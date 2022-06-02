Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome CAPM Enthusiast as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has a long track record of high growth, high dividends, and high-quality earnings. Recently, Digital Realty Trust stock has fallen a little over 20% since its peak of $178 in early January. Digital Realty Trust is now undervalued and offering attractive returns for dividend and growth investors. Investors should consider dollar cost averaging into DLR at current prices and should look to get aggressive should DLR dip into the $130 to $110 price range.

Digital Realty Trust Business Model

Digital Realty Trust is the world's largest provider of high quality, highly secure, and highly connected data centers across 25 countries with over 280 facilities. These data centers allow for ease in processing, storing, and exchanging large amounts of data. Their global facilities mainly serve cloud providers, IT companies, mobile service providers, and financial companies. Some of Digital Realty's largest customers include Facebook, AT&T, IBM JPMorgan, Lumen Technologies, Oracle, LinkedIn, and Verizon.

Demand for data infrastructure is being driven by rapidly accelerating data growth under a blooming digital economy and digital transformation. Cloud solutions are expected to be a primary driver of growth as companies continue to adopt them to create efficiencies and greatly reduce costs. Other notable growth vectors include social media companies and content providers and IT and financial services providers. Data growth is continually expanding and the role of data centers is crucial in a digital economy. Please reference Digital Realty Trust's 10k for addition information.

How DLR Might Fit in your Portfolio

Now let us analyze Digital Realty's stock. As a data center provider, DLR is uniquely positioned to benefit from technological trends, but with substantially less volatile earnings as a real estate company. While Digital Realty Trust gets to grow with these companies as their demand for data centers increases, DLR receives structural protection as a real estate provider in being one of the very last suppliers to not receive payment. To put simply DLR offers technology like returns with real estate like risk. To illustrate this, in DLR's most recent quarterly report, March 2022 occupancy rates for its data centers sat at 83.3% only down 0.3% from 83.6% in December of 2021, a period in which the Nasdaq index was at one point down 20%.

Secondly, Digital Realty Trust is of course an equity REIT, meaning 75% of its assets must be invested in real estate and 90% of its profits must be distributed as dividends. This allows DLR stock to play two important roles in a portfolio: exposure to the real estate market and act as a source of steady income. Real estate assets are known to be less cyclical and provide diversification benefits to a portfolio, also as a data center REIT, DLR is much less exposed to weakness in residential real estate markets that analysts are predicting. Moreover, DLR pays an annualized quarterly dividend of $4.88 for a current yield of 3.45% and grows its dividends at a 10 year compounded annual growth rate of dividend is 5.43%. This allows DLR to contribute steady returns in any market regime.

Financial Performance

Macrotrends.com

Beginning with revenues, DLR has maintained positive year over year quarterly revenue growth for the last twelve years. DLR's revenue grew 13.43% in 2021 and 21.64% in 2020.

Macrotrends.com

Net incomes figures have been more volatile, although an upwards trend remains in place. In 2021 DLR's net income increased over 500% to $1.681 Bn, despite being $0.263 Bn in 2020 and $0.493 Bn in 2019.

Comparing DLR with other large real estate providers for technology companies like Equinix (EQIX), Crown Castle International (CCI), and American Tower Corporation (AMT), DLR's trailing twelve month revenue growth of 9.07% is slightly below peer mean of 11.65%. Nevertheless, net income margin stands at 30.71% well above peer mean of 18.25% and DLR's Debt/Capital ratio of 46.5% is less than half of peer mean of 108.80%. These ratios along with a debt to equity multiple of 0.81x and return on equity of 8.16% (above REIT average ROEs of 7.81% according to a NYU study) show DLR's management is able to provide adequate returns using meaningfully less leverage than competitors and with much greater efficiency.

Cheapening Valuation

More recently DLR stock has suffered greatly from the repricing in technology stocks due to the sharp rise in interest rates. Consequentially, DLR stock has fallen about 20% from its highs and is now trading at a P/E multiple of 29.27x. This is still above the S&P 500 P/E multiple of 21.09x and NASDAQ P/E multiple of 25.43x. Still, DLR's P/E ratio is well below its industry peers, as you will see below. This is because the data infrastructure business is growing so rapidly and offers such attractive risk adjusted returns.

Image created by author using data from S&P Capital IQ

Above we have data on the three most common valuation metrics and market caps for Digital Realty Trust and its three main peers, as provided by S&P Capital IQ. Relative to its peers we can see DLR trades at a discount by every valuation metric, TEV/EBITDA, P/BV, and P/E. I believe the discounted multiple relative to peers in DLR stock is because DLR is the smallest of the group by market cap and generates slightly less revenues because it employs less leverage. However, lower leverage ratios should put DLR in a more favorable position to gain market share and outperform its competitors given the more volatile market regime we have seen over recent months.

