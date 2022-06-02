Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is one of the largest companies in the world, and one of the most accessed websites in the world with over 2 billion daily active users, with nearly $10 in quarterly ARPU reported by Meta in FY2021. However, FY2022 will have $10 billion in headwinds, according to the CEO, regarding a transitional period to new ways of advertising and revenue generation.

While Meta has an extensive history of turning things into key revenue drivers for their websites and adapting to user preferences, we remain pessimistic on the "Metaverse."

We lack conviction on Meta's success in the Metaverse so are avoiding adding to the position. Its low valuation and attractive cashflows allow us to keep the stock while monitoring the situation. The risk of failure is at least partially discounted in the stock given its collapse and currently lower price.

Earnings-per-share (E2022): $13.50

Forward Price-to-Earnings: 20

Estimated Fair Value = $270 = $13.50 times 20

Meta Platforms (FB) E2022 E2023 E2024 Price-to-Sales 4.2 3.6 3.2 Price-to-Earnings 16.9 13.9 12.5 EV/EBITDA 8.9 7.6 6.5

Present Business

Meta's core business is social media which includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp (designated, Family of Apps or FoA by Meta). Despite being long-established applications used by billions of users around the world, the FoA segment saw a 36% year over year increase in revenue for FY2021, but 1Q22 was disappointing and far from Meta's projections, making them revise their original figure of $90-95 billion down to $87-92 billion.

While still up year over year, they ended up taking a major hit to net income, falling 21% year over year and earnings per share falling a disappointing 18%. All this is on the heels of major margin constriction, seeing their operating margin fall from 46% in 4Q20 to just 30% in 1Q22.

Daily active users across the FoA segment are a whopping 2.82 billion individuals, with the monthly active users reaching 3.6 billion individuals. While user growth has been stable over the previous few fiscal years, average revenue per user (ARPU) has increased significantly, with FY2021 seeing $9.39 per user per quarter, a growth of 9% since FY2020 and an incredible 27% increase since FY2019.

The FoA revenue focus is increased intelligence of the advertising network to support the millions of businesses that rely on advertisement through the various FoA platforms. With the release of the mobile operating system iOS 14 by Apple, Meta was severely limited in its ability to advertise on the platform with Apple's strict guidelines. Moreover, Android's incoming privacy sandbox creates an additional challenge. This had adverse effects on the growth of the advertising sector in the 2H21 and came to a head in 1Q22 where quarterly ARPU fell to $7.72. While this is a pullback from their record-high $9.39 in the previous quarter, it is more in line with historical results.

Meta 1Q22 Report

Meta projects future growth on other platforms could also be affected as the others implement similar measures. In addition, regulatory actions, which will be discussed later, weigh on the company. The primary growth markets for Meta - India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam - are emerging markets and are quickly increasing their number of citizens connected to the internet.

Regulatory Landscape And Present Challenges

Meta is one of the companies at the center of the anti-trust question looming over Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Google. While we do not believe that anti-trust probes will lead to the breakup of Meta, it is something to consider as the fallout could involve severe sanctions on advertising, which is the primary way Meta makes money.

Arguably more severe, the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a proposal slated to be implemented after 2023, in which the EU will ban certain types of "gatekeeping." This includes combining data for companies under one large subsidiary (e.g., Meta would be unable to combine Instagram and Facebook data for advertising targeting), much harsher transparency for advertising partners and how ads are targeted and prohibiting walled-garden ecosystems of data (such as prohibiting users from exporting their data easily, or not telling users what data is tracked).

Meta has an aging user base, especially with Facebook. Currently 50% of user time on Facebook is spent engaging with videos, and 20% of user time on Instagram is spent engaging with videos. With the advent of TikTok seeing huge success with the notoriously difficult-to-reach Gen Z market, the FoA segment is repositioning to a "Reels" system of trying to keep video content under 60 seconds. This has significantly less advertising revenue power but may be offset by users engaging with more content as opposed to longer content. The risk is shorter videos will alienate the older user without successfully engaging the younger demographic. As a result, Meta is faced with a difficult execution risk.

R&D And Expanded Markets

Meta spent 28% of its revenue on Research and Development (R&D) in 1Q22, which is a definite increase since previous quarters. This research covered artificial reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and computer-aided vision, in a segment called Reality Labs (RL). The boost in Capex that has been seen recently is likely temporary as Meta balances a redesign of its advertising and content delivery system along with the Metaverse.

One of its larger projects was the acquisition of Oculus, a manufacturer of consumer virtual reality headsets. It leveraged Oculus' expertise to increase its ability to innovate in the virtual and augmented reality area, including the newly announced "metaverse" project. Metaverse is a novel concept, with the vision being to allow people to interact with one another in a virtual space that begins to approach "reality." VR and Oculus will lead this effort at Meta. Meta has said that it is presently working to make the platform "economically viable" for creators. Great creators are needed to draw more users to the platform which will have its public debut in 2H22. It remains to be seen if this novel idea will be successful and justify the billions of dollars in acquisitions, Capex and R&D being spent by Meta. This is a new market that will be highly contested.

Meta has been employing artificial intelligence and machine learning for a long time, most famously to drive advertisement engagement which has been so successful that legislatures and platforms alike are looking to lessen some of the more addictive elements, put in safeguards, or limit under 18 usages. While Meta does not disclose the specifics, we can assume that it is far more advanced than they lead on and will probably cause some regulatory headaches in the future. Additionally, it is already causing internal headaches; with the sheer amount of content posted onto the FoA it is becoming more difficult to rank the posts in an order that will both optimize user experience and bring in revenue to Meta.

Additionally, Meta has pioneered natural language processing for moderation or for calls to action. For example, when Facebook detects a user's post is about a cause, it would ask them if they wanted to insert a donate button, raising over $1 billion for charity through users.

Risk

Meta's primary driver of revenue is advertising that comes from its FoA category. If previously discussed legislation happens, it is possible that Meta will see significant revenue shortfalls as they attempt to adjust to the new rules. Presently, Meta does not have a large family of products outside of its FoA, though recent acquisitions and R&D could change that.

The Metaverse is a novel idea, and while the idea certainly is interesting, it is unclear if it will be widely adopted, if Meta will be successful in the Metaverse, or how it will be monetized.

Meta is not shy that the regulations are threatening to their business model, and they remain coy on the subject when asked by analysts. Tackling all these items may be difficult and pricey, but recently Meta announced a hiring freeze that could make it difficult to poach the talent needed to weather the storm and continue to innovate.

Conclusion

While we expect a recovery in advertising revenue after decline suffered with Apple privacy rule changes and incoming Android rule changes, we lack conviction on Meta's success in the Metaverse. We believe that avoiding adding to the position, while monitoring the situation is the best course of action. Its low valuation and attractive cash flows allow us to keep the stock while monitoring the situation. The risk of failure is at least partially discounted in the stock given its collapse and currently lower price.