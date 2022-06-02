Stephen Lam/Getty Images News

The following analysis takes a deep dive into Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) fundamental and valuation outlook following an earnings beat-and-raise on Tuesday evening, which led to broad-based outperformance in tech shares after surging 10% during Wednesday's regular session.

Solid Earnings Beat-and-Raise Puts Robust Demand Environment in Focus

The Salesforce stock surged as much as 13% in pre-market trading Wednesday following a strong earnings beat and raise. In contrast to warnings of near-term operational challenges expressed by its tech peers ahead of a looming economic downturn, Salesforce's upward revision to its annual earnings outlook instilled confidence for a robust demand environment in cloud-based customer relationship management ("CRM") solutions.

Despite a downward adjustment to the FY/2023 revenue guide due to an additional unforeseen $300 million FX headwind (plus the previously guided $300 million FX headwind in March), robust operational resilience across all business segments continue to shine a bright light on Salesforce's outlook. Ongoing margin expansion, double-digit growth across core businesses, and stronger-than-expected progress on the integration of new acquisitions like Slack continue to support Salesforce's bullish thesis. Despite earlier speculation that Salesforce has "slowed the pace of hiring with a de facto hiring freeze, and some travels", management reiterated that talent acquisition remains a focus. However, hiring will continue at a "much more measured pace" as previously planned, following a 30% year-on-year increase to headcount to support ongoing business expansion.

With Salesforce's latest operational performance falling in line with expectations, we remain confident in the stock's position as a core long-term holding in software. The company's steadfast market leadership in cloud-based CRM solutions continues to be a key competitive advantage ahead of massive growth opportunities stemming from digital transformation demands in coming years.

Brief Recap of F1Q23 Fundamental Performance

Salesforce reported fiscal first quarter revenues of $7.41 billion (+24% y/y; +1% q/q), beating the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion (+24% y/y; +1% q/q) and its previous guidance of $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion (+20% y/y; +21% q/q). cRPO totalled $21.5 billion (+21% y/y; +24% y/y cc) at the end of the fiscal first quarter, with five points of growth attributable to Slack integration as management had previously guided.

Subscription and support revenues continued to show strength with 24% y/y (+0% q/q) growth to $6.9 billion, led by continued momentum across all product segments. Meanwhile, professional services and other revenues expanded by 30% y/y (+11% q/q) to $555 million.

Core offerings - Sales, Service, and Marketing and Commerce Cloud - maintained robust double-digit growth, underpinning continued momentum despite their size and maturity built over the past two decades. Specifically, Sales Cloud revenues grew 18% y/y (+20% cc; +3% q/q) to $1.6 billion, accelerating from 17% y/y growth in the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, Service Cloud revenue grew 17% y/y (+19% y/y cc; +3% q/q) to $1.8 billion, similar to 18% y/y growth in the preceding quarter. Marketing and Commerce Cloud revenue increased by 22% y/y (+24% cc; +4% q/q) to $$1.1 billion, accelerating from 20% y/y growth in the preceding quarter.

Continued integration of recent acquisitions such as Slack and MuleSoft have continued to drive expansion across Data Cloud and Salesforce's Platform and Other offerings. Data Cloud revenues grew 15% y/y (-16% q/q) to $955 million in the fiscal first quarter. The segment's deceleration from the preceding quarter was largely driven by soft growth of just 9% y/y for MuleSoft (vs. 24% in F4Q22 and >+40% in F1H22), offset by stronger double-digit growth of 18% y/y (vs. +25% in F4Q22) in Tableau sales during the quarter. However, management cited MuleSoft continues to progress favourably following the revised go-to-market strategy earlier this year, which is expected to ramp up in the back half of fiscal 2023.

In Platform and Other, the segment continues to show strength with better-than-expected Slack integration. The newly acquired messaging platform contributed $348 million ($344 million to Platform and Other; $4 million to Professional Services and Other) to consolidated sales in F1Q23 compared to management's previous guidance of $330 million. Slack continues to be a key beneficiary of commercial momentum, driven by post-pandemic era demands to accommodate hybrid work arrangements. This is further corroborated by a 45% y/y (vs. +48% y/y in F4Q22) increase to the number of Slack customer contracts valued at more than $100,000.

