Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares have crashed:

We think the selling is overdone:

While there is a slowdown in growth, much of that is cyclical so this will recover and it should be priced in already.

While the secular growth in their existing business is far from dead, the company has two new growth drivers, licensing SingleTap and delivering app stores for customers.

The company has improved its gross margin significantly.

There is considerable operational leverage and this is likely to continue as synergies from the acquisitions aren't done.

The company produces considerable amounts of free cash flow.

Valuation has gotten downright cheap at roughly 3x EV/S and 10x EV/EBITDA.

We very much doubt whether algos which dominate much of the trading can see the difference between a cyclical downturn in the industry or a secular growth slowdown, or whether they can spot a bottom in the cyclical downturn or see the massive opportunity of licensing SingleTap.

Basically, we think that the shares are already well into 'undershoot' territory, the opposite of the overvaluation when optimism grips the markets, and we have quite a few of these in our marketplace. While they can all undershoot some more, the recovery will be swift when the pessimism dissipates.

Slowdown

Yes, there is some slowdown in growth (19% proforma in Q4/22 and guided 17% in Q1/23), the ad market is cyclical and APPS can't escape that entirely, from the (Q4CC):

I think that we're seeing some ad spend softness, as many others have talked about in Europe. I think I kind of equate this time a little bit to when IDFA came out a year ago. And what happened was when you introduce all this new change into the system, a lot of times, budgets -- people were spending $100, and then they say, okay. We're going to spend $80, just to kind of see what happens. And then once they see where the dust settles, then they go back to start spending $100 again.

Management also sees some hesitation in the US emerging, but there are reasons to assume they won't be affected all that bad:

Much of it should already be priced in, given the tumble in the share price.

Unlike much of the ad business, they provide visible ROI and in some parts better ROI (SingleTap, for instance) so they aren't likely to suffer as much from a cyclical downturn as clients can still engage in campaigns and see the ROI.

A downturn would be cyclical, this will recover at some point.

They have increasing margins and operational leverage.

They have new growth drivers.

RPD (revenue per device) is growing.

On RPD:

RPD, which is a key health metric of our business. In the United States, our revenue per device was $2.10 in fiscal '20, $3.30 in fiscal '21, and $4.70 for fiscal '22. Internationally, we're still not where we aspire to be, but we have doubled our RPDs from $0.10 in fiscal '20 to $0.20 in fiscal '21 to over $0.40 in fiscal '22.

One reason for the large difference is likely their content media business, which is much more prominent in the US, but it also indicates a large opportunity overseas.

While the RPD could come under some cyclical pressure, we see no reason why the secular growth trend would halt or even materially slow down.

And like other companies, video is also a growth market for them (Q4CC):

in the fourth quarter of 2020, Fyber did $1.3 million of gross video revenue. In the fourth quarter of 2021, it was approximately $15 million. And in the fourth quarter of 2022, it was $28 million. We can tell a similar growth story for AdColony's video efforts on its private brand marketplace deals as well.

And these come with higher rates as well. Growth seems particularly large in APAC.

Margins

The company is still integrating the acquisitions, for instance getting Fyber and AdColony onto a single platform and integrating SingleTap into Fyber, both of which will produce better margins by cutting out intermediates as well as boost revenues (Q4CC):

Specifically, a few examples are consolidating our ad tech on the legacy Fyber and AdColony devices into one exchange, where demand and supply platforms such as The Trade Desk can purchase more inventory at scale. We anticipate this will generate many tens of millions of dollars of incremental revenue this fiscal year and begin next quarter. we are integrating our SingleTap capabilities into the Fyber exchange. This capability will make it more attractive for advertisers to bid on Fyber inventory, which in turn should be an overall growth driver for our app growth business.

In the meantime, this takes work so it shows up as an expense but despite these efforts, gross margin (49%) was up Y/Y (41% in Q4/21) and Q/Q (46% in Q3/22).

AEBITDA margin increased to 27% from 24% in Q4/21 and they expect further increases going forward.

Despite investments in integrating acquired businesses, cash expenses didn't increase Y/Y, although with going back to the office they will increase somewhat going forward.

Growth

There are two new growth drivers:

Licensing SingleTap

Providing carrier/OEM app stores

Licensing SingleTap, the next growth driver, enormous TAM, very high margins and arriving soon as they have a number of trials ongoing as they have to integrate it into customer workflow, so today it only shows up as a (minor) expense and it takes time for customers make the necessary changes (it's somewhat similar to SMSI, in that respect). From the Q4CC:

We are now signing contracts and entering live trial phase with many Tier 1 partners this quarter. Expect to see those begin generating revenue in the September quarter and ramping in the December quarter. Early results and interest has been encouraging, and we expect to see this as a large growth driver and a margin enhancer into the future.

There is another new growth driver on the horizon (although more for next year), providing app stores for customers (carriers/OEMs), enabled by new legislation intended to break the monopoly on app stores, which is a tailwind for the company.

Cash and balance sheet

The company produced $127M in free cash flow in FY22 ($36.3M in Q4) the debt ($536.6M) doesn't seem a problem to us and they had $127M in cash with all the earnouts already paid.

Risk

The main risk is that the cyclical downturn will be deeper than expected, but keep in mind that Digital Turbine is still a secular growth story, this would be a temporary interruption.

Valuation

The Q1 figures are not in the graph below but they are on net revenue already:

YCharts

Q2 and Q3 are the cyclically strong quarters and management argues that AEBITDA margins will continue to expand, so we take for FY23 (starting in April 2022) as:

Market cap $2B and EV $2.4B

FY23 revenue at $800M

FY23 AEBITDA $250M

This results in an EV/S of just 3x and this is now comparable with other digital advertising stocks as revenue is on a net basis. EV/EBITDA is of a little under 10x.

Let's compare that with Trade Desk (TTD) and Roku (ROKU) (these are forward multiples unlike the graph above):

Data by YCharts

Both stocks are much more expensive apart from Roku's EV/S multiple, which is about the same. There is of course a reason for Trade Desk shares to be so much more expensive, it generates much higher gross margins:

Data by YCharts

But with 47% in Q4/22 (not yet in the graph) Digital Turbine gross margins are closing in on those of Roku and are on an upward trend which is likely to get a considerable boost once license revenue from SingleTap starts to come in.

Conclusion

While there is a slowdown in growth, much of that is cyclical so this will recover and it should be priced in already after the shares came down from $80+.

While the secular growth in their existing business is far from dead, the company has two new growth drivers, licensing SingleTap and delivering app stores for customers.

The company has improved its gross margin significantly There is also considerable operational leverage, which is likely to continue as there are additional synergies from the acquisitions to be gained.

The company is profitable produces considerable amounts of free cash flow and its valuation is now rather cheap. We believe the shares are now in 'undershooting' territory which tends to rapidly reverse when the pessimism disperses.

While it's always possible more pessimism grips the shares so there is downside risk should the ad market deteriorate much more, we believe that would be temporary.