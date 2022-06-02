OntheRunPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) reported mixed results for FQ1'23, as it posted a solid quarter of revenue beat. However, its adjusted gross margins came under significant pressure due to supply chain disruptions, higher costs, and logistics snarls. Still, the company reiterated its full-year gross margins guidance, as it believes it can execute much better in H2'22 to compensate for Q1's miss.

We suggested in our pre-earnings article that we were awaiting a double bottom bear trap market structure in its price action. We are pleased to inform readers that the bear trap has been validated. Therefore, investors can use the post-earnings retracement to enter at a discount.

Furthermore, despite the highly disappointing gross margins performance in Q1, we believe the market is looking forward to ChargePoint's execution in H2. As a result, we urge investors to look forward as CHPT stock attempts a reversal from its downtrend bias.

Notwithstanding, we emphasize that CHPT remains a highly speculative play, given its negative free cash flows (FCF) and GAAP profitability. However, the company has committed to FCF breakeven in FY25 (CY24). Therefore, the company has charted its path towards FCF profitability. In addition, ChargePoint relies on reliable secular growth drivers in EV charging and its early market leadership to scale rapidly. Still, investors should consider an allocation that's suitable for a speculative opportunity.

Therefore, we reiterate our Speculative Buy rating on CHPT stock, with a price target (PT) of $17 (an implied upside of 36.5%).

ChargePoint Sees Robust Recovery in H2'22

ChargePoint revenue segments (Company filings) ChargePoint revenue segment change % (Company filings)

ChargePoint reported revenue of $81.63M, up 101.5% in FQ1. Despite a challenging macro environment, it also easily surpassed the consensus estimates of 87.7% topline growth, indicating sustained momentum.

Its key revenue segments continue to perform remarkably, as seen above. Networked charging systems grew 122.2% YoY, eclipsing FQ4's 109%. Moreover, subscriptions continue to shine as it increased by 63% in FQ1, beating FQ4's 56.9%. Notably, the company demonstrated QoQ growth in FQ1, despite seasonally weaker comps, amid macro headwinds. As a result, we think the company performed admirably and has proved the adoption and momentum of its products.

However, the company's growth could have been more robust sans the ongoing supply chain snarls. Consequently, according to management's commentary, it has turned ChargePoint into a "backlog" company. Therefore, management is confident that it could execute even better in H2'22, given the visibility from its backlog. Management articulated (edited):

We are particularly pleased with this performance given the supply chain challenges that worsened in Q1, driving up costs and backlog as we fundamentally shipped what we could build. Our backlog at the end of FQ1 grew 35% sequentially from a record backlog in the FQ4. Therefore, demand continues to be strong as evidenced by our revenue outperformance and higher backlog and our price points continue to be well received by the market. (ChargePoint's FQ1'23 earnings call)

ChargePoint Reiterated Its FY23 Gross Margins Guidance

ChargePoint revenue change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Notwithstanding, we believe that the market has been pricing in potentially weaker comps in FY24 (CY24), given the strong performance expected this year. Given its demand visibility, ChargePoint expects to ramp production and revenue in H2 to fulfill its backlog. However, the company also cautioned that much depends on its supply chain's resilience, which has significantly crimped margins in FQ1.

ChargePoint adjusted gross margins % and adjusted EBIT margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

As seen above, ChargePoint's adjusted gross margins fell to 17% due to the macro headwinds. In addition, it noted an impact equivalent to about 900 bps on its gross margins. Therefore, the company's gross margins could have outperformed the consensus estimates, excluding the headwinds observed.

Nonetheless, management remains confident that it could recover its profitability in H2'22 and thus reiterated its full-year FY23 gross margins guidance of 24% (midpoint).

The consensus estimates have also been revised to reflect these headwinds, but expect its profitability trend to improve markedly in H2'22. Notably, the Street has set a lower bar for ChargePoint to clear, as its full-year adjusted gross margin has been revised to 21.9%, down from 23.8%.

Hence, we think the Street has given ChargePoint more room to outperform its estimates in H2'22. We believe that bodes well for ChargePoint to meet its guidance and beat the Street consensus (12/17 analysts with Buy ratings).

ChargePoint FCF consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

We understand that some investors could be concerned about whether the company can sustain its FCF burn rate. Management reiterated its commitment to reach FCF breakeven by FY25 (CY24).

The consensus estimates modeled for ChargePoint to burn about $426.3M through FY25. The company recently boosted its war chest with a $300M convertible debt (3.5% coupon rate) and reported cash and equivalents of $540.6M.

Hence, we don't expect ChargePoint to have significant problems maintaining its cash flow runway until it achieves FCF breakeven. Its ability to raise debt at a reasonable coupon rate of 3.5% demonstrates the confidence in the company to deliver its FCF guidance over time.

Is CHPT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

CHPT price chart (TradingView)

New readers are urged to refer to our previous article for an in-depth discussion of CHPT stock price action analysis.

As mentioned, we observed a validated double bottom bear trap, which could portend a significant reversal from its downtrend bias. Therefore, we view the post-earnings sell-off as a fantastic opportunity to layer in and take advantage of near-term weakness. However, we maintain our near-term PT of $17 (implying a potential upside of 36.5%). Therefore, we encourage investors to use sell-limit orders to cut exposure (partially or fully).

Given the double bottom bear trap, we think the stock could stage a recovery towards its near-term resistance of $20. However, if it breaks above the level and holds it, it is possible to break higher towards the intermediate resistance. Therefore, investors are urged to consider using trailing stops to protect gains against potential false breaks higher.

In addition, we emphasize that CHPT remains a speculative play, given its underlying metrics. Therefore, investors should consider using a stop-loss (sell-stop orders) risk management system to hedge against holding the bag if the position becomes untenable.

Accordingly, we reiterate our Speculative Buy rating on CHPT stock, with a near-term PT of $17.