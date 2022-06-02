PierreOlivierClementMantion/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers,

When I wrote about Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY), I got some comments from people being relatively dubious about the prospects of the business. I understand this. I also don't claim to have gone more than 0.8% of my TPV at the initial investment over the first week or so.

However, due to the massive degree of undervaluation, I did "buy-in" - and that has been rewarded handsomely. Take a look.

Alstom Article (Seeking Alpha)

So, to that end, I ask you - did you invest in Alstom?

If not, you can still do so.

Let me show you why.

Alstom - Revisiting A Great Infrastructure Business

I did a clear presentation of Alstom as an investment prospect in my last piece on the company. Alstom is active in the fields of passenger transportation, signaling technology, and locomotives.

Alstom is a world-leader (outside of China) in these fields.

Alstom Presentation (Alstom IR)

They build the AGV, the TGV, the Eurostar, the Avelia, and the New Pendolino high-speed trains. Their product lines also include suburban, regional, metro trains, and trams. Alstom's trains run daily across the world, at hundreds of kilometers per hour across a network of infrastructure that's unlikely to disappear or be downplayed anytime soon.

The company was formed out of mergers back in the 1920s and was later merged with parts of the General Electric (GE) company back in 1989. It expanded in railway by buying German Rolling stock manufacturer Linke-Hofmann-Busch and some signaling companies.

The company was floated public back in 1998 and rebranded as Alstom.

So the business's roots go back very far, and the business's current structure includes attractive EU and NA assets that have a local legacy in these nations. With the exception of the required state buyout 19 years ago due to horrid finances, this company has the sort of operational fundamentals you're looking for - especially in a world where gas and crude get more and more expensive by the day.

Alstom Presentation (Alstom IR)

It is truly a "French Siemens", as I mentioned in my original piece.

While the company has been anything but a good investment in the past, I believe this is about to change. The company is now cheap enough and the prospects are good enough to where Alstom can deliver value to its shareholders.

So what has happened since the last time I wrote on Alstom?

Really, a bit of a mixed bag.

The company delivered full-year results for fiscal 2022, and most of this performance was fully in line with my outlooks and expectations for Alstom - as well as the overall street.

Alstom Presentation (Alstom IR)

The issue for the company continues to be the cash flow generated after CapEx and maintenance - also known as Free Cash flow. Alstom has difficulties maintaining a good level or beating here, and this was no different in 2022. This was reflected in the stock's overall performance. The native stock navigated the market with extreme volatility during the earnings release day - up 9% at one point, then down 11%, and finally settling on a negative 5% for the day as analysts, including myself, went through the company's filings, tables and looked at working capital, guidances and so forth.

Alstom has always been a complex and maintenance/CapEx-heavy organization. That didn't change in FY22, either.

But the 5% decline overshadows what I believe to be significant positives in the report. The positives include a 33% order growth on a YoY basis, with significant positives from Europe, LATAM, Taiwan, and Australia. Revenue was up 11%.

Remember that last year Alstom had on-boarded Bombardier Transports poor legacy portfolio (contracts won by bidding lower prices/aggressive timelines) as part of the company M&A. This led to significant margin deterioration, but all of this was expected. It came to 5% versus 7.3% - but again, expected. Net adjusted profit of -€173m was impacted by a non-cash impairment charge on Transmashholding (a Russian company in which Alstom has a 20% stake) of negative €441M.

FCF was actually better than expected but still came in at close to a negative billion euros, compared to a negative €1.2 in estimate. As mentioned, this was actually expected due to the BT M&A, and it did not impact dividends. The company announced a proposed payout of €0.25 on a per-share basis.

Inflation will have an impact for 2022-2023, but it expects margin recovery based on a healthier contract mix, backlogs, and new attractive contracts. The company also re-confirmed its 2024-2026 targets, including but not limited to significant synergy targets with BT of €500M as a run rate from 2025 onwards. The company managed to capture over €100M in synergies during this last fiscal.

Alstom Presentation (Alstom IR)

FCF remains a massive focus for the business. Given that most of the negative impact on FCF during this last year was due to the working capital provisions related to the execution of the former, poor-quality Bombardier portfolio, once the portfolio is delivered, working capital should stabilize at a significant pace.

