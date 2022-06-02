Marcos Silva/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the Amazon (AMZN) of China as some call it, has taken a beating in the public markets over the last few years. Its price dropped like a rock down from $310 a share down to a 52-week low at $73 a share. Shares have since moved up to $94 but questions remain about its continued recovery.

The reasons for the Alibaba’s drop are numerous and well-reported. Most Alibaba investors are familiar with the headlines: China cracking down on tech, increased competition, the shift away from growth stocks, COVID lockdowns, delisting fears, and the Russia/Ukraine conflict raising geopolitical tensions.

But, in my opinion, the market has not yet priced in the risks impacting Alibaba, despite how well-reported those risks are. I don’t believe the severity of the risks are truly understood by most retail, or even institutional investors.

Let me explain. First, I pose this question:

If the market had fully priced in the delisting risks, why do headlines like this one continue to cause price declines for Alibaba?

If that risk was “priced in” the stock should not, in theory, have moved down.

I argue that it’s because the market has not fully priced in the risk of investing in Chinese equities, especially VIEs like Alibaba. Within this article I’ll be covering the following topics:

How Alibaba’s strong financials and growth expectations understate the longer-term risks of investing in offshore Chinese VIEs.

Why Chinese stocks must be re-rated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Why shares don’t look nearly as cheap as they first appear once the added risk is factored in.

Alibaba Q4 2022 Update

Before we dive into the geopolitical risks let’s start with a brief update on Alibaba’s financial and business performance, notably its strong Q4.

EPADS:

Actual Expectation 7.95 RMB 7.17 RMB

Revenue:

Actual Expectation 204.05B RMB 199.43B RMB

Investors were laser-focused on this quarter’s earnings to understand how the resurgence of COVID cases in China and subsequent lockdowns impacted business performance. Luckily for investors, Alibaba seems to have managed and continued to grow its business quite well.

Alibaba’s revenue growth was up 8.9% year over year, that’s faster than e-commerce peers like Amazon and eBay (EBAY) in the US but it's slower than other foreign companies like JD.com (JD), Sea (SE), and Coupang (CPNG).

Sea, for its part, saw revenues grow 64% year-over-year, and even JD, another Chinese company like Alibaba, grew in the double digits.

Income Statement and Margins by Year

Breakdown TTM 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Total Revenue 836,405,000 717,289,000 509,711,000 376,844,000 Gross Profit 310,446,000 296,084,000 227,344,000 169,915,000 Operating Income 70,399,000 89,678,000 93,004,000 57,750,000 Net Income 65,458,000 150,308,000 149,263,000 87,600,000

Gross Margin 37.12% 41.28% 44.60% 45.09% Operating Margin 8.42% 12.50% 18.25% 15.32% Net Margin 7.83% 20.96% 29.28% 23.25%

Looking at the past few years of Alibaba’s financials there is a concerning trend: revenue growth is slowing, and profitability is deteriorating.

Alibaba Revenue Growth YoY:

Some say a picture can say a thousand words, I think a chart can too.

Over the past decade Gross, Operating, and Net Margins have all steadily declined, net margin is fast approaching break-even levels. As a company matures, we might expect the opposite, especially for a company increasingly focused on, the presumably high margin, cloud segment.

With Alibaba, this is does not appear to be the case, the larger it becomes, the less profitable it is.

Repricing Of Chinese Equities

Most of us are aware of the challenges that Alibaba has faced over the past few years. One of the greatest changes was when China launched an “anti-monopoly” campaign against its largest tech companies like Alibaba and Tencent that resulted in billions of dollars of fines.

China is an autocracy.

Investing in a country with an autocratic regime has significant implications for investors. In the case of Alibaba, the Chinese Communist Party canceled Ant Group’s IPO and forced divestments of media assets. This, I believe, resulted in the destruction of billions of dollars in shareholder value. In China, western investors and local companies have little ability to push back against aggressive legislation.

To combat some of the perceived wrong doings by Chinese firms, the US passed a law that would require all US-listed companies to be audited by US firms. This is diverges from the status quo, where, in China, it's illegal to allow that audit from a US auditor. This development has sparked worries that Alibaba, and companies like it will be delisted.

Variable Interest Entity

The Variable Interest Entity, or VIE for short, is the legal/accounting practice by which Alibaba Group Holding, based in the Cayman Islands, can report the business of on-shore Alibaba Ltd as its own in its financial statements.

China Law Insight

The problem with the VIE structure is that you do not legally own the onshore business of Alibaba; What you own is merely a company with a contractual agreement to control certain aspects of Alibaba’s onshore business. The true owners of Alibaba are all PRC individuals since foreigners cannot directly invest in “sensitive industries” in China.

The VIE system has worked well for Alibaba, and companies like it, for some time. The VIE structure gave Chinese tech companies an avenue to raise western capital by giving de facto ownership of the company to investors while keeping local regulators at bay. Many western investors believe that the VIE structure could be trusted.

The argument in favor of the Chinese government maintaining the status quo of VIEs typically goes something along the lines of this...

