June 2022 Stock Considerations

Jun. 02, 2022 7:11 AM ETSBUX, GILD, LEG, VZ
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • With all the recent market volatility there is no shortage of stocks that are looking seemingly cheaper when compared to the closing months of 2021.
  • Starbucks continues to be a loser in 2022 which may mean a good buying opportunity for those willing to hold on for many years.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. had a bad start to 2022 and is seemingly looking undervalued at current prices.
  • Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is another stock that had a rough start to 2022 and is now sporting a yield of around 4.5% as a result of share price decline.

Marketing Graph Statistics Digital Analysis Finance Concept

ridvan_celik/E+ via Getty Images

With the start of a new trading month, it is time, once again, for me to highlight some of my potential stock buys for June. With all the recent market volatility, there is no shortage of stocks that are looking seemingly cheaper when compared to the closing months of 2021. No one can argue that 2022 has been a banner year for the markets. This month I have my eye on three potential buys but as we all know Mr. Market can give us fresh buying opportunities at any time and those three potential buys can become four or five. With that being said, let’s take a look at my June stock considerations which are similar to recent considerations from one to three months ago.

First up, I’m taking another look at Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). This stock continues to be a loser in 2022 which may mean a good buying opportunity for those willing to hold on for many years. Feels kind of weird to say that considering SBUX has been a darling for multiple decades. Like all high-flying stocks, eventually, they come back down to Earth and that’s a good time to nibble on some shares. Shares are looking fairly valued with a PE of around 23 and a yield north of 2.5% with a payout ratio just under 50%. Though share price has been hammered the dividend still appears to be safe. Could be a good month to pick some up.

Next, I am taking a look at Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). This stock had a bad start to 2022 and is seemingly looking undervalued at current prices. With a generous dividend yield of about 4.5% resulting from its lower share price, this name has caught my eye for April. With a payout ratio just under 80%, the current dividend appears to be safe at current levels. A forward PE of around 10 also makes this stock appear to be on sale.

Finally, I’m taking a look at a name that I haven’t touched for several years, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). This is another stock that had a rough start to 2022 and is now sporting a yield of around 4.5% as a result of share price decline. With a comfortable payout ratio of about 57%, the dividend still appears to be safe going forward.

While these three stocks are on my radar for June, other names (VZ comes to mind) may surely come up at any time. What stocks are you considering in June? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long SBUX, GILD, LEG, VZ

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.04K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.