Park Aerospace: Finally Taking Some Action On Capital Allocation

In the battle for the domination of commercial aerospace manufacturing waged between giants Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), the recent victories have mostly tilted towards Airbus, with the European champion recording more orders and deliveries than its US peer so far in 2022. So when I recently saw that the parent company of British Airways, International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCPK:ICAGY) elected to purchase Boeing 737 MAX 10's instead of Airbus, it stood out as fairly newsworthy. I don't personally analyze or take positions on either Airbus or Boeing, but as a shareholder in a small supplier in this space, Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE), I try to stay on top of general developments. Overall, anything newsworthy of specific pertinence to an investment thesis in Park has felt slow in coming, as the company has been under the proverbial microscope for a year or more on the question of how it was going to deploy its cash. Park reported its Q4 and fiscal year 2022 results (March 2021 through February 2022) in early May, and importantly, just followed those results with an important decision on capital allocation, approving a share repurchase. So even though I touched on Park Aerospace not long ago, I believe an update is appropriate.

Review of Fiscal 2022

For Park's fiscal year ended in February, the overall results were quite good - comparable to its fiscal 2020 (which ended February 2020, just as COVID-19 was turning into a global pandemic). Revenues and EBITDA have both recovered nicely, although still slightly trailing 2019's results. Sales finished the year at $53.6 million, up $7 million relative to last year, but about $7 million less than fiscal 2019; revenue would have been up about $1 million more for fiscal 2022, but were limited by supply chain constraints. Those are sales being delayed, but not necessarily lost permanently, hopefully they will be made up in due course, as there is no indication in a softening of demand.

In fact, commercial airplane orders continue to hold up, as does defense spending in Western markets, both important drivers for Park's sales. While Park is significantly tied to the Airbus A320neo family of aircraft, neither Boeing nor Airbus seem likely to slow production; both have significant order books just from Q1 2022, a few hundred each, in an industry in which deliveries in the course of a year are also measured in the hundreds - Airbus delivered 611 commercial aircraft in all of 2021, and shows an order backlog measured at just over seven thousand. In other words, even if only 20% of the backlog actually ever converts to deliveries, that alone is about two years' worth of production for Airbus and its suppliers.

On the defense side, with the post-COVID recovery in commercial, Park is back to reflecting its more historical revenue split between the two segments, with 37% from defense, 51% commercial aviation, and 12% business aircraft for FY 2022. The defense exposure is a critical opportunity for Park, and the war in Ukraine is very relevant for Park shareholders. As a result of the situation in Ukraine, not only is the United States increasing requests for defense spending, but many European nations will be also, and a portion of that spending will go to programs that Park feeds into, such as the PAC-3 Missile Defense System (known commonly as the PATRIOT missile defense system).

Both commercial and defense segments are up against similar challenges - shortages of parts and raw materials, delays, and higher input costs, not to mention the tight labor market. However, both segments are relatively insulated from macro-economic headwinds that would be led by a consumer spending recession; those commercial aviation orders are booked years in advance. On the defense side, no matter one's individual politics or preferences, I have no doubt that both major American political parties will keep the defense contracts flowing; neither party wants to risk a perception of under-funding the national defense.

Significance of the Share Repurchase Plan

On the surface of it, there is not anything particularly novel about a company deciding to buy back their shares - the S & P 500 companies bought back nearly $882 billion of their own shares in 2021, an annual record. What is more noteworthy in the case of Park Aerospace is simply that it finally represents a decision to take some action - any action - on capital allocation, as opposed to continuing to sit on around $100 million in cash. By authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.5 million shares, or approximately 7% of the outstanding shares, the board is finally taking a decision, and I have to think that this is at least in part to appease frustrated shareholders. However, there is no time frame limit associated with the buyback authorization, and any shares repurchased will remain as treasury stock.

Thinking through what I imagine to be the worst-case scenario in terms of the amount of cash required, 1.5 million shares if repurchased at an average price of $15 per share (a 25% premium to the current price) would chew up $22.5 million in cash. Based on Park's current cash balance of $110 million with no debt, slowly draining out $22.5 million is perfectly manageable and will not leave Park Aerospace in a cash poor position, with flexibility to also pursue other capital allocation options. In addition, at the full 1.5 million shares scale, the buybacks would save $600,000 per year in dividends, so once you start backing that figure out, the net cash needed comes down to less than $21 million fairly quickly.

