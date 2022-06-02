Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment

As expected, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have seen enormous selling pressure from AT&T (T) shareholders not interested in holding a security that does not pay a dividend, and with which they are probably unfamiliar. Together with tough market conditions and disappointing news coming out of Netflix (NFLX) regarding their subscriber numbers, this has been the perfect recipe to drive the shares lower. That said, we believe that shares have reached a ridiculous level that undervalues them by more than 50%, and that it will not take much for shares to jump much higher once the selling pressure subsides, and at the first hint of good news. One more thing that has weighed on the shares is that profit estimates for 2022 were trimmed after the merger was completed due to some projects on the Warner Media side that are not posting the necessary return. On the positive side, the new management team sees a lot of opportunities to cut costs, reaffirmed the cost synergies guidance and see opportunities to reduce churn on the HBO Max streaming service.

We are not the only ones to see the potential here, Bank of America (BAC) analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich launched coverage at Buy with a $45 price target. "In our view, the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery creates a global media powerhouse that offers a compelling growth and deleveraging profile," she said, "including compound annual growth in EBITDA of 14%-plus, driving net leverage to go from 4.5x to about 1x by 2025". Her $45 target is based on a 14x multiple of pro forma calendar 2030 streaming EV/EBITDA, discounted to calendar 2023.

Similarly, Senior Equity Analyst Neil Macker from Morningstar gives the company a fair value estimate of $40, and a narrow moat rating. He pointed out Discovery+ added 2 million new direct-to-consumer subscribers in the quarter and HBO Max added 3 million, meaning that the new firm ended the first quarter with over 100 million streaming customers across its platforms. This was not bad given that market leader Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the same quarter.

Cost Synergies

During the most recent earnings call one of the key topics discussed was the cost synergies, and whether they are achievable or maybe even can be surpassed. We were reassured that the cost synergies guidance was reaffirmed, and that it sounds like it might even be exceeded. CEO David Zaslav has this to say about synergies:

And finally, synergies. We have been working hard for months and are now validating and executing against those 200-plus work-streams. The attack is strategic, operational, structural and financial. We will clearly take swift and decisive action on certain items as you saw last week with CNN+, while others will take time to formulate appropriate action plans.

Meanwhile CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that they are more confident than ever in achieving the target, and that the target might ultimately prove conservative. He also reaffirmed guidance related to their target gross leverage two years after closing:

And while we're still early in our integration process and are still at the beginning stages of initiating our synergy as well as strategic and financial planning, we feel more confident than ever about achieving our $3 billion cost synergy target, and believe there is a much greater opportunity off of the current baseline and that target will ultimately prove conservative. And to be clear, we remain fully committed and reiterate our financial targets for 2023, and I remain very confident that we are on track to achieve our target gross leverage of 2.5 times to 3 times at the latest 24 months after closing.

Someone else that believes that the $3 billion target is highly achievable if not conservative is major shareholder John Malone. He thinks synergies will easily exceed $3 billion to $4 billion annually.

The last thing we'll say about synergies is that the Discovery team delivered on their synergy targets with the Scripps acquisition, so in our eyes they have a lot of credibility regarding their financial projections and implementing the necessary changes to meet their targets.

Financials

So how meaningful are $3 billion or $4 billion in synergies? That could mean a ~30% boost to EBITDA, so it is quite meaningful. When the companies announced the merger they shared the financial projections shown below. We find particularly reassuring that the CFO reaffirmed guidance for leverage 2 years after closing, which means that they are confident they will be able to generate as much free cash flow as they were projecting, if not more. Once the company achieves its 2.5x-3.0x leverage target, it can proceed to buy back shares or to search for the next accretive acquisition opportunity.

Warner Bros. Discovery Investor Presentation

Historically, Discovery by itself had been delivering revenue growth of ~12% per year, although not all of this was organic. For example, the big 63% spike seen below is due to the Scripps acquisition.

Data by YCharts

Earnings per share had been growing at 8.4% on average. For our discounted cash flow model we'll use 9%, even though we believe this to be conservative given the enormous possibilities that the new scale of the company brings, and the DTC traction it has.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

We believe Warner Bros. Discovery shares have gotten ridiculously undervalued. As we've seen, the Bank of America analyst has a $45 price target, and the Morningstar analyst a $40 target. We are basing our valuation on a simple discounted cash flow model with the following assumptions. For the next three years we use average analyst earnings estimates as compiled by Seeking Alpha, and 9% growth thereafter. We believe projecting 9% growth is conservative, given Discovery had been managing an average of 8.4% for the last decade. The new scale the company has and the traction it is having with its DTC offerings should actually accelerate earnings growth. We discount everything using a 10% rate since that is the minimum return we would expect from an investment in the company. The result is a net present value of $34.9 per share, very close to the estimates of the two analysts cited. And ~100% above current prices, which quite frankly is ridiculously low. In our opinion the shares are being given away by shareholders that don't appreciate the value they have.

EPS Discounted @ 10% FY 22E 0.50 0.45 FY 23E 1.76 1.45 FY 24E 2.30 1.73 FY 25E 2.51 1.71 FY 26E 2.73 1.70 FY 27E 2.98 1.68 FY 28E 3.25 1.67 FY 29E 3.54 1.65 FY 30E 3.86 1.64 Terminal Value @ 3% terminal growth 55.10 21.25 NPV $34.93

Risks

Of course, there are a number of risks as with any investment. The biggest one we see is the direct-to-consumer offerings, HBO Max and Discovery+ losing traction. Together they currently have ~100 million subscribers, the question is how close they are to saturation. We believe they still have room to grow for a few years, but we could be wrong. The other big risk is that the company is currently very leveraged, and it will take two years according to management to reduce leverage to a more normal level.

Conclusion

While 2022 earnings are expected to be quite messy, the company has reaffirmed it expects to reach the target cost synergies and leverage synergies it shared when the merger was announced. Using conservative estimates we believe shares would have to double to reach fair value. The level of undervaluation is getting ridiculous, and we believe it is mostly the result of a shareholder base that does not appreciate the value in the shares, being mostly dividend focused investors that got the shares from the AT&T distribution. There are risks to consider, but overall, we believe shares offer an excellent risk/reward for investors willing to wait a couple of years for the cost synergies to play out.