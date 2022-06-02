Why I Like Google's Mandiant Deal
Summary
- Google (Alphabet) is acquiring cybersecurity firm Mandiant at $23 per share.
- Mandiant trades at around $22 per share.
- The spread seems attractive for a deal that seems highly likely to close.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Report get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is acquiring Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT), which is an SaaS cybersecurity company. In addition to its SaaS platform, it also provides consulting on this topic. The company serves enterprises, governments, and law enforcement agencies globally.
The company used to be known as FireEye, Inc. and changed its name to Mandiant, Inc. at the end of 2021. Mandiant, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Milpitas, California. Alphabet is paying $23, while Mandiant is trading at around ~$22. Alphabet has received a 2nd request from the Department of Justice (or DoJ) about the planned takeover. These requests delay closing in a meaningful way, but it was also a widely anticipated inquiry.
Dealreporter says Alphabet doesn't expect to require a Chinese antitrust review even though the Chinese regulator has cast an increasingly wide net over the past few years. Around 80 days have passed since the transaction has been announced. I think this is an attractive deal to allocate a bit of cash towards with the idea of generating a bit of return in a tough market.
I believe this deal is actually quite likely to close as planned. People are somewhat wary of big tech deals for good reason. Regulators are increasingly concerned and preventing, choking out, or outright killing deals by the big tech companies. Anti-trust laws are in the process of being reviewed and overhauled to deal with the new reality of how tech businesses have a tendency towards monopolizing or at least decreasing competition in markets where they operate.
I don't think this is deal regulators are likely to want to squash because it seems to promote competition instead of detracting from it. The Mandiant acquisition should beef up Alphabet's security offerings through Google Cloud. The Cloud market is another one of these markets that naturally tends towards oligopoly because there are scale and soft network advantages. But Alphabet is the third player here. Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are considered leaders, and Alphabet has some catching up to do within this market.
I'd be quite wary of Alphabet attempting to acquire a (social) media property like Twitter (TWTR) or Pinterest (PINS) at this stage (although Microsoft still managed to get LinkedIn a few years ago). I'd put a very low probability on Alphabet being allowed to acquire some kind of ad-tech. Data is a nuanced story, I'd say. Alphabet got away with Fitbit in 2020, although the DoJ required Alphabet to make concessions about caring for the data in a certain way. The market was generally more skeptical of that acquisition (judging by the generally wider spread), but I reviewed it favorably several times.
Cybersecurity is not the worst-performing area of the tech spectrum, and I'm estimating Mandiant to settle around $14 if the deal were to break. I'm estimating there is a 95% probability the deal will ultimately close. I'm not expecting it to close swiftly, but think it could get done in under 120 days. It is possible I'm too optimistic here, but if I'm ballpark right about the above assumptions, this deal has an expected annualized yield of nearly 8% here. If you take the annualized yield to the closing price that comes in at 15%.
This seems like a fairly straightforward deal to me. If there's a lot of unexpected trouble, there's quite a bit of downside because this isn't priced like a "problem deal." I like to have an array of M&A deals that are highly likely to close in my portfolio and I'm happy to have this one among them.
This article was written by
I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.
Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.
I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p$ker (I'm not that immature but the real word gets censored) professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNDT, GOOG, TWTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: short MSFT, AMZN