Other Options in the Mix

The cash available to work will not go from $110 million to $90 million overnight of course, and in the interim I fully expect management to be hunting for good opportunities to put any of the remaining cash to work. When management last addressed what was going on in terms of potential new projects and initiatives in January 2022, CEO Brian Shore spoke about a couple of initiatives that would require up to $9 million in new equipment as well as a separate venture in which Park was working alongside another defense contractor and submitting joint bids. These examples are showing some of the mindset around how to start using the new manufacturing capacity that has been recently completed, essentially doubling the company's square footage available for production.

The new factory space is operational, at least partly; investors were told on the Q3 call that some of the space was dedicated to additional lines to expand capacity in what Park already does - a tape line, film line, as well as freezer and warehouse space. There was no specific update to those comments made in the May call in terms of either investing in the new equipment or deciding what else to fill out the space with, however it was noted that Park had to choose between going straight into production with the new space or taking the time for it go through the qualification process necessary for some of its customers, and it opted for production. Eventually the qualification steps will need to be happen, but that is on the back burner for now.

Even if Park invests $10 million in new equipment for the additional production space, any return on that investment would likely be a minimum of 12 to 18 months away. Regardless, short of an M & A type of transaction, there is nothing on the immediate horizon to jeopardize the balance sheet health. With interest rates starting to rise, it could be an opportune environment to find companies running into trouble with refinancing debt, some with good assets that have not been managed as well. I expect Park to have some $70 million or more remaining in net cash, of which I would guess $50 million could be available for M & A. I believe this management to be highly conservative, and would want to keep $20 million in cash to support a fortress balance sheet.

Does the Valuation Fly?

With the decline in market value over since the start of the year, the valuation could be back to an attractive entry point in the $12 price per share range. Given the cash and debt situation, I like looking at the enterprise value to EBITDA ratio. The current EV is $140.7 million, although as the cash balance goes down from the share repurchases and possible capex needs, the EV may rise, depending on what happens with the market cap. I can't predict that, but I can make an adjustment to the current EV to account for $20 million reduction in cash, changing the EV to $160 million. First quarter of FY 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around $3.0 million, and the 2022 adjusted EBITDA was $13.1 million. So with those two data points, $12.5 million is a fairly conservative estimate on a forward EBITDA. On the adjusted EV / forward EBITDA, that works out to a 12.8x multiple.

That is hardly the best multiple in terms of value, but there are two mitigating factors. The first is that the EBITDA estimate is likely to be too conservative, given the trends outlined above in defense and commercial aviation; I do not really expect EBITDA to shrink in the current year, but inflation, recession, and supply chain risks could align perfectly to such an outcome, so I prefer to take a prudent estimate of a likely worst-case scenario. The second factor I bear in mind in conjunction with the valuation is the dividend. Out of this particular selection of comparison companies, only VSE Corp (VSEC) pays any dividend, currently yielding about 1%; Park's 3.3% yield handily beats them all, and is definitely factors into contributing positively when assessing the value.

Conclusion

In one of my earlier pieces on Park, from April 2021, I wrote an eventual share buyback approval almost felt like a foregone conclusion, even though management wasn't really discussing it then. To quote myself, edited for length:

I would not be surprised to see any of the following outcomes . . . First, as something like "business as usual" returns to aerospace and Park's involvement with GE jet engines scales up again, I would expect to see either an increase to the regular dividend, or more likely, a special dividend declared in the next 12 months. . . Secondly, I anticipate management will continue to scour the industry for acquisition opportunities for the next 12 to 18 months . . . Finally, and not necessarily exclusive to the search for a complementary business, I would expect to see a share repurchase plan considered over that same 12- to 18-month time frame, and I think likely to be authorized.

It could still be possible that all three predictions come to fruition. Obviously, the special dividend didn't happen on the time frame I thought it could have, but I do think that a special one-time dividend remains in the cards as a reasonable option, and is much more likely than any increase to the standard dividend. However, the real pressure will continue to be on maximizing the return on the expanded manufacturing space and M & A options. Still, with the strong condition of the balance sheet, these possibilities each are in reach, perhaps pursuing more projects independently rather than a tie-up.

In the current range hovering right around $12 per share, I do like Park's prospects for a solid return and have been adding in April to my position in small tranches for the first time since October and November of 2021 (other than reinvested dividends), and will likely continue to do so in this range.