China would never change the status quo or outlaw VIE’s because doing so would permanently cut them off from western capital.

Up until a few months ago, I would have likely agreed with that argument. But, on February 24th everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Through its invasion, Russia created a modern-day example of a country forgoing economic cooperation and growth to retrench back to barbarism and taking property by force.

Now, let me be clear, China is no Russia, and Taiwan is no Ukraine.

China is far more economically intertwined in the global economy than Russia was. And Ukraine is a country recognized by the US whereas Taiwan is not. Taiwan is also an island, much more defensible than Ukraine. And Taiwan, with its semiconductor foundries, is a crucial supplier to the modern economy, in a way that Ukraine is not (excl. agriculture).

So just because Russia invaded Ukraine does not necessarily mean that China will invade Taiwan, but in my view, it does raise the likelihood. The Russian invasion of Ukraine proves that these sorts of geo-political black-swan events cannot be ignored by investors.

If such an invasion were to happen to Taiwan, China would likely see some of the same restrictions Russia faced placed on it, including changes to capital markets. Because of the quasi-legal status of VIEs in China, I speculate that VIEs would be one of the first causalities for investors in the event of an invasion, potentially ruled illegal by China as a retaliation to any sanctions.

This has implications for all investors.

For institutional investors, capital preservation is the name of the game. If institutional investors agree with my thinking as to the increased risk of VIE's losing their value they must reposition their portfolio to manage that risk.

Retail investors might feel comfortable taking on the added risk, but many institutional investors likely won’t. And it’s the institutional investors that control the vast majority of capital in the markets. Moving billions of dollars out of Chinese stocks will take time for institutions, that selling could continue to put pressure on the stock as more institutions begin to understand how much more likely the geopolitical risks have become.

Valuation

To value Alibaba, I’ll employ two different methods, starting with a price-to-sales analysis, and then followed up by a discounted cash flow analysis using different discount rates to factor in the added risk of investing in China.

Forward P/S Comps

Company Sales in 2023 (Billions) 2023 P/S Market Cap (Billions) BABA 140.04 1.9 $259 AMZN 614.52 2.0 $1,238 SE 18 2.6 $46 CPNG 27.5 0.9 $24

Avg P/S Excl. BABA 1.8 Implied Stock Price 91.6

Alibaba’s forward price to sales of 1.9 is quite close to the average of its peers (1.8x). That suggests that shares might be close to fairly valued at current prices.

Interestingly, a faster-growing company, Coupang, trades for less than half the multiple that Alibaba trades for, going against the argument that Alibaba is fairly priced or even cheap. If you were to assign the same price to sales multiple as Coupang’s then Alibaba’s shares could be worth as low as ~$45 a share.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Assumptions: Growth rate for next 7 Years (excl. 2023 & 2024) 7% Terminal Growth Rate 3%

(in USD millions) 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenue $139,000 $157,000 $167,990 $179,749 $192,332 Net Income $26,815 $30,069 $32,407 $34,676 $37,103 Cash Flow $22,792 $25,744 $27,546 $29,474 $31,538

Bull Case 10% Discount Rate $152 Base Case 15% Discount Rate $86 Bear Case 20% Discount Rate $60

Using a discount rate of 10%, we come to an impressive intrinsic value of $152 per share of Alibaba. At the time of writing shares trade for less than $100 so if you believe a 10% discount rate is appropriate then today’s prices might be a great deal for shares.

But, as you might have guessed from the table above, I don’t believe a 10% discount rate is appropriate. Given the risks associated with the VIE structure, the Communist government in China, and the myriad of other risks I outlined, I feel that a discount rate of 15% or higher is appropriate.

Risks

Before I conclude, and offer a price target, let’s talk about some catalysts that could lead to an upside move in Alibaba’s share price and jeopardize my thesis.

The first catalyst I’d like to highlight would be an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia were to abandon its efforts in Ukraine or be defeated, that would, in my opinion, serve as a strong warning in China, that military adventurism and conquest won’t be rewarded. If that happened, I think the chances of Taiwan being invaded are significantly reduced, thereby making Chinese investments much safer.

Similarly, if China acknowledged Taiwan’s independence and abandoned its goals of reunification then the risk of investing in China would also be reduced. Or, if China abandoned communism, and fully embraced capitalism, liberal democracy, civil rights, etc. this might also result in a repricing of Chinese equities.

Specific to Alibaba, greater momentum in their cloud business and expansion abroad could lead to a positive re-rating of the stock price.

I’ll let each reader assess how likely any of these events are, but I’m not particularly optimistic that we will see the sort of geopolitical events that might cause a significant re-rating of Alibaba’s business.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, Alibaba is undervalued when using a discount value of 14% or less and overvalued when using any rate above that. So, depending on the discount rate you feel is appropriate shares could be worth anywhere between $152 and $60 per share.

Personally, for me to invest in China, I need a higher-than-average discount rate to compensate me for the additional risk of investing in a Chinese company, especially a VIE.

As things stand, the stock is not priced with a strong enough margin of safety to make shares look interesting for me.

I rate the shares underperform with a 1-year price target of $86 a share.

