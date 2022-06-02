Acceptable Video Practices Within Articles

The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team would like to present our policy as it relates to the inclusion of videos within articles. Seeking Alpha does allow the inclusion of videos in articles when used to effectively demonstrate, emphasize, or complement parts of the analysis/thesis. Seeking Alpha contributors just need to make sure their videos adhere to policy.

Here are some of our policy specifics related to use of videos:

Embedded YouTube videos are no longer allowed, regardless of content or purpose.

Embedded Vimeo (and possibly other non-YouTube) videos are acceptable, under the following conditions:

Articles cannot be fully dependent on the video content. The core thesis must also be presented in text. There are no explicit calls within the video (neither visually or audio) to subscribe to a competing investment service There are no pop-up links

.

Links (not embeds) to YouTube videos that contain key support/referential material are allowable, under the following conditions:

There are no explicit calls within the video (neither visually or audio) to subscribe to a competing investment service Timestamp the YouTube video to the precise moment of the statement that is being referenced.

In all cases where key support/referential material is contained in linked videos, Seeking Alpha would prefer usage of an alternative text source for that evidence. Always try to find a text source that could replace the need to a linked video.