Investment Thesis

We have previously argued that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was well-positioned to capitalize on the Las Vegas strip bounce and was relatively undervalued compared to its peers. The company recently achieved another milestone by achieving an investment-grade credit rating and closing the MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) acquisition. Following the Q1 2022 earnings, we revisit the thesis for VICI. We strongly believe that management has done a great job to position VICI in a way that will further unlock value for shareholders.

Q1 2022

The company recently reported its Q1 2022 results. The key highlights were the increased guidance, MGP acquisition close and the investment-grade credit rating. Firstly, the financial results. Revenue increased by 11% year-on-year. Net income decreased by 11% and FFO per share by 30% year-on-year. The net income decrease was attributed to the increase in the allowance for loan and lease losses of c.$80m due to the Venetian Las Vegas Acquisition. AFFO increased by c.20% year-on-year and decreased by c.6% on a per-share basis. The further decrease in FFO and AFFO on a per-share basis was due to a higher share count following the acquisition of the Venetian Las Vegas, and it is worth noting that a similar effect should be observed next quarter following the MGP acquisition. The absolute increase in AFFO was driven primarily by rental increased and lower interest payments. Lastly, management estimated that the full-year AFFO will be between $1.89 and $1.92 per share, an increase of c.5% from the previous guidance.

MGP Acquisition

As we have previously argued, we see VICI as having a very strong moat. The moat is Las Vegas strip itself. The below slide summarizes this clearly.

Investor Relations

Following the completion of the MGP transaction, VICI will own a significant portion of the Las Vegas strip. The location alongside the assets that VICI will own will act as a moat as there is only one Las Vegas strip, there is a limited physical area for more competition to enter and there is regulatory control. In addition, we strongly believe that Las Vegas and VICI are uniquely positioned to benefit from the assets owned and their location. We strongly believe that VICI's tenants are resilient, as they have proved during the pandemic. In addition, Las Vegas data shows that tourists are coming back to Las Vegas whilst prices per room are higher than pre-pandemic rates. Stronger tenants will positively impact VICI by having lower risk.

The kind of real estate that VICI is after is also acting as a value creation opportunity. Due to the nature of their tenants, VICI benefits from longer lease maturities and higher cap rates whilst acquiring prestigious real estate. We see this as a benefit during these times, as it provides stability and an opportunity to incrementally invest in these properties if profitable projects arise.

Investor Relations

Dividend And Peer Comparison

VICI currently trades at c.$30.8 per share at a forward price to FFO multiple of 16x and a starting forward dividend yield of c.4.7%.

Own analysis

The dividend has grown by 44% since 2018 and dividend payments have a CAGR of 9.5%. Management targets an AFFO payout ratio of 75% and for 2022 the pay-out ratio seems to be at the target.

Own analysis

We are comfortable with this pay-out ratio since VICI is a REIT. We do expect this to remain around the 75% management target hence, over the next couple of years the dividend growth might be at the historic CAGR given the AFFO growth and current pay-out ratio.

Compared to its peers, VICI seems to be in the middle in terms of dividend yield and payout ratio.

VICI SRC WPC STOR O FCPT ADC NNN Forward Dividend Yield (%) 4.7 6.1 5.0 5.6 4.3 4.8 4.0 4.8 AFFO Payout (%) 75.0 72.6 81.0 71.0 75.8 82.0 73.0 67.7

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the conservative AFFO payout ratio and recent deals that VICI announced, we expect a strong AFFO growth over the next few years. Assuming a 9% dividend increase indefinitely, slightly below historic CAGR, investors that invest today will realize the below yield on cost.

2022 2032 2042 2052 Yield on cost (%) 4.7 11.1 26.2 62.0

Source: Own analysis

We do not expect VICI to indefinitely grow its dividend by 9%. A more realistic dividend growth path would be to benefit from a c.5% dividend growth. Investors could earn a 10% dividend on cost within 15 years.

2022 2032 2042 2052 Yield on cost (%) 4.7 7.6 12.4 20.2

Source: Own analysis

In addition, VICI is trading in the middle of the price multiples relative to its peers. We do see VICI as being transformed into a REIT of high quality, and over time we expect that its valuation will reflect a high-quality REIT. Hence, there is some marginal price multiple expansion that we could see from VICI.

VICI SRC WPC STOR O FCPT ADC NNN P/ FFO (FWD) 16.3 11.5 16.4 12.8 17.1 17.0 17.8 14.4 P/AFFO (FWD) 16.2 11.8 16.1 12.5 17.5 16.8 18.0 14.0

Source: Seeking Alpha

At the same time, we also need to acknowledge that some of the price gap that we previously reported for VICI has closed, and it is evident from the YTD performance of the REITs as VICI has held up better YTD relative to its peers.

Data by YCharts

Risks

We see two major risks with VICI, COVID-19 and inflation. COVID-19 has impacted travel significantly, and Las Vegas was one of the places that saw a significant decrease in tourists. VICI did manage to collect 100% of its rent during the pandemic however, VICI is still impacted by the strength of its tenants and due to their nature and locations, they are looking for Las Vegas strip to go back to normal. Las Vegas seems to be coming back to life with diverse activities including gaming and corporate events. However, COVID-19 remains a real risk that we cannot discount. In addition, inflation is high, which will erode the value proposition if VICI cannot raise rents in line with inflation. We expect rents to rise but not in line with inflation as rent rises will be capped. Even though a risk, we think management did a good job to enter the market at attractive capitalization rates and the recent investment-grade credit rating should enable VICI to reduce the cost of capital, which should counter the increase in inflation.

Summary

We see VICI as a uniquely positioned REIT to capture the benefit of the Las Vegas strip. The recent closure of MGP and new investment-grade credit rating should continue to enable management to unlock value for shareholders. VICI managed to close some of the valuation gaps with its peers relative to the last time we wrote about VICI. Management is focused on increasing AFFO per share and establishing VICI as a high-quality REIT. Shareholders can buy VICI to gain exposure to Las Vegas and can benefit from a starting dividend yield of c.4.7%. Worth noting that if you see Las Vegas concentration as a risk or do not believe in its durability in continuing to be a go-to place, VICI is not for you. We think VICI's management entered into agreements at opportunistic times,

and we expect them to continue to create value for shareholders. We rate VICI a buy.