The management has also confirmed the timeline for the delivery of this portfolio that was announced in Q3 and H1, while also reiterating that there is no need for additional provisions with regard to the poor-quality order backlog. That was one of my own primary questions that needed answering in order to deliver a good PT for the company.

Alstom is doing a similar strategy to what Swedish construction firms have been doing for the past 3-4 years, as well as what we've been seeing in some firms on the NA market. No longer will companies compete on procurements and orders simply based on order size, but profitability will instead be core, with company's declining orders that don't fulfill their margins. Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) and NCC are companies that have done this successfully since FY16-17.

The company is clearly stabilizing BT's very poor backlog, and the work on assessing the risks associated with the contracts is ongoing. Zero-margin projects made up 17% of total sales in 2022. Once this goes down to zero, you can imagine the reverse-dilutive effect in the company's margins as we move back to a 7-9%.

Alstom Presentation (Alstom IR)

Over 60% of the company's FY23 sales are immune to inflation, as Alstom already delivered inflation/indexation clauses in these contracts. However, Alstom continues to have significant counterparty risk from supply chain issues. Alstom is bumping prices, using back-to-back supplier clauses that require all company contractors to adhere to original contract terms and very "hardcore" salary negotiation.

Management, even with this, expects a 0.5% margin impact from inflation.

This forms the current picture on Alstom.

Let's look at valuation and the company thesis.

Alstom - Valuation

It doesn't matter how you choose to view Alstom. The company is undervalued, no matter how you slice it. Book value, peers, P/E multiples, EBIT multiples, DCF - all show that the current price of around €25/share is well below where the company's valuation should be.

In my original article, I stated:

I believe it is fair to say, based on the Backlog and current management guidance that we can forecast, on a DCF basis, for Alstom to grow faster than the global industry average. The wider industrial reach, better footprint, and more diverse offerings will likely result in this. I expect considerable continued margin pressure until after 2022 relating to Bombardier Transport, after which I model for a margin increase. This is based on a focus on execution, digitalization, and almost half a billion euros of deal synergies. Along with this, I've guided for 4-5% EBITDA and sales growth, with a top-end 5.8% EBITDA growth range, and an increase in CapEx to 5%,starting to wind down in 2023-2025. The company has a WACC of around ~8% with a cost of debt of around 2.45%. (Source: Alstom Article, Seeking Alpha)

I have updated my valuation model accordingly with 2022 results now in, but the adjustments for DCF are incredibly minor, or not there at all. NAV and peer multiples are still tricky due to the BT integration as well as historicals.

Also, remember that Alstom doesn't give us sector-specific margins, only company averages. This means that valuing Alstom on a SOTP basis, or NAV, or even peer, becomes a bit more guesswork than we might like it to be. We could use sector-average EV/EBIT multiples to value these and say that Alstom has generally been doing well, but that might miss some of the segment-specific nuances. I prefer using a slight discount here and would value nothing at an EV/EBITDA above 15X, despite analyst peers sometimes going as high as 16-17 (Services and Signaling, due to the margin assumptions for these segments).

In the end, what we have are assumptions. I reached a €20B asset valuation in my last article on a gross basis, and I'll stick with this until I see more transparency from BT and the like, but it still gives us a €37.6 NAV/share.

As before, I don't allow for any premium from this company because of the lack of transparency in margin guidance and the BT issues. But even sans any premium allowance, average indications for the company's valuation still call for a 40%+ upside to any fair valuation from any of these methods.

The price target in my last article was €36/share. Based on the company advancing significantly since my article, and the company not providing any great sort of new upside in the FY22, I'm sticking with this PT.

Even estimating the ADR at a 14.4X P/E brings with it 20% annualized RoR until 2025 at this time, and the upside based on the native PT is still 43%.

Thesis

The thesis for Alstom is a positive, and relatively easy one - and it remains exactly that.

Based on long-term positive business fundamentals from a combined rolling stock/service/turnkey business and added to by urbanization in the emerging markets, the future trends for Alstom are likely to be positive. Pushes for green services and marketing are likely to enhance this even further.

The company's focus on improving portfolio margins and moving to higher-margin segments such as signals/services are likely to benefit the company in the long term.

The company has a proven track record of delivering turnarounds and launching good solutions to advanced logistical problems.

I view the company as a "BUY" with a PT of €36/share.

Here are my criteria.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.