General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported mixed results for Q1 2022. On the positive side, total orders reported a solid 13% growth, and organic revenue also grew by 1% amid supply change disruptions, travel recovery, and COVID lockdown in China. Its aviation segment is the bright spot. Both civilian and military sales are strong. Military sales should be a top-line driver going forward, against the backdrop of defense budget increases around the globe and its progress to supply its XA100 adaptive cycle engine to both the F-35A and F-35C jet fighters.

On the negative side, free cash flow was still an outflow of $0.9B, the debt level is still high, and many macroeconomic issues will be very likely to persist into the future. The pending 3-way split adds further uncertainties. Finally, the current valuation offers no clear margin of safety. My final verdict is a hold rating considering these uncertainties.

Q1 2022 Mixed Results

GE reported mixed results for Q1 2022. On the positive side, total orders came in at $18.9B, a solid 13% growth YoY. And organic revenue also grew slightly by 1%. Its Aviation and Power segments are the bright spots and reported double-digit growth (more on aviation in the next section). However, on the negative side, free cash flow (“FCF”) is still in the negative (an outflow of $0.9B). Although it is an improvement of $1.7B from a year ago, also note that the FCF improvement was after adjusting discontinued factoring and debt reduction actions.

Looking forward, many of the issues that plagued GE in the past quarters will very likely persist, such as supply-chain problems, Russia / Ukraine war, and inflation. These factors drive its FY 2022 outlook towards the low-end range it announced earlier this year. As CEO Larry Culp commented during the earnings report (abridged and emphases added by me).

I'm proud of how our team drove improved services, orders and cash as we managed through increasing challenges in the first quarter. Orders were up 13% organically, with strength in both services and equipment, and we saw double-digit growth in Aviation and Power. Revenue was up slightly, driven by growth in higher-margin services in all segments. We saw continued momentum at Aviation with revenue up double digits. This however was largely offset by supply chain constraints in all segments, especially Health Care and Aviation, U.S. policy uncertainty driving lower Onshore Wind North American deliveries at Renewables this quarter and continued selectivity at Power.

Aviation Is A Bright Spot

As the CEO commented, Aviation is indeed the bright spot. And aviation is also the segment that will carry the GE name and logo after the 3-way split, as to be detailed next. Both civilian and military sales are strong. Particularly, military sales should be a top-line driver going forward against the backdrop of a heightened sense of national security around the globe. The aviation segment began its latest test campaign of the XA100 adaptive cycle engine, designed to fit both the F-35A and F-35C jet fighters.

The commercial flight side also saw an upward trajectory. GE aviation boasts the youngest and largest commercial fleet and the most diversified services portfolio in its history. In fact, about half of the company’s engines used on popular Airbus and Boeing models have not yet been in for their first shop visit. Hence, there are good reasons to expect robust demand for upcoming shop visits and aftermarket services. And shop visits and aftermarket services are also some of the most high-margin revenues. For example, its Q1 results reported the margin in the aviation segment reaching 16.2%, a 310 bps expansion. And it attributed the expansion primarily driven by higher volume in commercial services (with some offsetting pressure from the LEAP mixes, though).

As CEO Larry Culp commented during the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference shortly after Q1 earning, GE aviation has shaped and will continue to shape the future of flight. I spent a good part of my professional career in aerospace and aviation, and I tend to agree. Although, Culp reminded the audience that GE sits on the “cusp of a post-pandemic recovery”, and a lot depends on if/when the major airframers can ramp from here.

I think if you simplify the GE story today, it simply comes down to three leadership businesses well positioned to take advantage of what we see as a significant growth runway in Aviation, Healthcare and in Energy. Clearly, our Aviation business will shape the future of flight, always has and we're committed to doing that over the medium to long term. But here, we sit really on the cusp of a post-pandemic recovery, both in utilization of the existing fleet. And as our major airframers preparing to ramp from here.

3-way Split Adds More Uncertainty

GE announced its plan to split into three separate companies back in Nov 2021. As CEO Larry Culp stated in the announcement,

By creating three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors and employees.

The market responses were indeed positive, at least initially, as you can see from the following chart. Its share prices rallied by nearly 17% in premarket after the announcement and climbed to a peak near $110 in the trading days shortly afterward.

However, the optimism was short-lived. A slew of negative macroeconomic development started to transpire shortly afterward. First, the Russia/Ukraine war broke up. Then inflation began to run away, and the Fed began its plan to dramatically tighten momentary supplies. At the same time, the global supply chain disruptions persisted longer than antedated and even worsened given the China lockdown and the ripple effects of the Russian/Ukraine war. All told, the stock price fell about 30% from its peak and is back to the $70 to $75 level.

Looking forward, GE still maintains it 3-way split plan and the timetable it announced earlier. Specifically, the split is scheduled to begin in 2023 when the healthcare business will become an independent company first. Then sometime in 2024, the energy and power unit will be spun off, leaving the remaining aviation segment as a standalone entity and carrying on the GE name and logo.

I did not share the market’s initial optimism about the split-off then, and I still do not share it now. To me, such a complicated spinoff only adds uncertainties for both existing and potential investors. And the benefits of the spinoff, if they do materialize as hypothesized, won’t begin to come in years after the spin has been completed.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, GE is currently not at an obvious discount, as you can see from the following table. Overall, it is trading at an elevated PE (in the range from 26x to 44x, depending on which metric you choose). The valuation will be higher than what is shown here once its relatively high debt is factored in. And the pending spinoff adds further complications and uncertainties to the valuation. I do not see a clear margin of safety at these price levels.

Final Thoughts And Other Risks

To me, investment in GE faces too many uncertainties as mentioned above, both unknown and unknowable. Yet, I do not see a clear valuation discount and a clear margin of safety, which is the core reason for my holding rating.

Besides the risks mentioned above, the sanction policies regarding Russia can create negative effects on GE’s profits, especially for its aviation and power businesses. Rising inflation and labor cost also creates pressure on its margins. Its CEO Culp has announced plans (including price hikes) to combat the issue and keep costs under control. It remains uncertain if these plans can be effective.