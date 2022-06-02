primipil/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we take an in-depth look at a small biotech concern that is based overseas. Its unique business model, pipeline, and recent insider buying merited further investigation. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is a Berlin, Germany-headquartered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on developing therapies for the treatment of mental health disorders. The company operates under a decentralized model that either acquires a controlling (or significant) interest in treatment programs or creates wholly-owned subsidiaries de novo. Atai was founded in 2018 and went public in June 2021, raising net proceeds of $231.6 million at $15 per share. Its stock trades around $3.75 a share, translating to a market cap of approximately $650 million.

Through its variable interest entities and wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., Australia, UK, Canada, and Germany, the company has constructed a pipeline of 11 programs and six enabling technologies. Each are led by focused teams with Atai providing investment, as well as the developmental and operational infrastructure. The company’s criteria for evaluating potential program candidates include prior evidence of efficacy in humans, rapid proof-of-concept (i.e., modestly sized, short duration clinical trials), blockbuster peak-sales potential, and synergies with its existing pipeline. By altering the administration route or half-life of a compound with previous human trials backing its potential effectiveness, Atai seeks to move metal health assets quickly through the clinic. Through its investments, Atai currently has an interest in six clinical programs.

One of the company’s key areas of concentration is psychedelics, which despite previous stigmas surrounding their usage recreationally, have potentially significant therapeutic benefit for the treatment of depression, substance use disorders, and other mental health conditions.

Clinical Assets

PCN-101. One of the Atai’s more advanced programs is PCN-101, a parenteral (in this instance intravenous and ultimately subcutaneous) formulation of R-ketamine (arketamine), a glutamatergic modulator that is a component of racemic ketamine, which is being investigated as a rapid-acting remedy for treatment resistant depression (TRD). At therapeutic doses, it is thought to be non-psychedelic and has the potential to be an alternative to Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) psychedelic S-ketamine (esketamine) nasal spray marketed as Spravato, which is burdened with dissociative side effects. Another formulation of R-ketamine produced rapid and durable responses with a four-fold lower affinity for the NMDA receptor – thought to be connected to the dissociative side effects – in third-party clinical trials encompassing 78 patients.

PCN-101 is being advanced through the clinic by Perception Neuroscience, of which Atai owns a 59% stake. Perception announced that Phase 1 IV dosages of its compound up to 150mg were both safe and well-tolerated in healthy subjects. A proof-of-concept 93-patient, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study encompassing three cohorts initiated in 3Q21 with the primary endpoint being Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at 24 hours post-dosing. Topline data is anticipated by YE22. Additionally, the results of another Phase 1 trial that will bridge the gap from IV to subcutaneous administration (to support at-home use) should also be known by YE22.

Perception inked a commercial licensing deal with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals for PCN-101 in Japan. In exchange for the exclusive rights to that country, Perception received $20 million upfront, and is eligible to receive $101 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as low-teens to high-teens royalties.

If successful, there are ~300 million individuals who suffer from depression worldwide with approximately one-third resistant to front-line treatment. With only two therapies approved – Spravato and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor [SSRI] Prozac-Zyprexa combo Symbyax (now generic) – the opportunity is significant with antidepressant sales expected to exceed $8 billion by 2025.

RL-007. Also under Phase 2 evaluation is RL-007, an oral cholinergic, glutamatergic and GABA B receptor modulator for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia [CIAS]. This psychedelic is thought to alter the excitatory/inhibitory balance in the brain to produce pro-cognitive effects backed by three third-party trials in both healthy subjects and patients suffering from diabetic neuropathic pain. Atai’s interest in RL-007 is through its 52% ownership of Recognify. A positive Phase 2a biomarker study (announced in December 2021) has paved the way for a double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept Phase 2a trial that should initiate in 2H22.

Approximately 80% of those suffering from schizophrenia (~18 million globally) have CIAS with its attendant 20-year shorter life expectancy. Treated with anti-psychotics, the market for that class of therapy is anticipated to surpass $13 billion in 2025, yet there are no approved treatments specifically for CIAS. To be sure, no fewer than eight other compounds are in the clinic pursuing either the schizophrenia or CIAS indication, but Recognify is the only one with a nicotinic/GABA modulator.

