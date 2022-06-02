OntheRunPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, or Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) as it's commonly-known, is the largest airline in Mexico. It started as an upstart budget airline. However, the legacy carriers in Mexico have struggled, with one disappearing entirely and the other going through bankruptcy and significantly downsizing.

This has left Volaris as the king of the Mexican airline market; it now has more than 40% national market share coming out of the pandemic.

And that's 40% of a quickly-growing market. Mexican airline traffic has already surpassed 2019 levels as per data from the Mexican airport operators which are publicly-traded and report monthly traffic data. Mexico took far less aggressive measures in terms of Covid-19 lockdowns, quarantines, and vaccine requirements than many other countries in the Americas. As a result, the Mexican tourism industry fared comparatively well and has expanded its business with resorts such as Cabos and Puerto Vallarta seeing a particularly pronounced increase in traffic.

Additionally, in large part thanks to Volaris' effective marketing and branding efforts, the airline's focus city of Tijuana continues to enjoy massive growth. Here's traffic data for the Tijuana airport over the past decade:

2012 - 3.8 million +7%

2013 - 4.3 million +13%

2014 - 4.4 million +3%

2015 - 4.9 million +11%

2016 - 6.3 million +30%

2017 - 7.1 million +12%

2018 - 7.8 million +10%

2019 - 8.9 million +14%

2020 - 6.3 million -29%

2021 - 9.7 million +53%

This growth has been unbelievable, and is primarily due to Volaris' success as a discount airline that found a major market opportunity and used it to maximum effect. Tijuana has grown from 3.8 million to 9.7 million passengers in only a decade and finished 2021 as the 11th-busiest airport in all of Latin America last year. That would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

Volaris hasn't had to sacrifice profitability to achieve this growth, either. In fact, as fellow Seeking Alpha author Kevin Wilson pointed out, Volaris was the single most profitable airline in the world on an EBITDAR basis in 2021 (out of 54 airlines measured).

That said, analysts are projecting a down year for Volaris in 2022, at least on an earnings per share basis:

Volaris earnings estimates (Seeking Alpha)

After a projected 52% decline in 2022 earnings, though, analysts see a swift recovery in 2023 and 2024. The projected short-term decline has played out in the numbers so far. Volaris reported a substantial loss in Q1 of this year, as rising operating costs outpaced revenue growth, leading to a stinging 320 basis points decline in the airline's EBITDAR margin.

That said, Volaris should be able to pass through higher fuel prices to customers. With the lowest cost basis of its peers, Volaris has the most flexibility. Also, it's worth noting, Q1 is seasonally weak anyway, and things should pick up for the rest of the year.

On a pure P/E basis, Volaris looks quite cheap if you assume the current headwinds relating to rising jet fuel prices pass; analysts have the stock at just nine-time projected 2023 earnings. That said, P/E is a tricky metric with airlines, as they consume tremendous amounts of capital to maintain their businesses. A 9x P/E ratio doesn't necessarily mean that the 11% earnings yield will necessarily make it back to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks anytime soon.

This gets to the broader point. While Volaris was the best operator in the airline space in 2021 -- and is likely to stay near the top of the league tables going forward -- airlines still aren't a great business. Being the best house in a bad neighborhood, as the adage goes, isn't necessarily that great of a position.

Given where other airline stocks are trading, Volaris is cheap on a relative basis. And I'm upbeat on the outlook for Mexican aviation and the Mexican economy more broadly. Volaris is the best player in a growing market, and shares are, in my view, being overly punished for the current rise in fuel prices. That said, while I can get there in terms of endorsing VLRS stock as a trade idea, I personally don't own any.

Why I Don't Own Volaris

If I've spent the above portion of this article describing why Volaris is such a standout airline compared to peers, then why don't I own the stock?

Simply put, airlines have been a terrible industry historically, and thus even owning the best operators in the sector isn't all that attractive compared to other options. In this case, we have an excellent direct comparison, as the three major Mexican airport operators are publicly-traded.

To encapsulate my argument in a single data point, Volaris earned a 36% EBITDAR margin in 2021, making it the single best airline operator globally last year. Meanwhile, the Mexican airport operators have historically generated 65-70% median EBITDA margins over the past decade. One of these industries is simply far more attractive on an economics basis than the other.

There are many reasons to prefer the airports to the airlines. Airports don't have direct fuel price risk. Airports don't have tons of pilots and other employees that have to be paid regardless of industry conditions. Airports don't have to spend billions buying or leasing new jets. It's virtually impossible to build new airports to compete with existing ones, whereas new airlines are started up each and every year. The list goes on.

This is reflected in the historical results on Volaris versus the three Mexican airport operators since Volaris' IPO (Volaris is quoted as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the chart):

Data by YCharts

Since Volaris' IPO, here are the total returns:

Pacifico Airports (PAC): +309%

(PAC): +309% Centro Norte Airports (OMAB): +205%

(OMAB): +205% Sureste Airports (ASR): +124%

(ASR): +124% Volaris: +3%

Keep in mind that Volaris is by far the best operator of the Mexican airlines as well. Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) went through bankruptcy reorganization and Interjet shut down operations entirely. Of the Mexican airlines, two failed entirely, and the best performing one generated a 3% return over eight years. Meanwhile, if you picked the weakest of the Mexican airport operators, you gained 124% over the same time period.

I know I'm a broken record, but the way to play aviation is to own airports, not airlines.

If you like Volaris, you should love Pacifico Airports. Pacifico operates Volaris' key Tijuana airport, whose traffic growth I detailed above. That traffic growth has not generated much shareholder value for Volaris as of yet, however, as Pacifico's skyrocketing stock price shows, those Tijuana passengers have delivered a great deal of value for the underlying airport operator.

Volaris' Bottom Line

If, for some reason, I had to own an airline stock, I'd buy Volaris. I see shares as undervalued both in absolute terms and compared to other budget airline peers. So if you insist on picking an airline, Volaris checks the boxes. On that basis, I'm willing to give it a buy label.

However, I'd view Volaris as a tactical long, and seek to sell at a higher price once the current oil price fears and other headwinds subside. Even being the best operator in an above-average aviation market has not been enough for Volaris to generate consistent shareholder value. Whereas, if Volaris does continue to grow its business, it will provide tons of underlying value to the Mexican airport operators.

Therefore, as far as Mexican aviation goes, I like VLRS stock as a trade, but the airports are for long-term investment capital.