Total non-GAAP earnings for F1Q23 was $0.98 per share, beating consensus estimate of $0.95 per share.

Looking to the current fiscal quarter, management has guided revenue of $7.69 billion to $7.7 billion (+21% y/y­), which is inclusive of $200 million in estimated FX headwind offset by $360 million in additional Slack contributions. This represents implied organic revenue growth of 15% y/y (+18% y/y cc), excluding revenue contributions from Slack and Traction on Demand integration across Salesforce's Platform and Other segment. cRPO is expected to further expand at 15% y/y. Non-GAAP earnings are guided at $1.01 per share to $1.02 per share, which is consistent with the company's continued discipline in balancing margin expansion with growth.

For fiscal 2023, revenue has been guided lower than previously expected due to an incremental $300 million FX headwind estimated for the remainder of the year. Full year top-line growth is expected to land at about 20%, resulting in $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion in consolidated revenue. Slack's anticipated contribution of $1.5 billion to fiscal 2023 consolidated revenue remains unchanged from management's previous guidance released earlier this year. On the bright side, guidance for non-GAAP operating margins has been revised upwards by 40bps to 20.4% (+170 bps y/y).

Key Takeaways and Implications from the F1Q23 Earnings Release

Upward revision to FY/2023 margin outlook. Management has increased Salesforce's FY/2023 non-GAAP operating margin outlook by 40 bps to 20.4% (+170 bps y/y). The results continue to corroborate Salesforce's long-term focus on balancing growth with healthy margin expansion. These are favourable priorities, especially under the current market climate where inflationary challenges are risking profit erosion across all industries.

Despite earlier speculation that Salesforce has slowed hiring and cut travel spending, management reiterated that talent acquisition remains a focus to support the business' continued growth. However, hiring will continue at a "much more measured pace" as previously planned, following a 30% year-on-year increase to headcount. Management's continued commitment to balancing growth with disciplined spending bodes favourably for sustained margin expansion across gross profits, operating cash flows, and free cash flows into the long run, especially given the size and maturity of the business. The achievement reinforces investors' confidence in Salesforce's bullish valuation outlook despite the current risk-off environment in equities, as observed in the stock's post-earnings rally.

Robust demand environment. Salesforce Co-CEO Mark Benioff cited Salesforce's demand environment remains "very strong", which is corroborated by its 72nd consecutive quarter of revenue growth. The company continues to be a key beneficiary of digital transformation investments across both the public and private sector, which has accelerated over the past 18 months in order to stay economically competitive in the "digital-first era".

As highlighted in our previous coverage, the commercial segment is becoming increasingly keen about digital investments in order to ensure economic and operational competitiveness despite macroeconomic uncertainties ahead. And Salesforce's ability to maintain a record-low attrition rate of 7% to 7.5% in F1Q23 continues to corroborate its status as a defensive pick against the potentially tightening economic environment in the near term.

Continued ramp up in the deployment of new offerings like MuleSoft and Slack has also bolstered Salesforce's strength in weathering the looming economic storm. Since the start of the pandemic, the use of collaboration and productivity platforms like Slack have increased by 44% to accommodate new working arrangements. Meanwhile, 42% of corporate employees noted that the use of low-code techniques like those offered by MuleSoft will be critical in creating value in the data-driven era.

These continue to serve as favourable long-term trends for Salesforce's fundamental growth, which is already demonstrated through Slack's outperformance in recent quarters. Paired with MuleSoft's anticipated ramp up in the latter half of fiscal 2023 following the recent roll-out of a revised go-to-market strategy, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities stemming from a multi-year evolution in digital adoption.

Resilient fundamental performance. F1Q23 revenues grew 24% y/y (+26% y/y in constant currency; +1% q/q) to $7.4 billion. Current remaining performance obligation ("cRPO") also increased by 21% y/y (+24% y/y cc) to $21.5 billion. Core businesses - Sales, Service, and Marketing and Commerce Cloud - registered strong double-digit growth ranging from high teens to low 20%s, which are impressive results considering the segment's size (>60% of consolidated sales) and maturity built over the past two decades. The momentum shown across Salesforce's core businesses continues to corroborate that the company benefits from a robust, inflationary-resistant demand environment.

