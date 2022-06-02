Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ayesha Tariq as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One of the key takeaways from retailers’ earnings results this quarter was the build up in inventories. Inventory build-up is a typical sign of a slowdown in the economy. One key measure to look at is a tick-up in the inventory-to-sales ratio.

As consumer demand for discretionary goods drops and liquidity starts to dry up, retailers are left with inventory that they can’t get rid of quickly enough.

Retailers: Inventory to Sales Ratio (FRED St. Louis Fed )

Conversely, when the economy is in an expansionary mode, inventory-to-sales ratios begin to decline gradually as companies use inventories to meet strong demand.

In the late cycle of expansion, however, the inventory-to-sales ratio starts to increase as companies order more inventory in anticipation of continued strong demand.

As the economy begins to slow, inventory levels begin to rise faster. Finally, as recession hits, inventories peak and then fall -- sometimes quite drastically, as people lose faith in sales and stop increasing inventory levels. (The shaded areas in the chart above indicate a recession). So, a rising inventory-to-sales ratio is often looked at as a red flag indicating an economic slowdown.

What Does The Current Inventory-To-Sales Ratio Look Like Now?

It’s hard to say precisely with the supply chain issues that the economy has been experiencing. But it does look like inventory levels for wholesalers and retailers have started to increase slightly, while manufacturers' have decreased.

We are at a turning point and with the Fed tightening and further pressure from supply chain bottlenecks, I suspect this situation is about to change and get much worse.

Data by YCharts

In fact, we're seeing this story play out with the major retailers when they reported earnings this quarter. The level of inventory glut was a major recurring theme among them.

The Major Retailers

A few of the takeaways from the earnings calls this quarter:

The rate of inflation has been surprising. It’s not just that there is a general level of inflation in the economy, but an alarming rate of increase;

People are buying groceries, but not merchandise. So the level of discretionary spending has dropped as anticipated. This increases the level of inventory that the retailers have to hold;

Walmart (WMT), for example, stated that higher food prices pulled away spending from general merchandise, which increased inventory levels by 32% -- to levels beyond what they are comfortable with;

The problem with a decrease in spending on discretionary items is that it creates a pressure on margins. General merchandise tends to have higher margins versus staples.

Costco (COST) on their call remarked on margins: Gross margins decreased by 99bps, which is seemingly minor. However, for a retailer like Costco which operates on thin margins, this is not good news. One would think Costco would be able to fare better during times of rising inflation, but they have also had pressure from rising wages (yet another impact of the current inflationary environment).

While the average basket size has increased, the items per basket have decreased because the per item cost has gone up.

Purchasing power for consumers is decreasing and this doesn’t bode well for retailers as more and more people will move to lower cost, low margin items.

Home Depot (HD) discussed their average ticket sizes being up on their first quarter earnings call, but gross margins still declined 20 bps YoY due to inflation and decreased transaction volume.

Surging Retail Stock Piles (Bloomberg)

Final Thoughts

As monetary tightening begins, sales will usually begin to slow, and, therefore, we may begin to see a very different picture in the next couple of months. Like all other indicators, you probably need to view this in conjunction with other data and, of course, it’s not perfect. But I definitely think this is one to keep an eye on.