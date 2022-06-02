peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

(Note: This article was originally released to the Marketplace newsletter on June 1 and contains current information).

The ink was barely dry on the first quarter report of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) when the news came out that management was adjusting guidance to reflect a better market than was projected. That news included a share buyback along with larger debt payments. Share buybacks are likely to be opportunistic and the program can be deferred or even abandoned should the stock price come close to reflecting the prospects here.

The Contentious Issue

Clearly the biggest sore point has been the hedging:

Laredo Petroleum Hedging Program At The End Of The First Quarter 2022. (Laredo Petroleum First Quarter 2022, Conference Call Slides)

Management felt that finances were weak enough to hedge conservatively. That is not all that unusual in an industry like this one where the outlook can change overnight. The market and managements in general are beginning to accept the idea that the current pricing is going to be around for a while. That changes the general attitude a few months back when a lot of people felt like the current pricing situation was a short term issue that would "blow over".

There has been a lot of commotion about how the hedging program hurts sales, profits, and cash flow. I hear this every time prices go up. Yet no one was celebrating when the hedging program provided badly needed cash flow in fiscal year 2020 as prices crashed through the floor. But that is exactly why the market in general looks at hedges as a "zero sum" game. The market knows that hedges hurt sales prices when prices are rising and delays the pain of lower prices during cyclical downturns.

Future Hedging Vision

Management has long stated that as the financial strength of the company improves, then management has every intention of relaxing the hedging program by taking more risk. Some of that is shown above in the few hedges already put in place for fiscal year 2023. Some of that extra risk will be determined as more hedges are put into place by management in the future.

Laredo Petroleum Debt Reduction, FCF, And Hedging Effect Guidance (Laredo Petroleum June 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The major problem with the initial management forecast was the pitiful free cash flow figure shown above for the first quarter. Some of us figured out that the reduction in capital shown above for the next few quarters would all by itself increase free cash flow. Clearly, Mr. Market had other ideas. The communication above cleared up a lot of confusion on this.

The hedging program this year may appear to be suffocating to some. But no one ever hedges 100% of production. So, there is still a portion of the production that is exposed to those rising commodity prices. Maybe the company does not benefit to the extent that some would like. But it also did not suffer to the extent the market feared in fiscal year 2020 either.

The best news was that free cash flow has been revised upward along with debt repayments. The second quarter is mostly over. Sales are usually arranged in advance even for the product not hedged. Therefore, it is nearly certain that the second quarter is going to be better than the first quarter. That "better" part is going largely to faster debt reduction as well as the initiation of a share repurchase program.

One of the big promises by management is less hedging loss in the next fiscal year. Time will tell on that one. It should happen though because management has promised to take more risk by relaxing the hedging program as the financial strength increases. As shown above, the leverage ratio should decrease quite a bit to translate into "riskier" hedging.

Cash Flow Increase

Management has a plan to increase operating cash flow without growing total production. That plan is to increase oil production at the expense of less valuable other production at the current time.

Laredo Petroleum Plan To Increase The Percentage Of Oil Produced (Laredo Petroleum June 2022, Investor Presentation)

Laredo Petroleum management will be increasing the percentage of oil produced as shown above. The newly acquired acreage has a far larger percentage of oil produced than did the legacy acreage. The result is a far lower breakeven point for the new wells drilled. Those wells also payback much faster to result in far higher profitability.

What is interesting is that management has decided to not out-drill the hedging program in the current environment with the extra money generated from the higher commodity prices. Instead, management intends to stick with the plan stated "just in case". That conservatism does cater to the extremely low visibility of the industry. My own hope is that at some point, the debt repayment proceeds to the point where some money can be diverted to drill a few extra wells for more exposure to the strong pricing environment. Whether that happens is another matter.

The Future

Production is liable to edge up a little bit as technology continues to improve. But the bulk of earnings and cash flow improvement will come from the rising oil production. That means that growth in earnings and cash flow per share will likely continue regardless of overall production. At some point production will again have to grow. But right now, that is definitely not on the horizon as a worry.

Mr. Market has been somewhat skittish about the 8-year inventory of drill sites on the newly acquired acreage. Then again, management just successfully began producing from a new interval. Rarely do reserve reports ever show declining drill sites over time. Instead, technology moves ahead to provide more possibilities and more years of potential production as time marches on. That is never a guarantee of course and the progress can be lumpy. But it has been going on for as long as I can remember. Therefore, it is likely to continue well into the future.

This management has been busy for about 3 years or so trying to remake this company. A lot has been accomplished in those three years. There is likely to be more positive surprises ahead. Buying good management means the investors has the most valuable asset not on the balance sheet in their favor. Good managements usually surprise on the upside. Based upon the past few years, there are likely a few more upside surprises in the future to go with the recent announcement.