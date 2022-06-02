Micron Technology shares appear poised to break higher. Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As our followers know, we have been focused on upgrading our portfolios (both personal and those we manage for clients) by aggressively rotating out of names which have either run their course or reached what we deem to be fair to full value and shifted those funds into names which have, in our opinion, much better prospects for helping drive outperformance in portfolios versus our benchmarks. We were lucky enough to exit many of the riskiest positions we previously held, which has given us the buying power to pursue opportunistic trades and purchases in names on our 'Buy List' and continue to upgrade portfolio holdings.

This brings us to the next name we will be adding exposure to this morning, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The company fits the profile of what we have been adding to portfolios in recent months; high quality companies with good businesses in desirable industries that have strong financials and trade at attractive valuations.

In this article, we will give a quick overview of why we are bullish on Micron, and then walk readers through how we are going to trade the name in various portfolios with different risk profiles.

A Quality Business With Attractive Valuation

Micron's business remains strong and according to Wall Street analysts' estimates, the business should remain strong into 2024. We pulled the company's actual results dating back to 2018 and combined it with analyst estimates out to 2023 to create the below revenue table:

Micron's revenues are projected to continue to grow strongly through 2023. (Author, Bloomberg, SEC Filings)

Revenues are going to continue to grow strongly over the next 18 months, which is a nice wind to have at our backs. Couple this data with the below table, which focuses on EPS, and the strength of Micron's business quickly comes into focus.

Micron's EPS growth has been impressive, and Wall Street analysts believe that margins will stay strong and help propel EPS higher moving forward. (Author, Bloomberg, SEC Filings)

Micron's EPS growth moving forward has the stock trading at dirt cheap levels when using basic valuation models focused on price-to-earnings multiples (both trailing-twelve-month and forward). In many situations, investors would be tripping over each other trying to buy shares in a company that is growing revenues at 20%+ annually while simultaneously having EPS growth that is even higher. Micron's TTM P/E is 8.79 and its Forward P/E is 7.67, according to Bloomberg. Again, this is dirt cheap, especially for someone who is going to actively manage the position (and will plan to be disciplined and exit the position once it reaches predetermined metrics for exiting the position).

Shares Could Be Poised To Break Higher

We have been watching Micron for some time, looking to add to positions in certain portfolios that already have exposure, while simultaneously opening positions in portfolios that currently do not have exposure. While a number of tech companies have experienced some nice moves higher, Micron shares have been range bound in recent months, and we think that the stock could finally break higher based off of some of the commentary coming out of recent earnings conference calls. Earnings on June 30th could be the event that gives investors the clarity they desire to rotate back into Micron that creates a breakout. Continued market strength could be what helps propel it higher. Either way, we really like the set-up with the stock and have formulated trades to take advantage of the current valuation and potential move higher.

YCharts

So How Are We Trading Micron?

We have two types of portfolios that need exposure to Micron; value focused portfolios and aggressive trading portfolios. We will explain the trades for the value focused portfolios first, and then the trades for the aggressive trading portfolios after that.

Value Focused Portfolios Trade

While Micron shares are trading near the higher end of the range it has bounced around since April, we still think that buying shares after the recent rally is acceptable. So this trade will center around buying one unit of shares (100 shares) for each call option, we will then simultaneously sell to lower our cost basis and set up an exit price we can live with in the short-term if the shares continue their rally. So buying shares anywhere around yesterday's closing price of $73.55/share is the goal, which will get the portfolios' exposure to Micron and the value we see there.

At the same time, for each 100 shares purchased we want to sell a covered call; at current prices we want to focus on the June 24, 2022 contract with a strike price of $80/share. Our preference would be to sell each call at a price of $1.01/share or $101 per contract in order to pocket just over $100 per contract after trading costs/exchange fees. If we can lock in the option premium at $1.01, the net premium will generate a 1.36% yield for us. If the shares rally over the next few weeks and our newly purchased shares are called at $80/share, then we will have a capital gain of $6.45/share or 8.77% for a total return of 10.13% over 22 days. If our shares are not called away, we will be able to capitalize on writing new covered calls on Monday, June 27th and take advantage of the increased implied volatility around the company's earnings and collect a nice premium around that trade. We think that this trade provides a few avenues for generating alpha; the first covered call trade, and due to the date chosen there, a potential second covered call trade around Micron's earnings release date.

Aggressive Trading Portfolios Trade

For our aggressive trading portfolios, we will utilize a trade structure that we often use to create leverage. Rather than purchasing shares outright, we will use those funds to write a cash secured put for each two calls we hope to purchase. In this case, that will enable us to place $55 less, per 100 shares, at risk ($7,300 in the put trade vs. $7,355 if we purchased the shares outright). We will look to utilize the June 24, 2022 puts with a strike price of $73/share and hope to get at least $2.96/share, or $296 per contract. We will then take the options premiums from that trade and purchase two June 24, 2022 calls (for each put sold) with a strike price of $78/share and will target a price of $1.41/share or $141 per contract. After netting out trading costs and exchange fees, we should walk away with $11 in our pocket from the options trades.

If shares close below $73 on June 24th, then we own shares at a discount of 0.75% to yesterday's close of $73.55/share, plus we will have the $11 in net options premiums we pocketed. Nothing to get excited about, but that is the outcome if the stock heads lower.

If shares close above $73/share and below $78/share, then we walk away with just $11 from the trade and will have to structure a new trade ahead of earnings; not a bad outcome and it would allow us the flexibility to decide how we want to play earnings based on what happens in the market from now until then.

If shares close above $78/share we make money on the call options (because they were fully paid for by the put premiums), however, to show gains in dollar terms that are better than having just purchased 100 shares outright at $73.55/share, we will need shares to close at $82.46/share or higher for our two calls to generate a cash return in excess of the stock return. This trade does require a big move to cover the opportunity cost, but with the $80/share to $82/share area providing the next level of resistance for the stock before it could test old highs, this trade's leverage could pay off. It is a lower probability and higher risk trade than what we utilized in the value-focused portfolios, but has multiple ways to generate positive cash flows (even if lower than just outright buying the stock) so is still an attractive trade for aggressive portfolios as there is one way to lose money and the other negative outcomes center around opportunity costs rather than cash losses.

In Closing

We like the value proposition that Micron presents to investors, and although it has provided investors a total return over the past 12 months of -12.46% and is down over 21% YTD, we think this says more about the market than the company. Sometimes the baby gets thrown out with the bathwater, and with the recent market volatility that certainly appears to be what happened here. If the company can convince investors during their next earnings report that their business is still humming, we could very well see strength similar to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as confidence returns among investors.

While the company does not pay an attractive dividend (the yield is well below 1%), we feel that investors can generate significant cash flows on their own by utilizing options. Micron's options have a good amount of volume across numerous strike prices on different contract dates, so investors have a lot of flexibility when deciding which contracts they want to utilize to generate the premiums they desire.