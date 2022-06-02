HOTPEPPER69/iStock via Getty Images

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is a major insurance company serving the U.S. and Japan, with policies covering more than 50 million people. The company sells a range of insurance types, including life, disability, critical illness, and accident. AFL reported Q1 earnings on April 27th, beating the consensus expected earnings and revenues. The shares fell from the end of April through most of May, before returning to late April levels. AFL is currently trading at about 9% below the 12-month high close on April 20th.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for AFL

Over the past 15 years, AFL shares have substantially outperformed the life insurance industry as a whole. AFL’s total returns are higher than the industry average over the 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year periods as well.

Trailing total returns for AFL vs. the Life Insurance industry and the U.S. equity market as a whole

AFL’s earnings have grown steadily, with quarterly EPS that consistently beat consensus expectations, albeit often by small amounts. The current dividend yield, at 2.64%, equates to a modest payout ratio of 23.6%.

Trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for AFL. Green values are amounts by which quarterly EPS beat the consensus expected value

In general, rising interest rates are good for life insurance companies. First, higher interest rates equate to a higher discount factor applied to future liabilities, reducing the net present value of those liabilities. Second, insurers benefit from higher yields on bonds when they invest premiums.

When I last wrote about AFL on September 16, 2021, 8 ½ months ago, I upgraded AFL from neutral/hold to a buy/bullish rating. Over the period since, AFL has substantially outperformed the S&P 500. There have been 3 quarterly earnings reports since my post, all beating EPS expectations. When I wrote this post, the Wall Street consensus rating on AFL was neutral and the consensus 12-month price target indicated that there was very little upside. Along with AFL’s robust earnings track record, which supported a bullish view, I was swayed by the market-implied outlook, which reflects the consensus view from the options market. The market-implied outlook was bullish, with low volatility.

Previous analysis on AFL and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation will be helpful. The price of an option on a stock is primarily determined by the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper discussion than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this excellent monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for AFL to early 2023 and compared this with the Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for AFL

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook by combining the views of 5 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is neutral, after having been bullish since early March. With this small number of analysts in the consensus, this shift is caused by one analyst moving from bullish to neutral. The consensus 12-month price target is 8% above the current share price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for AFL

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus rating uses ratings and price targets from 14 analysts who have published their views over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral, as it has been for all of the past year. The consensus 12-month price target is 3.3% above the current share price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for AFL

The average of these two consensus price targets is 5.7% above the current share price, for an expected total return of 8.3% over the next year. For context, this is very close to the trailing 3-year annualized total return for AFL, but less than the 5- and 10-year values. It is also worth noting that the Wall Street consensus has been underestimating AFL over the past year, as I discussed in my previous post. The fairly small number of analysts who follow AFL is also striking, given that this is a $39B company. For context, SNAP has a market cap of $25B and Seeking Alpha reports 41 analysts who have published views in the past 90 days (although SNAP had a considerably larger market cap some months ago).

Market-Implied Outlook for AFL

I have calculated the Wall Street consensus outlook for AFL for the 7.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on this date. I selected this specific expiration date to provide a view through the end of the year and because the January-expiring options tend to be among the most highly traded.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for AFL for the 7.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023

The market-implied outlook for AFL to early 2023 is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same size, although the peak probability is slightly tilted to favor positive returns. The outlook is modestly negatively-skewed and stocks with this property tend to outperform. This is probably because stocks with positive skewness are those that speculators get excited about because they have ‘lottery ticket’ properties and that, as a result, tend to be overpriced.

The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 28.3% (annualized), as compared to 24% in my last analysis. This increase in volatility is probably due to the overall increase in volatility for the market as a whole over this period.

To make it easier to compare the probabilities of positive and negative return, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for AFL for the 7.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis

This view shows that there is a distinct tilt in probabilities to favor positive returns, across a wide range of possible outcomes (the solid blue line is consistently above the dashed red line over the left ⅔ of the chart above). This is a bullish view from the market-implied outlook and is qualitatively quite similar to the market-implied outlook in my previous analysis, although the magnitude of the bullish tilt is lower today than it was in September.

Theory states that the market-implied outlook should be negatively biased because investors, in aggregate, tend to be risk-averse and thus willing to pay more than fair value for downside protection (e.g. put options). The expectation for this type of bias reinforces the bullish interpretation of this market-implied outlook.

Summary

Aflac has consistently delivered strong earnings, with a long string of consecutive earnings surprises. The shares have delivered solid returns in recent years, and the gains over the past 12 months are particularly notable. Even with these gains, the valuation remains reasonable, with a P/E that is below the 5-year average. The current rising-rate environment is favorable for AFL. The Wall Street consensus rating is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target implied expected total return of 8.3%. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month total return that is at least ½ the expected volatility (28%). AFL falls well short of this threshold, but the Wall Street analysts have been consistently underestimating AFL. The market-implied outlook for AFL to early 2023 is bullish. I am maintaining my buy/bullish rating on AFL.