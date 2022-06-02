James Rolevink/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is a leading manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems and related technologies. While the company has delivered solid growth over the last several years, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has added a new layer of importance to this segment. The company's "Switchblade" autonomous missile device is being sent by the U.S. to Ukrainian forces. Indeed, there is an expectation for the company to benefit from a boost in demand for all its military reconnaissance and tactical missile systems going forward. Shares of AVAV are up nearly 50% this year.

We last covered the stock with an article back in late 2020 expressing a neutral view citing what we believed to be a stretched valuation at the time. Curiously, AVAV is nearly flat from that level although the recent developments warrant an update. Our follow-up coverage today highlights what is the more positive outlook with the company well-positioned to serve both U.S. and NATO allied forces that are likely to increase defense spending over the next several years. We are bullish on the stock and recap the important considerations to make ahead of the upcoming quarterly report.

AVAV Key Metrics

The company last reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on March 3rd with a breakeven GAAP EPS of $0.00, which was $0.02 ahead of market estimates. Revenue of $90 million in the quarter was up 14% year-over-year, although missing expectations closer to $107 million. Keep in mind that this quarter covered the period through the end of January which was before the Russia invasion headlines broke.

The story in Q3 was ongoing supply chain disruptions including some manufacturing and logistical bottlenecks that pressured earnings compared to last year. The adjusted gross margin at 29% declined from 37% in the period last year based on a changing sales mix following a series of big acquisitions in 2021 with AeroVironment acquiring three companies between "Arcturus UAV", "Progeny System", and "Telerob".

This group helped drive the top-line growth from strength in medium unmanned aircraft systems (MUAS) and the unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) segment balancing a sharper decline in small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS). The strategy here is to consolidate AeroVironment's market share and leadership in these strategically related segments between unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missiles, and unmanned ground robotic vehicles.

In the U.S., the company saw a decline in SUAS sales based on a transitional period by the Department of Defense that faced budget cuts last year through a "Continuing Resolution" for 2022. The Army is focusing on the next generation of systems in this category which AeroVironment expects to release in the coming years. On the other hand, management noted that some of the same product lines that the U.S. has cut back on are being balanced by resilient and even stronger demand internationally by European and Asian allies.

In all, the firm-wide backlog of orders ended the quarter at $226.3 million, up from $212 million in the period last year. We expect the backlog data for the yet-to-be-released Q4 will reflect the more recent Ukraine developments. Note that while a date has not been confirmed, the report is expected in late June.

On this point, AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi mentioned during an interview back in April that the company was in direct talks with the Ukrainian government regarding more orders for the Switchblade dive-bombing drone. Separately, it was reported that the Department of Defense has committed to sending upwards of 700 Switchblades to Ukraine in addition to a new contract for a longer-range model.

For reference, the Switchblade, known as a "loitering munition" is essentially a self-destruct flying explosive that can be carried by individual soldiers and deployed on the field to target tanks and other heavy enemy munition miles away. Reports suggest, that the device has been effective in the theater and has the advantage of being easy to train for new users.

As it relates to guidance, the company reaffirmed full-year 2022 targets during the last earnings report. The company expects revenue growth of around 14% while earnings remain pressured this year by the variability in margins. With data through Q3 already reported, the more interesting trends will be for fiscal 2023.

Is AeroVironment A Good Long-Term Investment?

The attraction of AeroVironment is its recognized leadership in this specific category of small and medium sized-drones that have both military and commercial applications, along with the expanding lineup of ground robotics, tactical weapon systems, and high-altitude platform stations (HAPS), which are solar-powered "pseudo-satellite that deliver localized connectivity to remote regions". On the defense side, the company captures a high-level theme of utilizing more high-tech equipment with an emphasis on avoiding face-to-face combat.

We're all rooting for a quick and peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the reality is that war is big business and the environment represents a boom in the entire sector. The baseline right now is for a protracted conflict with no real end in sight. Even in a scenario where a ceasefire is reached, the expectation is that the new geopolitical landscape has refocused priorities for all allied militaries.

With NATO, a move by Sweden and Finland to join suggests a trend towards militarization that will likely include higher spending on the types of solutions AeroVironment delivers. Furthermore, the addressable market here is beyond the U.S. and Europe as AeroVironment counts on customers in all parts of the world. Overall, the long-term outlook is positive.

AVAV Stock Price Forecast?

According to consensus estimates, the market forecast for 2022 revenue growth of 14% and EPS at $133 is in line with the management guidance. This is interesting since the guidance was issued in early March while there's a case to be made that the conditions improved in the period since. The company may have captured an incremental boost in sales for the rest of the fiscal Q4 based on the Russia-Ukraine fallout. By this measure, the call we're making is that AeroVironment is well-positioned to beat estimates for 2022 while we also see a good chance that fiscal 2023 guidance comes in strong.

Looking ahead, the market sees revenue growth of 15% in fiscal 2023 and 12% for 2024. This level seems conservative considering the positive operating environment and the outlook for geopolitical tensions to extend for the foreseeable future. While the market is calling for earnings to accelerate higher in the next two years and have EPS reach $2.63 by fiscal 2024, stronger top-line momentum would likely generate upside to profitability. Putting it all together, we see a runway for better than expected earnings growth that can carry shares higher.

As it relates to valuation, AVAV trading at a forward P/E of 51x on its consensus 2023 EPS is at a premium to the broader defense sector with leaders like Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), and General Dynamics Corp. (GD) average around 19x by the same metric. Our take is that this premium is justified considering the higher earnings growth outlook from AVAV as a small-cap and through its differentiated specialized product line.

Favorably, the chart above shows that the AVAV P/E multiple has declined from a peak above 80x in early April as shares have pulled back around 20% over the period. We sense that the recent volatility in the stock which fell from a high of $114 to the current level of $92 offers an attractive new entry point with shares ready to resume a climb higher.

Is AVAV Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

We rate AVAV as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $125.00 representing a 70x multiple on the current consensus EPS for fiscal 2023. Our thinking here is that into the Q4 earnings report expected later this month, the company can both exceed current estimates for the quarter and generate some new buzz with positive earnings guidance for the year ahead. Again, the stock is pricey, but there's a lot to like about this high-tech defense industry leader.

A strong number above the current consensus can work as a positive catalyst for the stock and lead to revisions higher to the long-term earnings outlook. In a bullish scenario where AVAV can earn $2.25 in 2023, the forward P/E multiple would narrow down towards 55x at our price target which becomes more reasonable in the context of nearly 75% y/y EPS growth over 2022 and more upside over the next several years. In the near term, headlines related to the conflict in Ukraine and the role of the company's equipment including the Switchblade will help keep momentum positive in shares of AVAV.

That being said, beyond the underlying financials, a de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis would hit sentiment towards the stock with more volatility. The main risk to consider is the potential for an operational setback by the company where it is unable to fulfill demand leading to disappointing growth. The product backlog is a key monitoring point over the next few quarters.