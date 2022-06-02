gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

With a total shareholder return of just 2.3% over the past 12 months to date, we can't help but question if Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:EW) is ready to bounce off its yearly lows. At one point in April the stock price had surged to $128, clipping a tidy gain relative to benchmarks like the S&P 500 (SPX). Alas, the stock has since underperformed over the past two months. We are long EW shares as the company presents with the economic pillars to form a robust investment case in the current macroeconomic regime. EW's propensity to feed cash from turnover down the P&L into earnings and FCF below the bottom line distinguishes the company as a defensible, long-term compounder that seeks to hold its own in any economic climate.

Adding bullish weight to the picture is the company's forward sales and earnings momentum that we estimate investors have failed to price into the stock. Further pushing the upside in EW's investment debate are inflection points incrementally positive to the outlook of the TMTT segment - arguably the next peg in EW's tenement - and of course, the ongoing value proposition of the company's TAVR business. We've covered these segments in more detail in previous analysis here.

In our view, EW might just be one of the best positioned names within the structural heart segment of the market, and is a favourite in our large-cap medical technology ("medtech") universe. It's been a continuous compounder on the chart over the past three and five years to date as well, backed fundamentally by the speed of innovation around its TAVR offering, high free cash generation, earnings momentum and diversified product offering. We value EW at $159 per share on a 3-year normalised FCF multiple of 70x to our FY22 FCF estimates of $1.43 billion, justifying the premium to other medtech names in doing so. As such, we are buyers at these current levels seeking an objective to collect ~60% upside to a potential exit or rebalance at $150-$160 per share.

Macro climate one supportive undercurrent

One question plaguing investor portfolios in the current climate is one of capital protection. At the company level, macroeconomic crosscurrents - like input cost inflation and global supply disruptions - have impacted healthcare end-markets, shifting priority onto 'quality' factors in investment reasoning. Such factors include top-line defensibility, free cash conversion and gross-to-net margins, as a litmus test to entity's ability to absorb inflation & COGS pressures. In large cap medtech names, market pundits have acutely shifted focus to margins and/or margin growth as part of a deeper assessment.

The macro-backdrop is therefore important to gauge in this case. Specifically, employment costs in the private industry have curled up from 2020/21 to reach their highest mark since 2005, whereas consumer prices for medical care services have also spiked back towards multi-year highs (ex-pandemic). Inputs to the producer price index ("PPI") continue to surge in 2022, itself spiking another 81 basis points MoM to March and is up ~16.6% YoY. Meanwhile, despite being revised lower in May, the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index ("PMI") remains buoyant as companies pass on higher expenses to customers via a "near record rise in output charges".

Even still, the 5y breakeven inflation rate has leveled off in recent months, now resting at 2.96% from a high of 3.57% in March, signalling the market's potential confidence in the US Fed.

We argue EW's investment debate is bolstered by its ability to withstand these cost pressures and maintain a degree of pricing elasticity in its product/service mix. For EW, we see outperformance at these levels in two tiers. First in its latest earnings and second, across normalised 3-year values. To illustrate, EW's gross margin ("GM") has normalised at 75.2% over the past three years, despite rising employment costs and rising medical consumer prices illustrated above. Gross margins are more than 10 percentage points ahead of the GICS Industry peer median GM of 65.5%. It also printed a 77.7% GM in its Q1FY22' earnings on $1.3 billion of sales (+14% YoY growth), outpacing that 3-year average. That trend is reflected in a FCF margin of 27% in its latest filing, producing a 3-year normalised FCF margin of 21% - more than 500 basis points ahead of the peer median's 15.6%. The company averages a ~31% gain above these median values for the composite used in this analysis.

EW's top line is also hedged against a potential sales slowdown, given its diversified revenue stream that has shifted toward Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy ("THVT"). In particular, TAVR sales continue to underscore the bulk of total revenue here. Sales mix has morphed from a split of 60.6% THVT, 21.2% Surgical Heart Valve Therapy ("SHVT") and 18.2% Critical Care ("CC") in Q4 FY18'; to 67.7% THVT, 16.5% SHVT and 15.8% CC in Q1 FY22' respectively. No customers represent more than 10% of the company's total net sales. Top line growth was observed across all geographical segments last quarter as well, underlined by an 11.1% expansion in both US and Europe, 12% for the rest of the world.

EW repeated this behaviour during the FY18-Q1 FY22' period with revenues consistently beating street estimates for the TAVR business. Noteworthy is that in Q1 FY22 EW printed US Sapien growth of 10%, albeit in-line with market growth, suggesting the company didn't obtain any further market share. The result also came in below internal expectations. Management alluded to further headwinds regarding COVID-19 that may result in a slowdown to surgical volumes if they were to materialise. To offset, management "[assumes] a diminishing COVID-related impact" from language on the earnings call, that could accelerate 2022 total sales toward the top end of the $5.5-$6.6 billion guidance range.

Forward earnings growth therefore crucial

Ongoing performance at the top and bottom line has us constructive on EW's earnings momentum for the remainder of FY22. We are zoned in on Q2 FY22 figures around surgical demand, given the timeline it takes for TAVR patients from start to implant versus other procedures. An uptick in surgical volumes is in short a net positive to the outlook in both TAVR and TMTT volumes as well, we believe.

