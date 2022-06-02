grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a turbulent first half of 2022 for the major market averages, and despite underperforming massively in 2021, the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) has continued this underperformance into 2022. This should not be surprising, with the group up against tough re-opening comps, meaningful inflationary pressures, and an extremely tight labor market that's exacerbating issues. However, one name is firing on all cylinders, beating Q1 estimates and digging in its heels on its ambitious FY2022 guidance. That company was First Watch (NASDAQ:FWRG), and while it may not offer a margin of safety at current levels, it's a name to keep a close eye on if we see further weakness.

I wrote on First Watch just over four months ago, noting that while the stock had phenomenal growth rates, there wasn't nearly enough margin of safety to justify paying above $16.50 for the stock. While the stock has performed better than some of its full-service peers that I warned strongly against owning, like Red Robin (RRGB), it hasn't been immune from the market turbulence or the continued inflationary pressures impacting the sector. However, while the stock has seen a drawdown of 30% since my last article, the Q1 results were outstanding, suggesting that First Watch is weathering the storm better than many expected. Let's take a look below:

Sales Performance

First Watch released its Q1 results last month, and the results were spectacular given the difficult backdrop. The company reported strong same-restaurant sales of 26.1% on a 3-year basis (Q1 2019), and it also reported positive traffic growth vs. pre-COVID-19 levels, translating to record revenue in the period. As the chart below shows, First Watch reported revenue of $173.1 million, a 36% beat year-over-year. One of the most impressive parts about these results is that it was driven by traffic growth, with the company not relying solely on menu price increases to boost the average check and lap the difficult 2021 comps.

First Watch - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As noted by the company, these results accelerated towards the end of the quarter, and First Watch reported system-wide sales growth of $214.1 million, a 36% increase over Q1 2021 levels. Some of this increase was attributed to unit growth. This is because First Watch opened seven new restaurants in the period, ending the quarter with 441 total restaurants, up from 409 at the end of 2020. Still, even excluding unit growth, First Watch has been more conservative than its peers from a pricing standpoint, taking a pass on price increases in 2021 and then taking just 3.9% in January 2022.

First Watch Drink Menu (Company Website)

Not only does this provide consistency with no 'check shock' that consumers are experiencing at some brands where prices are up double-digits, but it might even be strengthening demand from a relative value standpoint. This is because, at a sub $15.00 average check, First Watch stacks up extremely well vs. IHOP (DIN) and Denny's (DENN), but with a more aesthetically pleasing and healthier menu on balance plus constant menu innovation. In addition, its selection of new drinks and alcohol expansion might also trend well with the younger crowd, with its new Purple Haze drink being very "insta-grammable", and now has a permanent seat on the menu due to its popularity.

The other key takeaways from the Q1 results were that new restaurants are tracking at average unit volumes above existing restaurants, giving the company confidence to continue its aggressive unit growth. Meanwhile, the company has not seen any signs of check management to date, which might be a leading indicator of the more challenging economic environment beginning to take a toll. This is great news for the company and is likely related to its value proposition. In contrast, we could see a higher incidence of check management at higher-priced full-service restaurants, with customers potentially dropping one appetizer or drink per visit, which would weigh on restaurant margins and provide less sales leverage.

First Watch - Seasonal Menu (Company Website)

So, what's the secret to the very solid results?

In addition to a seasonal menu that keeps things fresh (five menus per year) and continued menu innovation, First Watch could remain in better shape than its peers from a labor standpoint with a competitive advantage. This advantage is that its operating hours are 7 AM to 2:30 PM, offering cooks, servers, and managers a great work-life balance and a promise of no overnights.

This is highly desirable in an industry where late nights and work-life balance can be difficult to come by and an industry that's already seen an exodus of workers vs. pre-COVID-19 levels. Obviously, it's difficult to extrapolate the recent results and solid productivity over the long term. Still, one could argue that First Watch should see better retention and hiring rates than the average, given that First Watch team members don't have to give up evening/afternoon family time if they wish to stay in the industry.

Margins & Headwinds

Moving over to margins and inflationary pressures, First Watch was not immune, with its market basket up 15% in Q1. However, its food and beverage costs actually fell 50 basis points sequentially, coming in at 23.1%, and labor costs also dipped slightly, benefiting from sales leverage. This translated to 19.6% restaurant-level operating margins in the quarter, a 210-basis point improvement from the year-ago period (Q1 2021: 17.5%). However, with food costs soaring again in April, I would be surprised to see margins hold up at these levels for the remainder of the year.

