End Of An (QE) Era For EUR And GBP Corporate Bonds

By Thomas DeSouza

After years of supporting corporate credit, the European Central Bank and Bank of England are set to reverse course, just as global growth begins to slow.

While the BoE and ECB have the same goal of combating inflation by reducing monetary support for corporate credit, the ways they are set to unwind their programs could have different impacts.

The ECB plans to end the CSPP program by 3Q 2022 after accumulating a corporate portfolio of nearly €338bn. While active purchases will come to an end, the bank will continue to reinvest maturing debt, providing some support for credit markets. By contrast, the BoE is set to unwind its holdings, selling nearly £18bn of bonds "no sooner than” year-end 2023. Although the MPC has said that the asset sales program will be designed to avoid disrupting the sterling IG corporate bond market, that is much easier said than done. The planned sales by the BoE are about equal to net issuance in the sterling corporate market in a typical year, which even in a well-organized program, will prove challenging for the market to absorb.

While the loss of support will be felt in both markets, the differences in program structure and portfolio composition will have distinct impacts. The ECB’s purchases have been evenly distributed across sectors, countries of risk and issuer ratings, which in theory should not lead to an outsized impact on any specific market segment. The BoE, however, holds over 40% of its portfolio in utilities, as well as sizable holdings in areas that could struggle to find market-clearing levels for ESG reasons, like tobacco.

The exact impact of the retreat from corporate credit markets has yet to be seen, though it’s likely that the cost of funding for corporate issuers in both markets will rise. As the ECB steps away as the marginal buyer in the European primary market and the BoE begins to release its holdings into the market, we will likely see new-issue premiums rise, forcing issuers to pay up to secure funding. The subsequent increase in borrowing costs could slow M&A, share buybacks and investment, but could be most felt by issuers that depend on capital markets for funding, such as autos, utilities and real estate.

One possible area of opportunity for investors is the banking sector: Neither the BoE nor ECB included banks in their purchase programs, and as a result the sector has traded at a discount to corporate peers. The absence of monetary support may cause corporate spreads to reprice wider, but banks by contrast will not be directly impacted by the unwind of the purchase programs.