Above-average and above-sector gross margins are not an unreasonable expectation for EW. We forecast sales growth to carry vertically to operating margins of 34-34.5% in FY22 and 34-35% in FY23. This calls for total sales of $5.7 billion ($9.06/share) for FY22 and $6.4 billion ($10.17/share) thereafter (+9% & ~11.5% YoY growth respectively). We firmly believe EW can decompress GM's a further 50-150bps to 77%-78% in the comping two years, placing it on the mantlepiece for long-term performance in this inflationary regime. Management forecasts a GM range of 78-79%.

Underpinning our growth estimates is the TAVR business which currently stems ~65% of top-line volume. We estimate TAVR sales to continue growing at double digits particularly as EW's sales footprint expands ex-US and volumes continue into adjacent markets. Longer-term, the TMTT is expected to accelerate the launch curve from FY23/24, due to the timing of the potential FDA approval for the PASCAL offering.

In the current climate, these are wide enough margins to absorb cost pressures higher up the P&L, whilst leaving headroom for price elasticity. Plus, as we'll see below, EW's cash conversion shortens its equity duration and sensitivity to factors of rates and inflation. As far as a portfolio inclusion, EW constitutes a defensible holding in our view, one that has potential to bolster equity risk-adjusted returns in a multi-asset setup

EW has consistently been an FCF generating machine and holds a 3-year normalised FCF margin of 21%. This is above the sector median and helps to fund the company's high R&D spend, that came in at ~18% of turnover last quarter. FCF also came in strong at $1.4 billion in FY21, a 116% YoY growth schedule. We forecast another $1.43 billion in free cash conversion for FY22 that calls for a 25% FCF margin in FY22, plus a 2.36% FCF yield at the current share price. EW also presents with a high degree of 'earnings leverage' since Q4 2020. This is a term that we define as EPS growth versus CFFO growth and sales growth. We first calculate EW's average YoY change in EPS from Q4 FY20 to Q1FY22 at 47.7%. Removing the anomaly of Q3 FY20 (~220%), it levels to 18%. Meanwhile, sales growth has averaged 10.5% per quarter in that time, and CFFO has grown at 10% on average.

Henceforth EW is feeding the bottom line at a faster pace than sales expansion and growth of cash receipts, which is accretive to shareholder equity and especially to its valuation. Should this trend prevail, we see incremental growth to FCF and margins to remain buoyant for EW into the coming 5-years. Ultimately, these are several constructive factors we feel will help stretch the EW share price back towards its former highs.

Valuation

Shares are trading at a substantial premium to the peer group across key multiples, however this is warranted in our view. It has also been the case for several years now. Quality discounts are far and few in this current market, meaning a 'quality premium' is justified in order to secure higher risk-adjusted returns, by estimation. Shares trade on a 4-year normalised P/FCF of ~70x, well ahead of the peer median of 28.7x. They also trade at a 4-year average P/E of ~51x, more in line with peer median of 46x. EW enjoy's a hefty premium across multiples nonetheless.

The question is if such a premium is warranted. There's a few ways we can go about answering this. Firstly, the confluence of the favourable factors discussed here caused EW's book value per share to climb at an average 23.2% over the last three years, outstripping the average total return of the S&P 500's 21.4%. ROIC has averaged 24% over the past eight quarters for EW, well ahead of the peer group's 8.6%, whilst investors have enjoyed a healthy 2.35% average FCF yield in that time. FCF growth has also measured a CAGR ~15% in the past five years, dwarfing the 2% median in the peer group, not to mention the marginal analysis discussed earlier in this report. Profitability has outperformed as well with ROA registering 19% in FY21 and cash ROE at 28% in its latest filings. Moreover, realised growth has entered in the double digits for each ROA and ROIC since FY18. So by estimation EW warrants its premium, simply by trumping its GICS industry competitors on these cash and profitability measures. We want access to quality, long-term compounders, and we are prepared to pay for it in order to safeguard our clients' capital. We are buyers at these current levels.

With the view EW's long-term premium on FCF multiples is warranted, we assign a 70x target multiple to our FY22 FCF estimates of $1.43 billion giving us a FY22 price target of $159 per share, implying ~63% upside potential at the current share price. That premium is warranted, as mentioned, especially considering FCF and earnings growth prospects as other names absorb cost pressures throughout the P&L. It is this propensity to bypass these same headwinds at the margin level that further hammers in this 'quality' premium, by estimation. We also argue that any further pullback in the share price opens up additional entry points and widens the upside potential.

In short + Risks

By estimation, the investment debate for EW now hinges on its propensity to continue generating high levels of FCF, widen TAVR and TMTT sales (hopefully above market growth) and maintain gross margins above 75-76%.

Given its generation of free cash from the top line, EW also presents with a shorter equity duration and therefore lower sensitivity to inflation and base rates. In medtech, and considering the macro-climate, these are incredibly attractive factors that we feel will continue to shine through as market pundits continue navigating the current macro-climate.

Ticking each of these boxes gives confidence of EW as a quality offering that sits at the long end of the equity curve with a potential +60% upside at our objective of a $159 price target.

Risks to this target include the fact EW still faces headwinds from COVID-19 cases, and there is potential TAVR sales could slowdown materially in the next few periods on this basis. Investors should also realise the potential volatility in unit sales due to COVID-19, and the potential for competitors to come through with competing products that can steal market share. There is also potential from macro-economic and geopolitical risks that have the ability to cause large moves across the entire market.