E*Trade.com

Now, let us look at equity research conducted on DLR within the last three months provided by nine leading investment banks the likes of J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo. The average price target is $156.70, the highest price target is $172.00, and the lowest price target is $142.00. Using these price targets we can derive expected returns for holding DLR over the next 12 months of 10.73%, 21.55%, and 0.35% respectively. Again, remember this does not account for the current dividend yield of 3.55%. Nonetheless, all nine research reports find DLR to be currently undervalued by some margin. Reference the image above for a visual representation provided by E*Trade.

DLR's valuation is getting very attractive considering its above average equity performance and position in its industry.

Long Track Record of Attractive Returns

Analyzing the performance of DLR stock from 2005 to today we can see DLR has an expected annual price return of 20.4%. This value is found by taking the average return for each fiscal year since 2005. Annual standard deviation, a common measure for the riskiness of a stock, over the same period is 23.75%. For reference, these risk-return measures crush the S&P 500 historical average annual return of about 10% and historical standard deviation of about 15.2%.

DLR also has a very low Beta of 0.30. Beta measures a stock's sensitivity to overall market risk, meaning DLR is significantly less volatile than the market as a whole.

Using the above data points and a risk free rate of 2.7%, we can calculate DLR to have an individual sharpe ratio of 0.74 and Treynor ratio of 0.59. These ratios show DLR's risk adjusted returns are very promising and that DLR is a very attractive investment opportunity for most portfolios. This is without mentioning its dividend of 3.55%, which provides adequate reason alone for inclusion in a portfolio. See the chart below modeling DLR's long history of steadily increasing its dividends.

Seekingalpha.com

Potential Catalyst

A potential catalyst for the continued growth of Digital Trusty Realty is the growth of the digital economy. Some recent and upcoming breakthroughs in the space include the Internet of Things, 5G, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, crypto currencies and many other advancements will continue to drive growth.

Third quarter earnings are expected to be released on July 28th, which could spring the stock out of its recent downtrend.

The largest and most important catalyst would be any shift in Federal Reserve policy. DLR's past few months of price action have mainly been a result of upward rate pressure, driven by inflation and Federal Reserve policy. If we begin to see monthly CPI reports come down and the Federal Reserve relax its hawkish stance, we could see DLR begin to rally.

Technical Analysis

Tradingview.com

From the daily chart we can see DLR has recently suffered some large losses, down just roughly 20% from its high of about $178. It is clear the DLR has entered a downtrend in the daily time frame, with the 50 day simple moving average (140.93) below the 200 day simple moving average (151.23) forming a bearish death cross.

It appears the stock has found some support at the $130 level, where it has held up against sellers in recent downmoves. Stronger support lies another $20 below at the $110 price level, where support existed from 2017 to 2020. This $130 to $110 price range appears very attractive for an investor looking to average into a position.

Tradingview.com

Above we have the logarithmic monthly price chart which provides an image of how the stock has performed over the last 17 years. At first glance it is clear DLR has been in a steady uptrend since 2005 and is a stock you want to be buying on short term dips. Price over the monthly time frame has been relatively stable and in a bullish channel. More importantly, notice the monthly 50 moving average and 100 moving average providing additional support at the $130 and $110 price level respectively.

Yet another data point to consider when assessing the $130 to $110 price range as support is a notable recent insider transaction. On May 18th, Stein Arthur Williams, the CEO of DLR purchased 5000 shares for about $125 a share or roughly $630,000. This transaction affirms the support level, and more importantly, shows management is confident in the future of DLR and believes it is undervalued in the $130 to $110 price range.

Some Important Risks

Investors in DLR should be wary of a continued correction in technology stocks. Digital Realty Trust's customers are exclusively technology companies and DLR's growth could be adversely affected. Inflation risk thus should be top of mind as it is the leading factor driving the tech sell off. The CPI index, that tracks inflation, made a 40 year high in April of 8.3%. While the Federal Reserve has combated inflation by raising rates to reduce aggregate demand, supply remains heavily constrained as evidenced by oil remaining over $110 a barrel.

Recession risk also should be greatly considered, 49.2% of Digital Realty Trust's business is accounted for by their top 20 customers, should only one of them have problems meeting obligations, Digital Realty Trust will be adversely effected. Consider one of their largest customers, AT&T, the most indebted company in the United States. If rates remain elevated and the economy slows, AT&T could find itself struggling to make its rent and DLR's revenues would be impacted.

Conclusion

Digital Realty Trust has had positive revenue growth every quarter in the last 12 years and has grown its dividends consistently. Typically, such high performing companies trade at high multiples, yet the uncertainty in today's market has DLR now trading at relatively cheap prices. Investors should evaluate how DLR stock could fit in their portfolio, how exposure to real estate may further diversify their equity holdings, and how steady income may stabilize their returns.

To conclude, Digital Realty Trust is very well-positioned for continued market share growth in a rapidly growing industry. It is currently undervalued and is approaching even more attractive prices in this unrelenting technology slowdown. Investors looking for exposure to real estate assets with a tech-like growth vector and market-beating dividends should consider DLR stock for their portfolios.