Introduction

Investors like me who are building and/or maintaining a bond ladder have experienced the need to fill in holes as held issues mature or are called, a common occurrence over the past year. One benefit of rising rates: calls have slowed as the savings by issuing new debt has become more expensive.

I have own shares of the WESCO International, Inc. DP SH FXRT PFD A (NYSE:WCC.PA) since shortly after it was first issued as part of the WESCO Inc. (NYSE:WCC) merger with Anixter. I think the very generous 10.625% coupon was done to win the bidding war that developed. The generous yield was obvious as the opening price for this preferred was over $26.

I started writing this article back when the Preferred dipped below $27.50, putting the YTC over 7% for the first time in a long time. Unfortunately, life happened to delay my finishing my analysis. At the close of June 1st, the price was up to $28.09, lowering the YTC to 6.16%. This article covers both the preferred and the company so potential investors can decide if the current YTC on the preferred makes it a buy.

WESCO International DP SH FXRT PFD A explained

Pulling out the important features, we see:

Until 6/22/25, the coupon is set at 10.625%

If not called, the coupon floats every five years based on 10.325% + UST 5Y rate. If that was today, the coupon would jump to over 13%!

If called early, the redemption price is $25.50, not $25.00.

Payments are cumulative so any missed payment must be made before WESCO could start paying dividends on the common stock.

Payments receive the favorable 15% tax rate.

The preferred does not mature.

WESCO International explained

WESCO logo

Seeking Alpha describes WESCO as:

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, security, lighting, wire and cable, and safety, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating products. The CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. It also provides safety and energy management solutions. The UBS segment offers products and services to investor-owned utilities; public power companies; and service and wireless providers, broadband operators, and contractors. The company was started in 1922.

As mentioned above, WESCO does not pay a dividend on its common stock. WESCO provides over 50k products to 140k customers spread across 50 countries.

Coming off the economic slowdown caused by COVID, 2021 was a very good year, as reflected in the price movement of the stock. It was also the first full year post-merger.

WESCO has a good record of beating analysts' earnings estimates; the current string is five straight quarters.

All but one of the Seeking Alpha Factor grades are As.

From the current price near $126, the average target price over the next five years is $168, about a 7% per year increase. That gets investors past the 2025 call date on the preferred. In short, Wall Street sees a bright future.

On the not-so-rosy side are the grades Seeking Alpha gives to WCC's profitability.

But there are two ways to read this data. The grades are based on how WESCO compares to other companies in its sector, Industrials, which is below average much of the time. If you compare today values versus WESCO's 5-yr average, many of the margins and ratios show improvement.

For a more in-depth analysis of WESCO, I recommend this article from March: WESCO: Secular And High-Growth Technology Will Move Past Margin And Cash Flow Pressure.

Portfolio Strategy

Except in the case of a change in ownership, which could result in obtaining common shares, WCC.PA investors are buying it for the yield, which at a minimum will be over 10.325% until called. Along with the payouts currently receiving favorable tax treatment, today's buyers will get a capital loss in the year it is called that can be used to offset other gains they have accumulated.

The WESCO Preferred touched $32 a year ago, at which time Carlton Getz penned WESCO International: Avoid The Preferred Stock, with a Sell rating as the YTC was below 4%. The price was holding steady until 2022, in which it has seen a drop of some 10%. Since March, I added to my position with expected YTCs between 5.9% and 7%; somewhat less than what I might earn on the several baby bonds I purchased during that same time frame. The question new investors need to ask themselves is: "What YTC is a good enough return over the next 3 years to buy this preferred?".

It makes sense to compare WCC.PA's potential YTC to other fixed income assets that mature or can get called around the same time. Here is a list of some of the other income-generating assets I have purchased lately to provide some context for comparing what WCC.PA offers versus these issues.

While the New Residential PFD (NRZ.PD) would be a YTM, since the article focused on YTC which it doesn't really have, I chose to label everything as YTC. It also made more sense than suddenly using YTW.

Since more of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. 9.5% NT 25 (CSSEN) was just issued, there is little chance it will be called next month. As you can tell, buying the others earlier this year didn't prove to be the best strategy as prices continued to drop, resulting in higher current YTCs than what I might earn. Adding more to some of those issues, or another from the same Issuer, is an option on the table.

Needed price on WCC.PA for selected YTCs

I generated this table using my downloaded YTC calculator thus it is not precise. For any YTC, the price drops a couples of cents for each week going forward, as shown by my estimates in the table below. Note that the next ex-date on WCC.PA, for a $.6641 payment, is around the 14th of June. This table doesn't account for that required price adjustment.

Author's YTC estimate calculator

Final thought

While I currently see no risk of default and an almost 100% certainty that WCC.PA will be called, adding such an issue still needs to fit into the investor's strategy it is being considered for. For myself and others who use such assets to build a fixed-income ladder like "old timers" did via CDs, bunching call and maturity dates defeats the strategy. My Building A 'CD' Ladder Using Baby Bonds article covers the concept.