DMX-1002. Atai owns a 59.5% interest in DemeRx IB, which is developing DMX-1002, an oral formulation of ibogaine, which is a psychedelic derived from a West African shrub. It is being evaluated as a therapy for opioid use disorder (OUD). Originally marketed in France as antidepressant Lambarere from 1939 to 1970, DMX-1002 is hoped to be a paradigm-altering compound, actuating reduced opioid use with one dose providing benefit for at least three months. In third-party studies, other formulations of ibogaine demonstrated significant reductions in opioid cravings. As such, DemeRx IB has entered DMX-1002 into a Phase 1/2 study to evaluate its safety and efficacy in recreational drug users and healthy subjects with Phase 1 safety data expected in 2H22. With 3 million U.S. citizens suffering from OUD and 70,000 opioid deaths in 2020, there is an obvious unmet need.

GRX-917. Another early-stage clinical asset that Atai has an interest in is GRX-917, an oral deuterated (hydrogen isotope replaced with deuterium) form of etifoxine, which is being assessed in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). The compound is being advanced through the clinic by Gaba Therapeutics, an entity in which Atai owns a 54% interest. Etifoxine facilitates endogenous production of neurosteroids, which mimic the fast onset activity of second-line benzodiazepines (like Almatica Pharma’s Loreev XR (lorazepam)) without side effects such as sedation, addiction, and cognitive impairment. Furthermore, the deuterated version will extend its half-life, meaning fewer doses. SSRIs are first-line therapy for GAD, but require four-to-six weeks for onset of effect and have low tolerability, which leads to nonadherence. GRX-917 is undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1 study that was initiated in 1H21 with topline data expected by mid-2022. If nothing unexpected arises in that trial, a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study is anticipated to initiate in 2H22. With over seven million Americans afflicted, GAD represents another significant market opportunity for Atai (and Gaba).

KUR-101. Through its 54% ownership interest in Kures, Atai has a second therapy for OUD that just entered the clinic. KUR-101 is an oral formulation of deuterated mitragynine, which comes from a Southeast Asian evergreen tree extract called kratom. The first patient participating in a dose-finding Phase 1 study received therapy in March 2022 with topline results expected in 2H22.

COMP360. Atai also owns a 23% interest in Compass Pathways (CMPS), which concluded a 233-patient Phase 2b trial in 2021 that demonstrated a 6.6-point reduction on the MADRS from baseline to week 3 employing its psilocybin therapy COMP360 in conjunction with psychological support in the treatment of TRD. This development is significant as most recent approvals from the FDA were based on MADRS point changes of four or less. Compass is huddling with the FDA to discuss design for a pivotal Phase 3 trial, which should commence in 2H22.

Through its wholly owned assets and other investments, Atai has interests in two other TRD programs, one other OUD compound, a mild traumatic brain injury asset, and a PTSD program. The company expects to have ten compounds in Phase 1 or 2 trials by YE22 – in short, many shots on goals.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To fund the activities of all these entities, Atai held cash and equivalents of $335 million as of the end of the first quarter, providing it an operating runway into early 2024. Its investment in publicly traded Compass was valued at $109 million as of April 29, 2022.

Street analysts are nearly universally constructive, featuring ten buy and three outperform ratings against only one hold. Their median price target is north of $25 and represents multi-bagger potential.

Beneficial owner Aperion Investment Group, which is an investment vehicle for Founder & Chairman Christian Angermayer and others, agrees with the Street, purchasing over 555,000 shares in the month of April to raise its ownership interest to just under 20%.

Verdict:

With a market cap of $650 million, of which ~$440 million currently represents its current cash position and a marketable investment in one of its 11 programs, the valuation of ~$210 million bestowed on the other ten somewhat de-risked programs in areas of high unmet needs – many of which have blockbuster potential – seems extremely conservative. With the exception of Compass, the programs are still relatively early stage, but with this many shots on goal, a puck is going to get through. I have used the broad market selloff and the biotech bloodbath to accumulate a position in ATAI via covered call orders.