Introduction

On May 31, 2022, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a definitive agreement under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold (AUY). Gold Fields shareholders will get 61% of the combined company if the deal is approved, and Yamana Gold shareholders will get the remaining 39%.

The Transaction implies a valuation for Yamana of US$6.7 billion and represents a premium of 33.8% to the 10-day Volume-Weighted Average Price (“VWAP”) of Yamana’s Shares of US$ 5.201 on Friday, May 27, 2022, being the last trading day on the NYSE prior to the date of this announcement, based on the 10-day VWAP of Gold Fields ADSs of US$ 11.592 . Upon closing of the Transaction, it is anticipated that Gold Fields Shareholders and Yamana Shareholders will own approximately 61% and 39% of the Combined Group, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the stock performance above, we can see that GFI tumbled yesterday and is now down 23% on a one-year basis, whereas AUY managed to show a slight increase of 2%.

Presentation

1 - Gold Fields Limited - Quick analysis

I recommend reading my last article about Gold Fields Ltd., published on March 23, 2022. Gold Fields announced its H2 2021 on February 17, 2022.

The company's mineral reserve (proven and probable) was 47.4 Au Moz, 474 Mlb of copper, and 39 Ag Moz.

GFI: Worldwide assets Presentation (Gold Fields)

Gold Fields Ltd. produces some copper, representing roughly 6% of the total gold equivalent production in 2021.

Total gold equivalent production was 631K Au Eq. Oz at an AISC of $1,055 per ounce compared to 593K Au Eq. Oz at an AISC of $971 per ounce last year-quarter.

Gold Fields operates nine mines and one project (The Salare Norte in Chile) in five countries across the globe.

West Africa generated 35.8% of the group's earnings (consolidated basis)

Australia 41.9%

South Africa 12.1%

GFI Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading) Gold Fields has an outstanding debt profile: GFI: 6-month Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) The net debt was $583 million at the end of H2 2021, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.4x. 2 - Yamana Gold - Quick analysis

I recommend reading my article published on February 21, 2022.

Yamana Gold posted its first-quarter 2022 on April 27, 2022. The company produced 210,533 Au Oz and 2,198,669 Ag Oz, or 238,617 GEOs in 1Q22.

AUY quarterly gold and silver production history (Fun Trading)

As indicated below, the gold and silver production comes from five production mines.

AUY: Quarterly gold production per mine 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

The Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and El Peñón in Chile produce silver.

Yamana Gold's mineral reserve (proven and probable) is 13.669 Moz of gold and 111.264 Moz of silver.

Yamana Gold owns a significant pipeline of projects: The Wasamac project, the Odyssey project at Canadian Malartic, and the MARA project.

Yamana Gold has a great debt profile:

AUY debt history (Fun Trading)

AUY ended the 1Q22 with $550.8 million in total cash and long-term debt of $773.2 million. Net debt was $222.4 million.

Commentary

The merger acquisition would make Gold Fields the world's fourth-biggest mining company. We can always give two different opinions on this type of merger. We can focus on the company and the potential beneficial synergies of such a move, or we can focus on the shareholders' interest and wonder what tangible benefit they can get from this mega-deal?

If we look at the two companies' assets, it is evident that the new company is more robust now and will be able to complete many more projects in the pipeline faster. Long-term, it will pay off.

Hence, it is a good deal, and it is easy to figure it out after reviewing the data above. Net debt combined will be a little over $800 million, with total available cash of $1.08 billion. The newco is expected to have $2.3 billion of available liquidity.

We can compare this deal to the merger between Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) with Kirkland Lake Gold that I covered here.

The problem is that this "good deal" has been sanctioned by a damaging selloff for GFI. It is a piece of news that shareholders generally fear the most.

No matter how good the deal can be, the market reaction to a significant acquisition is always the same. A complete surprise that wipes out all the gains in a few hours. In short, investors shot first and asked questions later.

It is easy for an analyst like Rene Hochreiter from Noah Capital Markets in Johannesburg to say:

"It’s a good deal..." "It adds a lot of value to Gold Fields and I wouldn’t look at what the share price does today."

This news triggered a one-day loss of over $2 billion in market cap for GFI, and it will take a long time for the stock to recover from this sudden plunge.

However, what is done is done, and it is more helpful to focus on what could be the best strategy as we advance to profit from this surprising merger. Looking at the chart, it is tempting to start accumulating GFI.

Thus, I sold out my AUY position yesterday at above $6.05 and started a new position in GFI below $9.50.

Data by YCharts

Technical Analysis (Short-Term) And Commentary

GFI: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading) Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

GFI forms a descending wedge pattern, with resistance at $12 and support at $9.15.

The trading strategy I recommend is taking profits LIFO between $11.80 and $12.25 (about 25%) and buying back below $9.5. I think it is now safe to accumulate after a painful drop from $17 to now $9.60.

However, depending on the gold price strength and the action of the Fed, which is getting more hawkish by the day, GFI could cross the resistance and retest $8.25.

In any case, I believe GFI should be considered a buy below $9.50.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

