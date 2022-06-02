Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) continued its downward bias after we upgraded it to Buy in our previous article. However, based on our price action analysis, we knew the stock had not formed a bear trap reversal. Furthermore, we cautioned that returning to its pre-COVID profitability could be challenging.

We acknowledged that Netflix (NFLX) stock's incredible drop has impacted DIS stock's valuation. But, we remain confounded why the market has not accorded sufficient credit to its robust portfolio of streaming assets and recovering legacy park assets.

Therefore, we returned to our valuation models again and asked ourselves whether we had missed out on any critical data points that the market understood better.

Consequently, we observed Disney's free cash flow (FCF) margin estimates remain far below their pre-pandemic highs. Therefore, we think the market is discounting Disney's ability to recover those margins in the medium term. Notwithstanding, our reverse cash flow valuation model suggests that DIS stock could be re-rated if it could continue improving its operating leverage moving forward.

However, the price action market structure for DIS stock remains problematic, with no potential bear trap reversal observed yet. However, we think the valuation of DIS stock has fallen to attractive levels that underestimate the company's ability to gain significant leverage.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on DIS stock.

Slowing Revenue Growth, But There's Inherent Operating Leverage

Disney revenue change % and adjusted EBIT change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Disney posted revenue of $19.25B in its recent FQ2, up 23.3% YoY, but down from FQ1's 34.3%. Notably, the company's revenue growth for the full year is expected to reach 25.1%, boosted by easier comps from FY21. But, we think the market has been looking forward, as the consensus estimates suggest a significant deceleration. Notably, Disney is estimated to report revenue growth of 12% in FY23 before falling further to 7.9% in FY24.

However, Disney's inherent operating leverage is expected to help boost its adjusted EBIT margins, despite the revenue growth normalization. As a result, it could still drive adjusted EBIT growth of close to 20% in FY23. Therefore, we think Disney's ability to drive leverage should not be understated.

But, It Needs To Lift Its FCF Profitability

Disney TTM FCF margins % (S&P Cap IQ) Disney FCF margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

We think Disney investors need to know that the company is not expected to recover its pre-COVID high FCF margins over the next three years. Therefore, it's baffling how DIS stock's valuation could have reached the highs seen in 2021, despite much weaker FCF margins. However, we think the answer is clear. We believe the market drew in buyers keen on buying into its direct-to-consumer (DTC) thesis, leveraging on Netflix's hype train.

Therefore, the digestion in DIS stock growth premium was highly justified, as NFLX stock's implied premium got destroyed. The market had drawn in buyers rapidly for the "slaughter" and still seemed to be digesting those gains.

However, we think DIS stock valuation has reached levels that its forward FCF margins could justify. With inherent operating leverage and a recovering park assets portfolio, Disney's FY26 implied revenue in our model seems achievable.

Stock DIS Current market cap $198.32B Hurdle rate (CAGR) 12% Years projected Through FQ2'26 Required FCF yield 3.5% Assumed FCF margins 10% Implied revenue by FQ2'26 $109.22B

DIS stock reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author

Disney reported a TTM revenue of $76.62B in FQ2'22. Our model above implies that Disney needs to post a revenue CAGR of 9.3% through FQ2'26. Based on Disney's FY24 revenue consensus estimate of $101.84B, we think it's achievable, despite the revenue growth deceleration.

In November, such margins would have necessitated Disney to post growth that its FCF margins could not justify. Therefore, we tagged DIS stock with a Hold rating in November, even though the Street was bullish. But, we think the valuation is much more attractive at its current market cap. As a result, the risk/reward profile is now tilted to the upside.

Price Action Suggests Near-Term Bottom, But No Bear Trap Yet

DIS price chart (TradingView)

DIS stock had two massive bull traps that forboded its massive collapse over the past two years. One was in 2019, before the COVID crisis. The second occurred in March 2021 at the height of the speculative bubble. The market has astutely digested those gains, helping reset investors' expectations in DIS stock. We think it's very healthy, as Disney shouldn't be ascribed such an aggressive growth premium when it obviously couldn't deliver.

Our price action analysis suggests that DIS stock is at its near-term support, but is held back by its near-term resistance. However, we have not observed a potential bear trap yet that could help stage a trend reversal.

Therefore, more conservative investors may consider waiting for a re-test of its near-term support before adding exposure. Otherwise, we think the current risk/reward profile seems attractive. Investors can consider layering in if it falls toward its near-term support level.

Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating on DIS stock.