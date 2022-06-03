How To Survive And Thrive In This Bear Market

bauhaus1000/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Step right up! Observe the latest market-shattering fears and worries! We have 24/7 market news for a 5-day trading week!

Inflation? Recession? Stagflation? War in Europe? COVID-19?

What else can we add to the pile to try to drive investors to worry and panic?

I always suspect those who oversee the financial news media are constantly asking this question among themselves. Fear sells, and they know it.

The market requires a 20% drop from its latest high to be in a bear market.

Data by YCharts

Outside of your friends who bought up all the Nasdaq (QQQ) shares, the rest of the market is treading water in "correction" territory. The S&P 500 (SPY) and the Dow Jones (DIA) are flirting with that magic line lately.

The fall hasn't been equally spread around. Growth investors are by far the most impacted. If we cut apart the S&P 500 into its Growth and Value components, we can see the Growth side is doing most of the losing. Value isn't even in a correction yet, more like an extended dip.

Data by YCharts

So what does this mean? For income investors, who tend to be overweight in Value stocks, we're not in a bear market. Growth investors see losses well outside what they are used to seeing, and the dollar value of their unrealized gains evaporates like water on freshly laid asphalt in the middle of a hot Texas summer.

Do I expect Value to enter into a bear market? Maybe, but it's still a bear market, even if it's growth leading the way down. So to be safe, let's brush up on our bear market survival skills together.

Let's dive in.

Step One: Don't Lose Your Head

The first step is to look at your portfolio from the proper vantage point. A bear market isn't forever. It might feel like an eternity, but in reality, it only lasts, on average, one year. These bear markets typically end with swift, strong recoveries and only officially end when the market moves 20% higher than its lowest low, thus minting a new "bull market." Historically, the market has recovered and gone on to make new highs 100% of the time. The only real question is how long that will take.

As income investors, who use the dividends for RMDs or to live, your portfolio value changing temporarily should mean very little. Nothing more than a sideshow on your way to happiness. Were you going to sell your shares if their prices were up 20% instead of down 20%? If not, then it doesn't matter. Your strategy is to collect dividends, not sell shares for your income.

People naturally tend to focus on the immediate and the temporary and worry like it will last forever. A young child asking for a drink freaks out when told to wait. Why? They haven't fully grasped the concept of time, patience, or potty training. Likewise, investors and retirees naturally think like traders when selling hits; they worry about price movement instead of keeping a clear perspective.

If this is you, this is what I want you to do. Take a few steps back and capture the big picture. How has your portfolio performed over the last ten to twenty years? How did it react in the last bear market or drawdown in March 2020? Most importantly, how has its income generation increased year over year?

Long-term issues must be tackled, but changing your perspective is important if a bear market has you going crazy. Income investing will calm you greatly when you shake off the near-term jitters and get your head in the game. Focus on growing your income, and share prices will take care of themselves.

Step Two: Check Your Cashflow

The self-evaluation questions we discussed above will reveal issues in your income stream. This might seem elementary, but make sure your securities have strongly covered dividends, so they can keep paying them out to you! Pass-through vehicles such as closed-end funds ("CEFs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs") have requirements as to how much they must pay out to avoid getting taxed themselves. This can be a massive boon to your income. Monitoring their quarterly filings is important to ensure you have no issues.

Likewise, maintaining a proper allocation to fixed income securities will ensure that your income stream can continue unabated or at least provide a big buffer in case you face dividend cuts. I love buying preferred securities. I even dedicate an entire section of my High Dividend Opportunities Model Portfolio to them. Preferred securities have payment priority over common dividends, so if they want to pay the common shareholders, we must be paid first. This gives you added protection against a cut and more warning time! Having a diverse set of bonds, baby bonds, and preferred securities can increase your safety and keep your income stream strong even amidst the unexpected, like a global pandemic shutting down the economy overnight.

Often, falling prices have nothing to do with any real threat to a company's dividend. This is especially true when everything is selling off in a relatively healthy economy like today. Still, you always want to be aware if any of your investments are in a precarious financial position or are facing real headwinds to their earnings power.

Step Three: Buy The Opportunities

Bear markets provide a lot of emotional pressure to sell. Investors look to lock in their unrealized gains before they slip away – they might "cut their losses" convinced the markets will fall more. Some might need to sell as they receive margin calls, and some might decide it is strategic to lock in losses to offset gains - hurray early tax-loss selling!

For an investor looking for reasons to sell, a bear market is full of them. These sales are often rewarded in the short term. They sell something, see that it went down more the next day or week, and congratulate themselves for the "smart" move of "saving" their capital. Most of these investors completely miss the rebound, finding themselves holding a lot of cash and surprised at how quickly the recovery occurs.

All of this drives prices down further, producing excellent opportunities across the market. We've seen added selling pressure even on Value investments, likely from investors panicked over the bear market in Growth investments.

The rebound in prices occurs when the bear market ends. Fallen angels strongly rebound in value, and yields offered to the market will shrink as prices rise. We experienced this in the post-COVID recovery, and we will experience it again. It is just the nature of the market.

So what should you do as an income investor? Buy. As others mindlessly sell, driven by fear, panic, or greed, income investors buy to lock in more income. We live for dividend income flowing from our investments, and when a perfectly sound company sells off, we can and should be jumping on the opportunity created by the drop. We don't need to have cash set aside to capitalize on these opportunities, as we receive regular infusions of cash from our portfolio.

Are you living off of your dividends? See if you can live extra frugally if you want to see even more income in the years to come. I encourage High Dividend Opportunities members to reinvest at least 25% of all their dividends to keep their income stream growing. When there is a bear market, if you can trim back on your personal budget and reinvest a little extra today, your future self will thank you.

Step Four: Take A Breather

The greatest risk to your retirement portfolio is not a bear market. The greatest risk is you failing to keep your cool and panic selling. If you find this bear market, with all its volatility, too stressful, and you've captured the opportunities you can, take a break. Sometimes the best thing you can do with your portfolio is do nothing.

We're entering into the warmer months with longer days. You can enjoy the outdoors, stay out later with friends, or catch the beautiful sunset. The market will be here when you get back, and life is so much more than tickers on a screen.

If you need to take a breather, remember to remind yourself that financial freedom and financial security is the freedom to walk away and know your income stream won't fall apart. Taking some "you time" is essential to a happy, healthy life. So do it. Make it a regular habit to take care of yourself.

Shutterstock

Conclusion

A bear market can be extremely stressful, but this survival guide is designed to reset your thinking.

I know our Growth investor friends are taking a fierce beating. While their portfolios likely are not generating significant dividends, they too would benefit from not panicking, keeping a cool head, watching the fundamentals of their investments, buying some opportunities, and taking a break. If you are invested in high-quality companies that will generate great profits in the future, then share prices will come back.

The Income Method is our proven means of investing in the market and seeing solid returns - year after year, month after month. This bear market has caused the strongest volatility in market prices in a few years, but our income is a ballast against the craziness. Our dividends weren't cut this quarter. Quite the opposite, many of our investments raised their dividends as their businesses benefit from inflation. Even as prices fall, our income is rising. To quote an old Persian adage: "This too shall pass." Prices will come back up, and we will be holding more shares, paying us more dividends.