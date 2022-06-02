C3.ai: Disappointing Guidance Could Weigh On Stock For A While

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) recently reported Q4 results with revenue growing 38% yoy and coming in ahead of expectations. While non-GAAP operating losses were better than expected, losses still mounted to -$21 million for the quarter and -$81 million for the year. Non-GAAP gross margins continue to remain healthy around the 80% level, but significant investments in operating expenses continue to weigh on profitability.

In a disappointing fashion, the company guided FY23 revenue around 7% below expectations with non-GAAP operating loss essentially remaining flat yoy. Despite revenue growing 22-25% (though reflecting a significant deceleration from FY22), the company continues to lose money hands over fist. On top of that, FCF was over -$90 million during FY22, with a FCF loss of -$15 million during Q4.

Unfortunately, I believe the company's stock ticker of "AI" has attracted some investors who believe this was the gold start AI company. With the stock indicating down to $15 after-hours, this would reflect a ~55% pullback year to date, remaining significantly below their all-time high of around $180 shortly after their IPO.

Valuation does not scream expensive at ~2x FY23 revenue, however, investors need to weigh the balance of revenue growth and profitability. There are many other technology related stocks in the market that grow revenue above 20% and have actual profits, AI just happens to not be one of them.

Typically, I would place a 2-4x forward revenue multiple on a company growing revenue 20%+ with some level of profitability, which makes it challenging to become bullish around C3.ai given their current financial performance.

For now, I continue to remain on the sidelines as this company is a show-me story, needing to prove to investors they have the capacity to grow revenue 25%+ while generating profitability and positive FCF.

Q4 Financial Review and Guidance

During the quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 38% yoy to $72.3 million, which beat expectations by over $1 million. Subscription revenue, which represents just under 80% of total revenue, grew 31% yoy to $56.3 million. While this revenue is highly recurring and typically higher margin, revenue growth was ~700bps slower than total company revenue, which is not a great sign for investors.

Gross margins came in at 81% during the quarter, which was not surprising given the company's subscription-based revenue model. Over the long-term, I expect gross margins to remain around these levels and while material margin expansion might not occur, the subscription-based revenue should place a floor on margins.

While the company's non-GAAP operating losses came in better than expected, let's not forget they were still -$81 million for the full year. If we were to exclude the company's $196 million of stock-based compensation, which is added back to non-GAAP operating income, GAAP operating loss during the year was $196 million with $57 million of that loss coming in Q4 alone.

Over time as the company scales and is better able to leverage their expense base, I would expect non-GAAP operating margins to turn positive. However, when looking at the Rule of 40 metric, revenue growth of 38% and non-GAAP operating margin of -29% results in a score of just 9.

So yes, while non-GAAP EPS came in better than expected, the underlying profitability metrics still have significant room to improve and are not impressive at current levels.

In addition, FCF loss during the quarter was -$15 million and while that improved from a loss of -$32 million in the year-ago period, FCF loss for the entire year was over -$90 million. Interestingly, the company maintained their confidence in their liquidity.

With $992.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, we believe C3 AI is well positioned to sustain equity market turbulence and to continue to invest in growth through Enterprise AI innovation and sales expansion

Total customers for the year ended at 223, which grew 48% yoy from 151 last year and admittedly, the company does have some impressive wins. I do believe that some of these marquee wins gives the company increased credibility and reliability that can help them with larger deals in future quarters. Some recent customer wins are noted below:

The U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") awarded C3 AI the first two orders from its five-year, $500 million transaction agreement signed in December 2021. The agreement accelerates the ability for any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI Products and Services.



The C3 AI Application Platform was selected by the U.S. Defense Counter intelligence and Security Agency ("DCSA") to enable next-generation AI applications to accelerate DCSA's initial awards and ongoing maintenance of security clearances, helping to maintain a stable inventory of background investigations critical to U.S. national security.



Raytheon Technologies selected C3 AI to enhance its Multi-Spectral Targeting System, using applications including C3 AI Process Optimization, C3 AI Supply Network Risk, and C3 AI Inventory Optimization.



San Mateo County Sheriff's Office signed a multi-year agreement to deploy C3 AI Intelligence Analysis, a crime data aggregation and analysis application that delivers near real-time insights to improve the efficiency of investigations and the safety of personnel in the field.



C3 AI and Google Cloud continue to make significant progress collaborating, and in Q4 added customers including 1-800-FLOWERS, United Parcel Service, Tyson Foods, and Canadian bank ATB Financial.

The most disappointing part of the earnings release was guidance. For Q1, the company expects total revenue of $65-67 million, which was below expectations for $72 million. Non-GAAP operating losses are expected to be $23-28 million, which seemed to be right around consensus estimates.

For the full year FY23, revenue is expected to be $308-316 million. While this represents growth of 22-25% yoy, revenue guidance did come in 7% below expectations of $335 million. On top of that, non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be $76-86 million for the year, which would be pretty similar to the $81 million loss during FY22.

In my opinion, revenue guidance was very light and despite growing revenue 22-25% yoy, operating losses are expected to remain the same as FY22. This means that the company is either heavily investing into R&D and S&M in order to drive scale or the underlying profitability is significantly worse than we previously thought. Given revenue guidance calls for significant deceleration from the 38% yoy growth in FY22, I believe there could be an underlying profitability issue at hand.

Valuation

While the stock reached an all-time high around $180 near the end of 2020, investors have quickly become bearish on the name. Prior to reporting earnings, the stock closed at $18.55, but based on after hour trading movements, the stock could open closer to $15, reflecting ~55% year to date pullback.

Given the significant retraction in software valuations over the past several months, it's no surprise to see investors punishing a name with decelerating revenue, continued non-GAAP losses, and negative FCF.

The stock has a current market cap of ~$2.0 billion, but with the stock indicating down around 20%, the implied new market cap could be closer to ~$1.6 billion. The company has nearly $1 billion in cash/investments and no debt, resulting in an enterprise value of just ~$600 million.

Using the company's F23 revenue guidance of $308-316, this results in a forward revenue multiple of ~2x. Given the volatility around the company in terms of weaker than expected revenue growth and lack of profitability, it's not surprising to see valuation at this level.

The challenging part from here is when should investors become more bullish. In my opinion, stocks that grow revenue 20%+ and have some level of profitability should trade around 2-4x forward revenue. Given the financial metrics of C3.ai, I am hesitant to believe a 2x forward revenue multiple is the right valuation.

There could be more downside in the coming weeks and months as investors get accustomed to the new reality of software stocks no longer trading at heightened premium valuation levels. For now, this stock remains a show-me story and I am even more hesitant to build a position in the name given the current financial outlook.