. The previous four occurrences marked recessions and major bear markets. The last two, 2000-02 and 2007-09, saw the tech-heavy index lose 77% and 54%, respectively, while the economy and broader markets tumbled for the ride.

Nasdaq

StockCharts

Over the last six months, the NASDAQ is -25%, the S&P 500 -14%, and Canada’s TSX just -5.8%.

Since 1929, when the economy was not in recession, the average bear market decline for the S&P 500 was 29% over 12 months. When the economy was in recession, the average decline was 42% over 16 months (hat tip: Charlie Bilello).

As in 2000 and 2007, extreme leverage and speculative activity over the last few years have increased the likelihood of a deeper-than-average loss cycle and recession.

Buy-the-dip habits remain deeply engrained and have not yet given way to the capitulation selling of bear market bottoms.

Speculative interest (CBOT), so far, remains net short bonds and net long equities. Retail equity outflows from mutual funds have amounted to just 0.3% of assets under management compared with an average of 2.6% during previous bear markets (Barclays data). Panicked liquidation is not yet happening, but it will.

Disclosure: No positions

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.45K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
Follow
2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.