Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a well-managed business development firm whose dividend payouts consistently exceeded its net investment profits in the previous year. The BDC focuses on high-quality first and second liens, but it also invests a sizable portion of its portfolio in equity, which Gladstone Investment has done successfully in the past.

While the company has some upside potential, as it trades at a premium to book value, the main reason to buy GAIN is the BDC's outstanding income potential.

High Quality First And Second Liens Supplemented By Equity Investments

Despite the fact that Gladstone Investment has a market capitalization of $500 million and thus qualifies as a minor business development company, the stock is appealing to dividend investors.

Gladstone Investment is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation and invests in cash-flow-positive firms in the United States with EBITDAs ranging from $3 to $20 million. The emphasis of the investment is on secured first and second lien term debt. The business development organization had interests in 26 companies across 14 industries as of March 31, 2022. The total value of the investment portfolio was $740 million.

Gladstone Investment is distinguished from other company development firms in the sector by the high percentage of equity ownership represented by the portfolio's common and preferred shares.

Given the higher risks involved with such investments, business development firms often dedicate a modest fraction of their portfolios to equity. The BDC, on the other hand, invested 31% of its portfolio in equity instruments, with first and second liens accounting for 69% of all assets.

This distinction in Gladstone Investing's investment approach has significant ramifications for potential investors because it translates into higher-than-average risks as well as higher-than-average opportunities. Secured liens have a very minimal risk of loss, but equity investments could perform exceptionally well or, in the worst-case situation, result in Gladstone Investment losing its investment.

Equity Component (Gladstone Investment Corp)

Given that Gladstone Investment has a riskier portfolio than the usual debt-focused BDC, an examination of the company's historical equity performance is warranted. Gladstone Investment has previously invested $113 million in equity and $380 million in debt.

Equity investments were exited with an average equity return of 3.9x, indicating that the BDC's equity investment strategy has so far paid off handsomely. This equity exit multiple climbed to 10.6x during the 2019 boom year, before Covid-19 became a global issue.

There is no assurance that stock investments will be liquidated at the same large gains as in the past, but Gladstone Investment's historical record indicates that the BDC has been able to choose and choose huge winners for shareholders in a fairly regular manner.

Equity Return At Exit (Gladstone Investment Corp)

Gladstone Investment's NII Covers The Regular Distribution Pay-Out

The pay-out ratio is the most intriguing indicator for business development companies. Investors want to know if the high yield is a value trap or if the pay-out is sustainable because many BDCs trade at high yields.

Gladstone Investment regularly out earned its monthly payment of $0.075 per share with adjusted net investment income during the last twelve months. The pay-out ratio in 1Q-22 was 86.5%, the lowest in the previous year.

Supplemental dividends, such as the $0.12 per share received in June, are not included in the pay-out ratio because they are intended to distribute excess portfolio income.

Adjusted net investment income eliminates the capital gains-based incentive fee and is sometimes regarded as a more accurate representation of investment performance than net investment income.

NII And Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Table Uses Gladstone Investment's Disclosures)

Premium Valuation

Gladstone Investment's distribution is covered by NII-per-share, which may explain why investors are rewarding GAIN with a premium price. Gladstone Investment's book value increased 1.2% QoQ to $13.43 per share in 1Q-22. GAIN trades at a 13% premium to book value at $15.23 per share.

Why Gladstone Investment's Stock Price Could Decline

In the case of a more severe recession, Gladstone Investment's book value could fall. The portfolio of the business development company is operating well, but this could change if business circumstances deteriorate and enterprises begin facing cash flow challenges.

If the pay-out ratio increases above 100% during a recession, Gladstone Investment may be required to alter its dividend payout and cut its monthly payment. An increase in credit losses and a decrease in portfolio income would be red flags.

My Conclusion

While no business development firm can guarantee 100% dividend coverage, Gladstone Investment provides downside protection through its high-quality first and second lien loan portfolio while producing upside potential through equity investments.

So far, net investment income has covered the pay-out, and the price based on P/B is appealing.

Despite the fact that Gladstone Investment's stock trades at a premium to book value, the high covered dividend yield supports a purchase of GAIN.