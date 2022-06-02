Jecapix/E+ via Getty Images

In the last 12-month period, Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), just like many other overhyped stocks, has lost more than 66% of its market cap, compared to the about 3% decline of the broader market.

Data by YCharts

Despite the significant drop in the price and the strong revenue growth figures presented in the first quarter earnings report, we believe that investing in TTCF right now is not the best time, due to the rising costs, the contraction of their margins, and the current macroeconomic environment.

Let us first take a look at the first-quarter financials of the company.

Financials and operations

TTCF's revenue growth in the first quarter was impressive, just like in the other quarters in previous years, indicating that the demand for the firm's products is growing.

Quarterly revenue growth (Tattooed Chef)

The growth was fueled by several factors, including the significant increase in the number of retailers, location, branded SKUs, and a four-fold increase in manufacturing capacity since 2020.

Growth (Tattooed Chef)

Additionally, TTCF has also shown in their investor presentation in May that they have managed to consistently increase their market share over the last quarters.

Share of market growth (Tattooed Chef)

Moreover, we believe that the further growth of the company in the long term is enabled by the investments done in 2021, including acquiring three manufacturing facilities, and investments in internal R&D, staffing, automation, and cold storage facilities. In the short term, however, we expect the macroeconomic factors to outweigh these.

On the other hand, the increase in operating expenses was even higher than the revenue increase, resulting in a significantly wider loss from operations than in the year-ago quarter.

Financials Q1 (Tattooed Chef)

The main drivers for the increase in operating expenses were higher marketing expenses, operating expenses from newly acquired facilities, and payroll to support growth.

It's important to point out that, in the first quarter, two customers have accounted for more than 50% of the revenue. In our opinion, this is still a relatively high dependence on a limited amount of revenue sources; however, this a meaningful improvement compared to the year-ago quarter.

Revenue by customers (Tattooed Chef)

We also have to note that from a liquidity point of view the firm appears to be healthy, with a current ratio of 3.1 and a quick ratio of 1.9. We believe the firm has enough cash on hand with only a limited amount of debt, resulting in financial flexibility to manage temporary headwinds in the near term in case they materialize.

Looking ahead in 2022, TTCF is aiming to evolve its automation capabilities, diversify its mix towards branded products, create a strong pipeline of new products, and evolve its storage options. The primary goal is to expand in the already existing retail locations and to save costs by the usage of own cold storage facilities instead of third parties.

From a financial performance point of view, we view Tattooed Chef's business as an attractive option despite the widening losses. In our opinion, the expanding capacities, the growing market share, and the decreasing dependency on a limited number of suppliers are all creating a promising outlook for the business in the long term.

Valuation

As the firm is losing money, the price-to-earnings ratio is not applicable for the purpose of valuing TTCF. Alternatively, we can look at the EV/sales and price-to-sales ratios to gauge the valuation of the company against its peers. The P/S (FWD) of TTCF is currently 2.13x, more than 75% higher than the consumer staples sector median, while the EV/sales (FWD) ratio is 1.96x, about 9% higher than the sector median.

In our opinion, the premium compared to the sector medians is not justified as the firm keeps losing money and profitability is not expected in the near term, plus the macroeconomic headwinds are likely to have a negative impact on TTCF’s business in the near term.

Further, the firm does not pay dividends and it has been issuing shares since its IPO, diluting its shareholder. For young firms, this tendency is understandable as they try to retain resources to grow and try to get access to capital by issuing additional shares. However, we like to invest in firms that return value to their shareholders in the form of dividend payments and/or through repurchase programs. Because of this, we do not find TTCF an attractive choice at the moment.

Macroeconomic headwinds

Consumer confidence

Over the last several months, consumer confidence has been steadily declining. Although consumer spending has not decreased yet, we expect it to slow down in the not-so-distant future. This slowdown can have a significant impact on the demand for TTCF’s products.

U.S. Consumer confidence (Tradingeconomics.com)

On the one hand, firms in the consumer staples sector are normally well-positioned to perform well in a low consumer confidence environment, as their products are considered essential rather than discretionary. However, we believe that TTCF’s products are somewhat niche and are not necessarily essential, despite the growing and much more diversified customer base than before.

High commodity prices

Although both wheat and corn prices have retreated in the recent weeks, they remain significantly above the levels seen in the last decade.

Wheat price chart (Tradingeconomics.com)

As Russia and Ukraine are among the largest producers and exporters of wheat, the ongoing geopolitical tension is significantly impacting the prices of this commodity. Although there has been an indication from the Russian side that they are willing to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain export, the uncertainty remains high in the near term.

Corn price chart (Tradingeconomics.com)

In terms of corn, the situation is very similar to what has been described about wheat above.

Other commodities, like soybeans and rice, for example, are not so much influenced by the Eastern European situation; however, their prices also remain elevated.

Soybeans price chart (Tradingeconomics.com)

Tattooed Chef has a vertically integrated business, meaning that they grow their ingredients and manufacture their products themselves. Therefore, they are not likely to be directly hurt by the elevated commodity prices. However, we have to keep the overall market conditions in front of us to make an informed investment decision.

Not only the elevated grain prices, but also the elevated gasoline prices could cause headwinds by making the transportation more expensive, as already observed in the first quarter.

All in all, due to the macroeconomic headwinds, we do not expect the firm to reach profitability in 2022; therefore, our current outlook is somewhat bearish in the near term.

Margins

Tattooed Chef’s margins have been gradually contracting since its IPO, with gross margin declining to levels as low as 10%.

Margins (Macrotrends.net)

These margins compare also unfavorably to the respective sector medians.

In our opinion, due to the above mentioned potential macroeconomic headwinds and elevated commodity prices, the margins are not likely to significantly improve in the near term. However, as mentioned above, the usage of their own cold storage facilities coming online in Q2 2022 and the investment in automation could lead to cost savings and have a slight positive influence on the margins in the second half of the year. Also, before considering investing in TTCF, we would like to see the real impact of these initiatives on the margins.

Not only TTCF is facing such a margin contraction in the industry. In our previous article, we wrote about Beyond Meat (BYND) and a similar tendency can be seen in their margins as well.

If you are looking for a consumer staples name with expanding margins, safe and sustainable dividend payments and share buybacks to protect yourself from inflation, take a look at our article on Tyson Foods (TSN).

Key takeaways

The valuation of the firm remains high according to traditional price multiples in comparison with sector medians.

The impressive revenue growth in the first quarter indicates strong demand for TTCF's products; however, this growth is overshadowed by the increasing costs and contracting margins. In fact, margins have been gradually contracting since their IPO. Improvements in automation and acquiring cold storage facilities could potentially turn this trend around.

The macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation, elevated commodity prices and declining consumer confidence, make our outlook bearish on TTCF.

In our opinion, it is not the right time to start a position in TTCF, despite the large price drop year-to-date.