Wholesale Food Prices (National Restaurant Association, BLS)

The good news is that given First Watch's lean pricing, and what appears to be brand loyalty given its strong traffic trends, the company looks to have decent pricing power if it does need to raise prices to combat inflation. This is because it has been more conservative with pricing than peers and offers a unique menu with high-quality ingredients that customers are likely willing to pay up for a little vs. more traditional restaurant brands. Having said that, the outlook is still challenging for the industry, and while margins were solid in Q1, it might be difficult to hold the line at these levels (~20%). Still, this isn't company-specific, and with 30% of the restaurant base still not having alcohol on the menu, there could be some positive margin offsets as this rollout continues.

Long-Term Growth

The most exciting attribute of First Watch is the long-term potential, with it being in the earlier innings of its growth story. This is based on management's view that there's the potential for 2,200 restaurants long-term, placing First Watch in inning two or three of its opportunity compared to an expected ~470 restaurants at year-end, assuming it can execute successfully. While the same case can be made for other restaurant brands, few are firing on all cylinders like First Watch, which adds risk to the ability to meet these long-term goals.

First Watch - Restaurant Base (Company S-1)

Looking at the map above, we can see that First Watch has barely scratched the surface thus far domestically, with significant white space in the western and northwest US and lots of infill opportunities in states where it's already present. In fact, while the company is in 28 states, it has less than 12 restaurants in 15 of these states (53.5% of total states), suggesting that it doesn't even need to expand geographically in a big way for its next phase of growth. In my view, this makes the growth story towards 900 restaurants (~100% growth) quite simple.

The reason is that it's not always easy to expand into different geographies (Northeast vs. Southeast) in a big way, and there's a risk in trying to do too many things at once. For example, assuming its success in Florida can be replicated in Maine or Vermont. The other exciting takeaway from this map is that the company hasn't even entered California yet, where I would expect the brand to see strong reception given its relatively healthy, seasonal, and innovative menu. Finally, it appears to have significant upside left in Texas (less than 60 restaurants).

First Watch Menu (Company Website)

To summarize, First Watch looks to be in a similar position to where Chipotle (CMG) was in 2005, with less than 500 restaurants, and a clear path to quadrupling its restaurant base. Obviously, First Watch is not growing at Chipotle's breakneck speed ( nearly 15% unit growth pre-2010), but the opportunity here is significant. The final point worth noting is that given the relatively low average check (~$15.00) and the resilience in previous recessions, First Watch may not be recession-resistant, but it could hold up better than other full-service names, which is certainly important to factor in with recession risk on the horizon.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~59.1 million shares, net debt of ~$50 million, and a share price of $15.80, First Watch trades at an enterprise value of ~$985 billion. Comparing this figure with current estimates for FY2023 EBITDA of ~$79 million, this leaves First Watch trading at ~12.5x EV to EBITDA. Not only is this a premium to other more established brands like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Dine Brands (DIN), and Darden (DRI), but it's a significant premium to the average valuation for the full-service restaurant group of ~7.0x FY2023 EBITDA estimates.

First Watch - Historical P/EBITDA Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Given First Watch's long runway ahead, impressive growth rates, and solid traffic trends, I would argue that a premium is not unreasonable at all. However, I would argue a more conservative multiple for the stock is 13.0x forward EBITDA, translating to a fair value of $16.55. While this points to some upside from current levels, I prefer to wait for a minimum 25% discount to fair value to justify starting new positions in small-cap names, regardless of their growth. After applying a 25% discount to FWRG's conservative fair value ($16.55), the low-risk buy zone comes in at $12.40 or lower.

FWRG Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

The technical picture corroborates the view that First Watch is not in a low-risk buy zone, with the stock trading in the middle of its expected trading range. This is based on strong support at $11.80, and strong resistance at $19.55. From a technical standpoint, I require a minimum of a 5.0 to 1.0 reward/risk ratio to justify entering new positions, and with $$3.75 in potential upside to resistance and $4.00 in potential downside to support, FWRG's reward/risk ratio comes in at 0.94 to 1.0. The balanced reward/risk ratio doesn't mean the stock can't head higher; it simply means that this is not a low-risk entry point.

First Watch Menu (Company Website)

First Watch had a solid Q1 report and has guided for a great year ahead with double-digit unit growth, high single-digit same-restaurant sales, and positive traffic. Assuming the company can beat these estimates, I would argue that there's a case to be the made that the low for the stock is already in at $11.60. However, when investing, the goal is to buy at a deep discount to fair value, especially when trading in a cyclical bear market. So, while I think First Watch is one of the best stories in the restaurant space, I would only become interested in the stock at $12.40 or lower, where it would meet my buying criteria.