Continued integration of new acquisitions like Slack is also ramping up with positive progress as mentioned above. Another quarter of outperformance in the business has bolstered prospects of achieving management's guided Slack contributions of $1.5 billion for the fiscal year, which could prove conservative by year-end.

Multi-cloud customer deals in F1Q23 also grew by 21% from the prior year, which continues to highlight the effectiveness of Salesforce's "land and expand" corporate strategy in capturing annual recurring revenue ("ARR") expansion. Taken together with management's diligence in striking a balance between growth in both core and emerging businesses (i.e. Data Cloud and Platform), and sustained margin expansion, Salesforce remains on a positive trajectory towards "durable cash flow growth", which is critical to its fundamental and valuation outlook under the tightening economic environment ahead.

Elevated international risks. FX volatility remains a challenge for Salesforce, which has more than 30% of its consolidated sales generated from operations outside of the U.S. Management has doubled the previously guided FX headwind for FY/2023 to $600 million, resulting in a downward adjustment to the fiscal year's revenue guidance from $32 billion to $32.1 billion, to $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion.

Nonetheless, consolidated top-line growth remains in strong double-digits. The downside FX risks estimated at $600 million for the year is also expected to be recouped from robust margin expansion and continued organic growth buoyed by digitization demands, as well as integration of new product offerings.

Financial and Valuation Update

Adjusting our latest Salesforce financial forecast for its actual fiscal first quarter financial results, and growth outlook based on recent developments discussed in the foregoing analysis, the company remains on a positive track towards +20% revenue growth this year. Our base case forecast estimates revenues to total approximately $31.9 billion (+21% y/y) by the end of the year, which takes into consideration of a favourable demand outlook, continued outperformance in Slack, and a MuleSoft ramp up in the back half of the year offset by tough FX headwinds.

CRM Revenue Forecast (Author)

And consistent with discipline observed across all gross, operating, operating cash flow, and free cash flow margins, GAAP-based profits are expected to total $1.6 billion by the end of the fiscal year, with continued expansion towards $3.6 billion by fiscal 2027. The growth assumption applied would represent a 19% five-year CAGR for GAAP-based net income, compared with a 14% five-year CAGR applied in our revenue forecast, which is consistent with management's expectations for margin improvements to outpace sales growth over coming years.

CRM Financial Forecast (Author)

On the valuation front, we have revised our near-term price target from $314 to $265 for the stock in light of the recent pullback in valuation multiples across the application SaaS peer group. This would represent upside potential of more than 50% based on the last traded share price of $176.07 on June 1st.

CRM Valuation Analysis (Author)

We have derived the PT by equally weighing an EV/sales-based and discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation approach:

CRM Valuation Analysis (Author)

For the EV/sales-based valuation approach, we have averaged the PT derived by applying 7.8x and 6.4x to projected FY 2023 and FY 2024 revenues, respectively. The multiples applied are higher than the discount in which the stock is currently trading at (CY/2022: 6.6x; CY/2023: 5.5x), and are derived based on the growth-to-valuation correlation plot above. The EV/sales multiples applied in our valuation analysis aims to better align the stock's potential with the broader SaaS peer group, which is more reflective of Salesforce's market leadership in the provision of cloud-based CRM solutions and its higher growth profile.

CRM Valuation Analysis (Author) CRM Valuation Analysis - Multiple-Based Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

For the DCF approach, we have drawn the projected cash flow streams from the base case fundamental forecast (discussed below), and applied an exit multiple of 33.1x and a WACC of 11.1%. The valuation assumptions applied are consistent with Salesforce's leading market share and higher growth profile compared to its peer group. It also considers the company's capital structure and continued ability in delivering robust free cash flow margin growth to fund its longer-term growth strategy.

CRM Valuation Analysis (Author) CRM Valuation Analysis - DCF Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

Final Thoughts

We remain confident in Salesforce's ability to generate promising returns given its decade-long market leadership in providing critical CRM solutions - especially in the current digital-first era. The Salesforce stock is currently trading at approximately 4.7x CY23E revenue, a discount to our price target's implied 7.0x multiple and the average 6.6x multiple observed across the broader application SaaS peer group. We believe the Salesforce stock is deserving of a valuation premium to both the broader and large-cap SaaS peer groups considering the company's steadfast market leadership in the provision of next-generation cloud-based enterprise solutions ahead of a robust demand environment.