I Do Not See A Hurricane On The Horizon

FrankRamspott/E+ via Getty Images

A downbeat Jamie Dimon had a harsh warning for Americans yesterday—the U.S. economy could be headed for a “hurricane,” resulting from tighter monetary policy and the war in Ukraine. That was a far more severe assessment than the “storm clouds” he described as looming a month ago. Yet he still described a strong consumer, abundant job openings, and rising wages as “bright clouds.” The CEO of JPMorgan often sends policy messages in his public statements, and I think this one was a warning that the Fed should tread lightly by not choking off the rate of economic growth in its battle to bring down the rate of inflation to the extent it causes a recession. That would not be good for the banking business.

Finviz

The major market averages were lower across the board yesterday, as long-term interest rates rose with the 10-year yield climbing back to 2.94%. The sell off in bonds may be in anticipation of the start of the Fed’s quantitative tightening program. This month it will only reinvest $18.25 billion of the $48.25 billion maturing, but the first security does not come due until June 15. The remaining $17.5 billion of the monthly total will come from mortgage-backed securities. This volume ($47.5 billion) should not meaningfully increase long-term interest rates or tighten financial conditions over the next several months. Liquidity is not an issue with bank reserves at approximately $3.3 trillion. But if market participants anticipate upward pressure on rates, they may sell long-term debt and instigate the increase on their own. That is my immediate concern.

Bloomberg

Another reason long-term interest rates rose yesterday is that we had some strong economic data, which evidently is not something to celebrate with the Fed looking to cool the rate of growth. The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Index rose to 56.1 in May, which was well above expectations of 54.5. Levels above 50 indicate expansion, and this one suggests a strengthening manufacturing sector with 15 out of 18 industries reporting growth. Additional good news came in the form of a drop in the supplier deliveries sub-index, which means we are seeing some easing in supply chain bottlenecks. The prices index also edged lower but remains extraordinarily high at 82.2. Still, that is a three-month low.

Briefing.com

On top of a strong manufacturing sector, the labor market remains hot. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for April showed 11.4 million job openings, which was down 455,000 from the month before. That is good news for the Fed because it wants the tight labor market to ease so that wage growth will not spiral and put upward pressure on inflation. Yet layoffs were at a record low of 1.2 million, and the market for workers still shows twice as many openings as unemployed.

BLS

We will have a better idea about wage inflation on Friday when the jobs report for May is released. My suspicion is we have seen a peak in wage growth, which would definitely ease inflation concerns and be a positive for risk assets. The market is looking for a balance between enough economic strength that a soft landing is still possible, while also seeing just enough weakness to bring down the rate of inflation. It is like threading a needle for the Fed, but it is still my base case scenario. We never know when or from where good news may come, but it usually coincides with sentiment at extremely low levels, which is where it is today.

Oil prices are sharply lower this morning on reports that Saudi Arabia may boost oil production at today’s OPEC meeting in order to offset the drop in supply from Russia due to sanctions. That could turn the tide in bullish sentiment for crude and bring prices down, which would also lower gasoline prices in front of the summer driving season. It's always darkest before the dawn.