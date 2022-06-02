benedek/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Toronto-Dominion (NYSE:TD) is one of the Big 5 Canadian banks, and has been an exceptional choice for dividend growth investors for several decades at this point. They serve more than 9.6 million clients worldwide, and have over $735 B of total investment. Recently, Toronto-Dominion reported Q2 2002 results, and delivered strong performance across their business segments. On top of that, they announced a deal to acquire Memphis-based First Horizon Bank, which I expect will add nice growth to their total assets. I believe Toronto-Dominion is a great investment option because:

Toronto-Dominion's quarterly report showed strong growth, a solid balance sheet, and improving margins.

Positive macro trends from the strong economy, rising interest rates, and digital adoption will bring tailwinds for Toronto-Dominion.

The acquisition of First Horizon bank is a great decision by Toronto-Dominion, and it will contribute to their long-term growth.

Strong Business Performance Across Segments

Since my last article, Toronto-Dominion reported Q2 2022 results, and it was outstanding as expected. Overall revenue grew 8% YoY, and the result included many highlights from different segments. Aided by a rising interest rate and strong customer activity, revenue from the Canadian retail segment increased 9% YoY and deposits are up 7% YoY. Card retail sale also showed very strong performance, increasing 22% YoY due to a notable rebound of travel-related activities.

Taking advantage of a strong trend towards increasing customer activity, Toronto-Dominion launched My TD Rewards to create deeper customer engagement. This platform allows users to take advantage of an integrated partnership between Toronto-Dominion and their partners (Starbucks (SBUX), Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), Amazon (AMZN), Expedia (EXPE), and Canada Post). I expect this will provide a boost in the Canadian retail segment going forward.

Toronto Dominion Business Performance (Toronto Dominion Investor Relations)

The overall lending business showed strong growth as well. The commercial lending business grew 16%, while the residential lending business in Canada grew 9%. Also, the auto finance segment ranked highest in dealership satisfaction for the fifth year in a row. Overall, the earnings highlighted rock solid performance from all segments, and it is hard to find a spot to complain.

Macro Tailwinds

There are several tailwinds that should carry Toronto-Dominion along nicely. The first one relates to the strong economy and healthy consumer credit. Even though inflation is running high and lowering consumer spending, the overall health of the North American economy looks very strong at this point. Unemployment rates are hovering around 3.6% in the U.S. and 5.2% in Canada, and the bank credit card default rate is at its all-time low in 2-2.5% range. I believe we will have a strong economy for a while, and the banking sector will benefit from the strong economy.

Consumer Credit Default Rate (S&P and Experian)

Rising interest rates will also positively impact Toronto-Dominion. Thanks to their strong deposit franchise and disciplined asset management, Toronto-Dominion is positioned to take advantage of a rising interest environment. A 25-basis point increase in the short-term interest rate will benefit interest income to the tune of $290 M, while a 100-basis point increase across the curve will result in $1.5 B more interest income.

Net Interest Sensitivity (Toronto-Dominion Investor Relations)

Toronto-Dominion is also moving to take advantage of the digital era. Toronto-Dominion's Canadian banking app received an Artificial Intelligence Excellence award in 2022, and TD Auto Finance became the first indirect auto lender in the U.S. to offer real-time dealer payment, which was a huge improvement over the batch payment system. This advanced technology should improve convenience for customers and pay off in the future by bringing more business to Toronto-Dominion.

First Horizon Acquisition

Toronto-Dominion announced that they will acquire Memphis-based First Horizon Bank, and this is a great acquisition for increasing Toronto-Dominion's US presence. The current footprint of Toronto-Dominion and First Horizon (First Horizon and IBERIABANK merged in 2020), complement each other very well. Currently, First Horizon has locations in 12 states across the Southeast U.S., and $26 B of total investments.

Footprint of First Horizon (The Advocate)

Current Branch Locations of Toronto-Dominion (Toronto-Dominion Investor Relations)

Since the agreement in late February, Toronto-Dominion and First Horizon teams have been working hard to push the deal forward. The target close date of the acquisition is Q1 of 2023. This is a great example of well-managed, but aggressive, capital usage by Toronto-Dominion.

First Horizon Acquisition Update (Toronto Dominion Investor Relations)

Cappuccino Stock Rating

Weighting TD Economic Moat Strength 30% 5 Financial Strength 30% 5 Growth Rate vs. Sector 15% 3 Margin of Safety 15% 3 Sector Outlook 10% 3 Overall 4.2

Economic Moat Strength (5/5)

The top 5 banks in Canada operate as an oligopoly, and they enjoy a large competitive advantage arising from government regulations and advantages of size. Toronto-Dominion's economic strength is one of the highest. The acquisition of First Horizon is an example of the expression "rich get richer", acting to improve Toronto-Dominion's competitive advantage.

Financial Strength (5/5)

Complying with the strict capital requirements by OSFI (Canadian Banking Authority) forces Toronto-Dominion to maintain a superb balance sheet and great capital structure. They are one of the safest banks in North America (#2 by Global Finance), and have $422 B of cash on hand. Easy 5 here.

Growth Rate (3/5)

The growth rate of Toronto-Dominion has been in line with the rest of the industry (5-year average of 6% revenue growth per year). Given the large size of Toronto-Dominion and industry structure, I wouldn't expect Toronto-Dominion to significantly exceed sector growth. The acquisition of First Horizon will provide a boost, but nothing spectacular.

Margin of Safety (3/5)

Their current valuation is consistent with their historic average and sector median. The current Non-GAAP P/E ratio (TTM) of 11.8x against 5-year average of 12.2x and sector median of 10.3x. I would say Toronto-Dominion is fairly valued (or even a touch low) at this point. The solid dividend yield of 3.6% is a nice bonus. As they increase their dividend rate (8-10% per year), their stock price will rise.

Sector Outlook (3/5)

Strong economy and rising interest rate will serve the banking sector well. The overall financial sector will grow in line with the rest of the industry. Expect cyclicality based on the economic cycle and central bank's policies, but in the long run, the financial sector will always grow.

Risk

Even though Toronto-Dominion has a long history of success and experience with mergers, incorporating a new company is never an easy task. Also, the Biden administration has increased scrutiny on big bank mergers. Even after successful regulatory approval, assimilating a workforce in the thousands into Toronto-Dominion's culture will take time and effort. Therefore, the investor should follow the merger's progress.

Inflation has been in the news for a while, and probably one of the largest concern for investors at this point. Also, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy shifts have been swinging the market quite a bit. The yield curve will move up and down based on the Federal Reserve's policy and the market's expectations for the economy. As mentioned before, Toronto-Dominion's earnings and margins will depend on the shape of the yield curve. I believe there are signs that inflation is slowing down, and I expect market sentiment to turn later in the summer. However, there are always wild cards (geopolitical conflicts, China re-opening after COVID lockdown, etc.), and the investor should monitor those macro trends.

Conclusion

Toronto-Dominion has been an outstanding investment choice for a long time. They have been paying a solid dividend for well over 100 years. Given their solid performance, growth trajectory, and economic moat, I expect this to be the case for the foreseeable future. Complications from the merger or uncertainty related to inflation may bring challenges, but I expect them to handle these. I anticipate an upside around 10% along with 3-4% dividend yield.

Marketplace In Preparation

Thank you all for reading my article. I'm in preparation for a Marketplace launch soon. Please get excited! Also, let me know the types of analysis or information you would like to see more of in my articles. I will take that into consideration for the marketplace. Thank you all for your support!