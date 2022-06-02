Chart Of The Moment: Longstanding Commodity Price Relationship Diverges

Ergin Yalcin/E+ via Getty Images

Commodity prices have been skyrocketing, fueled by a confluence of factors, including a commodities super-cycle, the post-pandemic recovery, ongoing supply shocks, and geopolitical turmoil. However, there is one macroeconomic factor that does not appear to be driving commodity prices - Chinese imports. Despite moving in tandem for some time, these two metrics have recently begun to diverge. As China's economy falters under the impact of its strict zero-Covid policy, imports have waned. At the same time, commodity prices have continued to climb, suggesting the main drivers behind the increases are supply-related, not demand-driven. These trends raise the question of what may happen within the commodity complex as monetary conditions continue to tighten globally, diminishing demand, particularly if supply constraints improve and the Chinese economy contracts further.

