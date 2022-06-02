Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Company Background

QEP was founded in 1979 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes of a broad range of branded tools and accessories for installing flooring. They also manufacture and sell various types of flooring under three different brand names. The company sells these products to home improvement retailers, specialty distributors, and flooring dealers.

Following its founding, QEP grew over many years by making numerous acquisitions in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to become a major supplier of flooring tools and accessories. However, even after the international acquisitions Home Depot has always been their largest customer and in the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 sales to Home Depot were 39% of total company sales. The company has multiple sources of supply for nearly all raw materials and finished products and is not dependent on a single supplier for more than 10% of such purchases.

QEP operates 48 facilities in seven states and eight countries and employs about 807 people of which 765 are full-time employees.

Financials

Sales and adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 were $445.5 million and $18.3 million respectively. This is the highest sales and adjusted EBITDA the company has generated in the last 10 years. Furthermore, while there are currently some well recognized negative market factors, QEP's sales and earnings should continue to show year over year improvement at least through the end of their fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 and probably longer.

The ongoing pandemic, geopolitical issues, rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain difficulties are legitimate concerns for many companies including QEP. However, there are some market forces affecting a flooring company that counteract these negative considerations and should result in further improvements in the company's sales and earnings.

Flooring demand is driven by housing starts and remodeling and both look good at least for the near term. U.S. housing starts are forecasted to increase by around 4% in 2022 vs. 2021, which is the average of estimates recently made by Fannie Mae, the Mortgage Bankers Association, and the National Association of Homebuilders. Also, the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University recently forecast that expenditures for improvements and repairs to owner occupied housing are expected to grow by 16% in 2022 from 2021 and continue to grow into early 2023 but at a decelerating pace.

Flooring demand is also driven by nonresidential construction, and the American Institute of Architects has projected annual increases of 5.4% in 2022 and 6.1% in 2023 for this kind of spending.

Furthermore, anecdotal evidence from numerous companies suggests that supply chain problems are waning, and for the near term many companies including QEP are carrying significantly higher inventories than normal to mitigate this problem.

At a recent stock price of $22.50 with 3.3 million shares outstanding, the company's equity is valued at $74.3 million. Net debt is $49.9 million, so enterprise value is $124.2 million.

Enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 is 6.8x making the stock look undervalued. At an enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.0x, which is a reasonable valuation multiple, the stock would be valued at $34.79 per share or about $35.00. For comparison the stock traded at an all-time high of $36.20 in June 2021 and prior to that the all-time high was $36.00 in May 2018.

QEP has a solid balance sheet as of February 28, 2022 that reflects ample liquidity and manageable financial leverage. Current ratio is 1.5x and net debt including lease liabilities to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.7x. Book value per share is $24.01.

Management

Lewis Gould, who founded the company and is now 79 years old, has been the key driver of the company. He is now Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, and he owns 48.7% of the total shares outstanding. His son, Leonard Gould, is 53 years old and has worked in various positions at QEP since 1993 and is currently President and CEO, The Americas.

Stock Listing

In 2009 QEP made the decision to voluntarily delist their stock from Nasdaq to avoid some of the costs of being a public company. Subsequently, the stock traded on the OTC Markets Pink Sheets. However, in October 2021 the company qualified to upgrade from the Pink Sheets to OTCQX Best Market, which is the top tier of OTC Markets. However, the stock, which trades under the symbol QEPC is very thinly traded with average daily trading volume of around 400 shares, and there is usually a very wide bid/offer spread.

In October 2021 when the stock was upgraded from the Pink Sheets to OTCQX Best Market Lewis Gould stated, "Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important step for QEP. This move will increase our exposure within the investment community and provide greater access to shareholders seeking to take part in QEP's growth. This move also demonstrates our commitment to delivering a high standard of compliance, disclosure, and corporate governance."

In fact, this upgrading has not increased visibility or liquidity in any meaningful way, nor does it seem to have had any noticeable effect on the price of the stock. Consequently, this makes me believe that the company will uplist to Nasdaq to get the increased visibility and liquidity they want. With a Nasdaq listing the company is big enough that it should get some sell-side analyst coverage and increased institutional ownership, which could help keep the stock from becoming significantly undervalued in the stock market.

QEP currently does not make SEC filings, but they do issue press releases each quarter that include income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, which allow investors to monitor the company's performance. They also provide some written commentary on business developments, and the company makes various additional disclosures including audited financial statements on the OTC Markets website. Furthermore, they host a telephone conference call to discuss financial results and answer questions.

Summary

In summary, the company is currently generating its highest sales and earnings in the last 10 years with further increases likely. Awareness of the company and its stock is very limited, and the stock is significantly undervalued. A probable uplisting of the stock to Nasdaq could be a catalyst that helps the stock move higher.