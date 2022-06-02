Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) delivered very strong results. Not only do we see total customers increasing by 31% y/y, but given the strong revenue growth in the quarter, MongoDB upwards revises its full-year revenue estimate and expects to grow by 36% y/y.

Arguably, the most interesting aspect of the quarter is that MongoDB is now eyeing up a path towards non-GAAP breakeven.

I argue that paying 14x sales for a business with such solid near-term prospects makes a lot of sense. I keep my buy rating on this stock.

Revenue Growth Rates Positively Impress

MongoDB revenue growth rates

MongoDB delivers investors with very attractive guidance.

MongoDB revenue estimates

MongoDB's Q2 2023 now points towards growing by 42% y/y. But more importantly, given the strong performance in Q1, this more likely than not implies that fiscal 2023 will end at a run rate higher than the mid-20% CAGR that analysts presently expect.

That will lead to analysts upwards revising their financial targets over the coming days. That's exactly the time of investment setup you want to be positioned in. A beaten-down stock, making a come-back.

MongoDB's Near-Term Prospects

MongoDB is a database platform that allows enterprises to build modern apps to run their business. MongoDB allows users to contextualize and search through unstructured data.

MongoDB has its cloud offering called Mongo Atlas. Mongo Atlas is capable of organizing and structuring countless data types side-by-side, and gives developers the ability to search within their data for insights.

During the earnings call, MongoDB said,

[...] the limitations of legacy relational databases are painfully obvious, developers building modern applications find that the relational database simply cannot serve all their needs. Relational databases hinder the ability to innovate quickly, are too expensive and don't scale to meet the performance demands of today's modern applications.

Through Mongo Atlas, businesses don't need to build and upkeep all the infrastructure required to run their databases. Outsourcing their infrastructure requirements allows businesses to get off the floor running and to seamless scale.

Customers are using transactional, search, and analytics while embracing a common query interface through MongoDB. Furthermore, as a reminder, typically MongoDB's customers are big enterprises.

That being said, during the call management said,

[...] we do anticipate that the current macro slowdown we’re seeing in self-serve and the mid-market and primarily in Europe will eventually impact all geographies and all channels. Simply put, it is our experience and our assumption that it would be inappropriate to think that a macro slowdown would be confined to the low end of the market. However, we also don’t expect that impact will be the same across all channels. [...] Our guidance also assumes that the enterprise channel will begin to be impacted by the macroenvironment starting in Q2 and continue through the end of the fiscal year.

Consequently, as you read from the commentary above, MongoDB is noting that the macro environment will continue to affect its business, but that this impact is already factored into its guidance.

With that in mind, I'll next discuss my bullish consideration from the quarter.

Profitability Delivers Surprising Improvement

If you've followed MongoDB for a while, you know that part of the bearish argument is that the business simply struggles to be profitable. Below, we see MongoDB's GAAP operating margins (including stock-based compensation).

Q1 2022: -33.8%

Q2 2022: -38.8%

Q3 2022: -33.8%

Q4 2022: -29.5%

Q1 2023: -26.6%

That being said, not only has there been a very consistent improvement in MongoDB's profitability margins since Q2 2022, but more importantly, on a y/y basis, MongoDB's GAAP profitability margin improved by 720 basis points.

MongoDB fiscal 2023 guidance

The table on the left shows MongoDB's non-GAAP guidance back in Q4 2022, while the one on the right shows its updated full-year guidance.

This profitability improvement in Q1 2023 was so strong that MongoDB now believes that on a non-GAAP basis it has what it takes to reach non-GAAP breakeven in fiscal 2023.

MDB Stock Valuation - Priced at 14x Sales

It would be disingenuous to argue that MongoDB is a cheap stock. It clearly is not. At 14x forward sales, the business is not cheap.

However, let's be honest. If you have followed MongoDB for a while, you know that this business has never been priced in the bargain-basement.

The Bottom Line

There are certain stocks that simply don't go on sale. MongoDB is down more than 50% from its highs, but it's far from the bargain-basement.

That being said, I contend that MongoDB is now operating with a lot more prudence towards its bottom-line profitability.

MongoDB proxy statement

This exemplifies my argument that it makes a huge difference to shareholders when you are investing alongside a management team with significant skin in the game.

You know that CEO Dev Ittycheria and founder and Chief Technology Officer Dwight Merriman are highly motivated to drive MongoDB's long-term prospects higher. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.