Have you ever invested in CLO-related investment vehicles? CLOs, Collateralized Loan Obligations, are securitizations of a portfolio of Senior Secured Loans. Funds like Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (NYSE:ECC) invest in CLOs.

The US Leveraged Loan market returned to growth in 2021, up 12% in 2021, after a flat year in lockdown-challenged 2020. CLOs have 63% of this market, the largest market share, distantly followed by Loan Mutual funds, at 13%, and Banks, at 12%. Hedge funds, insurance companies, and other funds make up the balance of the market. There was over $100B of CLO trading volume annually on average over the last 5 years.

The Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index has had just 2 negative returns in the last 30 calendar years, with an overall average annualized return of 5.5%:

Profile:

Eagle Point is a closed-end fund, a CEF, launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It is focused on CLO securities and related investments (as well as other income-oriented investments), and each member of the senior investment team is a CLO industry specialist who has been directly involved in the CLO market for the majority of their career.

ECC held 113 CLO securities, with 1852 underlying obligors, as of 3/31/22. (ECC site)

Its annual expenses look much higher than other CEFs we've covered, running at 5.09% for management and incentive fees, plus 0.80% for other expenses. There's also 2.86% in interest expense:

Holdings:

ECC invests primarily in the Equity and Subordinated debt tranches, with CLO Equity comprising 83% of its portfolio, followed by CLO Debt, at ~8%, and Loan Facilities, at 6.2%:

Tech, Health Care, and Publishing form over 27% of ECC's top industry holdings, with 7 other industries comprising ~31%:

ECC's top 10 obligors include such well-known names as Cablevision, American Airlines, and CenturyLink.

As of 3/31/22, ECC's CLO equities weighted average remaining reinvestment period stood at 3.1 years, with only 10.5% of its loan portfolio maturing before 2025.

The CLO industry has an average repayment rate of ~32% since 2003, with 2018 - 2020 experiencing much lower, declining rates, which reached as low as ~18% in 2020, until they bounced back to 30% in 2021:

Earnings:

ECC had a good 1st quarter, with total Investment Income up ~56%, and NII up ~64% vs. Q1 '21. NAV/Share rose 5.2%, with a much higher share count, which grew 27.5% vs. a year ago. Realized and Unrealized Gains, which are lumpy on a quarterly basis, due to timing issues, both declined.

The weighted average effective yield on ECC's overall portfolio was 16.78%, as of 3/31/22.

2021 was a big growth year for ECC, with total Investment Income up ~39%, and NII up ~25.5% vs. Q1 '21. NAV/Share rose nearly 20%, even with the share count rising over 16%.

Distributions:

Management cut ECC's monthly distributions from $.20 to $.08 during 2020, but has raised the monthly distributions 2X in 2021, to $.10 and then to $.12, in addition to paying a special $.50 distribution. They raised the monthly payout again in April 2022, from $.12 to $.14:

cfcnct

At $12.68, ECC has a very high yield of 13.25%. It goes ex-dividend next on 6/9/22, with a 6/30/22 pay date:

This distribution coverage table aggregates ECC's monthly payout into quarterly amounts. Management uses a non-GAAP NII/Share figure, which excludes non-recurring expenses, to derive its distribution coverage, which also includes Realized Gains/Share. The non-GAAP coverage figure was 1.05X in Q1 '22, and has averaged 1.23X over the trailing 12 months.

Non-recurring expenses were $0.10/share in Q1 '22. Coverage was .79X, but has averaged 1.08X in the trailing 12 months.

ECC also has 2 preferred issues and 3 baby bonds. The C series preferreds are selling at ~$24.40, under par, and yield ~6.9%, while the D series preferreds are selling at ~$22.85, also under par, and yield ~7.35%.

The ECCV 2029 Notes are selling at ~$23.30, and yield ~5.8%.

The ECCW 2031 Notes are over par, at ~$25.20, and yield ~6.7%.

The ECCX 2028 Notes are also over par, at ~$25.24, and yield ~6.6%. Management announced in February '22 that it would redeem 50% of the ECCX 2028 Notes.

Insiders have $20.7M invested in ECC and ECCX.

Valuations:

At its 6/1/22 $12.68 closing price, ECC was trading at a 1.52% premium to its NAV/Share of $12.49, which is much cheaper than its 1-year 4.49% average premium, its 12.35% 3-year average premium, and its 11.57% 5-year average premium.

However, the average Price/Book for the debt CEF industry is just .85X, a 15% discount to book, so ECC is getting a premium vs. its industry.

While ECC's inception NAV/Share was $19.93, its 4/29/22 NAV/Share was $12.49. However, ECC has paid out a cumulative $16.12 in distributions since its inception.

Performance:

ECC has outperformed the debt CEF industry and the S&P 500 over the past month, quarter, year, and so far in 2022. Meanwhile, its 13.25% is considerably higher than the industry's 7.28% average yield.

Looking back further shows a mixed NAV and Price performance record, with ECC mostly outperforming the Morningstar US CEF Senior Loans category in 2020-2021 and 2016-2017, while underperforming in 2015 and 2018.

cfcnt

Parting Thoughts:

There's a lot of volatility in this new rising rate environment, with two 50 basis point hikes expected from the Fed before the end of the summer. We're keeping our eye on ECC for now, and adding it to our watchlist, and we may start a position on any meaningful price dips.

