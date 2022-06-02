Kukurund/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has experienced strong demand for its products in recent quarters. In Q1 2022, the company's sales growth was aided by higher sales volume, favourable price realization, and changes in dealer inventories. The end-market demand is expected to remain strong in the near term, resulting in revenue growth and higher price realization in 2022. The company's margins are expected to improve in the second half of 2022 as pricing actions continue to take hold. The company has reaffirmed its target of improving adjusted operating margins by 300 to 600 basis points in this cycle over historical performance and plans to repurchase $15 billion in shares to create value for its shareholders.

Recent Quarter Earnings

Caterpillar recently reported a better than expected Q1 2022 result. The revenue during the quarter was $13.59 bn (up 14% Y/Y), beating the consensus estimate of $13.4 bn. The EPS during the quarter increased 3% Y/Y from $2.77 in Q1 2021 to $2.86 (vs. the consensus estimate of $2.60). Higher end-user demand, favourable price realization, and changes in dealer inventories all contributed to the quarter's double-digit revenue growth. The revenue grew by $1.7 bn of which $1.2 bn was from higher sales volume, $704 mn due to price realization, partially offset by a negative impact of $211 mn from currency translation rate. The adjusted operating margin in Q1 2022 dropped 210 basis points from 15.8% to 13.7% in Q1 2021 primarily due to higher materials and freight costs. However, due to volume growth and higher price realization, the EPS increased ~3% Y/Y during the quarter.

Revenue growth prospects look good

In Q1 2022, Caterpillar Inc experienced strong demand from its end market for the fifth consecutive quarter. The company’s end-market includes customers in oil and gas, mining, infrastructure, power, rails, and other industries. Sales were driven by higher end-user demand and stronger price realization in all three primary segments. The dealer inventory increased by $1.3 bn in Q1 2022 from Q4 2021 as they anticipate the strong demand to continue. Strong new orders across segments and supply chain challenges increased the total backlog by $3.4 billion in Q1 2022, with Energy & Transportation experiencing the largest increase. Due to longer lead times, orders for solar and reciprocating oil and gas engines continue to grow, thus building the backlogs.

CAT segment revenue and margins (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Sales in the construction industry increased by 12% year over year, with end-user demand improving in three of the four regions. Demand in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America resulted in double-digit Y/Y sales, whereas sales in the Asia Pacific region fell by 21% Y/Y due to lower sales in China. The weaker residential construction compared to the previous year, as well as Covid-19-related shutdowns, contributed to lower sales in China. Due to increased end-user demand in heavy construction and quarrying aggregates, as well as mining, changes in dealer inventories, and favourable prices, sales in the Resources Industries increased by 30% Y/Y in Q1 2022. The Construction Industries and Resources Industries segments each contributed half of the $600 million increase in dealer inventory year over year. With increases in sales across the end markets such as oil and gas, power generation, small reciprocating engines, industrial, and transportation, Energy & Transportation sales increased by 12% Y/Y in Q1 2022.

In the near to medium term, the Construction Industries segment in North America is expected to benefit from the ~$1.2 trillion U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) in late 2022 and beyond. The U.S. residential construction market is also expected to remain strong despite the rising interest rate concerns thanks to a significant undersupply in new housing from 2008 to 2019 which I have discussed in a previous article. Residential construction in China remained strong in 2020 and 2021, but the housing market is showing signs of weakness in 2022, which is expected to continue for the rest of the year. China’s ongoing Covid situation should further impact the company's sales. Because of the increased infrastructure spending, the rest of Asia-Pacific is expected to grow. Despite ongoing geopolitical concerns, the EU investment package should drive construction demand in the EAME region, while construction and mining activity in Latin America should support regional growth.

In the Resource Industries, higher commodity demand is driving higher production levels, supporting more mining company investments in new machinery, which should drive growth in 2022 and beyond. In addition, the company provides autonomous solutions to its customers, which is seeing an increase in demand. In the Energy & Transportation sector, solar new equipment orders increased in the first quarter, but shipments are expected to be lower than last year due to the long lead time of solar products, which are expected to improve in late 2022 or early 2023. In the oil and gas industry, replacing ageing assets should benefit the company, especially for large engine replacements. Despite supply chain challenges and geopolitical concerns, the company's order book and backlog remain strong.

While there are pockets of weakness like China, I believe most of the company’s end markets are expected to remain strong. This coupled with increased pricing, a strong backlog, and potential improvement in supply chain conditions will help the company grow its topline. Sell-side is expecting ~12.97% revenue growth this year and ~7.96% next year. I believe the company should be able to meet these expectations given the strong growth momentum in Q1 22 and the above-mentioned favourable factors.

Margin improvements and returning cash to shareholders

The adjusted operating profit in Q1 2022 was flat compared to the adjusted operating profit for Q1 2021, while the adjusted operating margin fell 210 basis points to 13.7% in Q1 2022 from 15.8% in Q1 2021. Favourable price realization and higher sales volume were offset by higher manufacturing costs and a ~$300 mn increase in short-term incentive compensation. Due to higher manufacturing costs and increased SG&A and R&D expenses, the margins in Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation were down 180 bps, 150 bps, and 430 bps, respectively, Y/Y. The Energy & Transportation segment was the most affected due to seasonality and delayed price increases.

Caterpillar's Adjusted Operating Profit Margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

As the impact of pricing actions accelerates, margins are expected to improve in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half. Manufacturing costs began to rise in the second half of 2021, affecting margins. So comparables in the second half of this year are easier. With lower expediting costs and increased efficiencies, Energy & Transportation margins should improve in the second half of 2022.

Caterpillar's adjusted operating margin targets (Company’s Investor day presentation)

In a recent investor day call, the company reaffirmed its target of 300 to 600 basis point improvement in the adjusted operating profit margins versus its historical performance (reference period of 2010 to 2016). The company is also targeting a ME&T (Machinery, Energy & Transportation) free cash flow of between $4 bn and $8 bn annually and plans to return substantially all ME&T cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company repurchased $720 million worth of shares in Q1 2022 as part of its $10 billion share repurchase program announced in 2018. In addition, the company recently authorized a $15 billion share repurchase program and plans to increase dividends by at least a high single-digit percentage every year.

Valuation & Conclusion

The stock is currently trading at ~17.51x FY22 consensus EPS estimate of $12.42 and ~14.88x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $14.62. This is lower than its five-year adjusted P/E (fwd) of 18.81x. While the stock is trading at a lower valuation, the company is experiencing some strong tailwinds for its products as the demand in the end market remained high. Also, the company plans to do a share repurchase of $15 bn and increase dividends annually which should create value for long-term investors. Hence, I believe it is a good buy at the current levels.