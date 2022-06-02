JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) back in March, when we stated that shares would be a strong buy on any sustained pullback. Since we penned that piece, shares have now lost more than 12% of their value and currently sit just above the $27 level.

As the chart below demonstrates, investors need to be prepared if indeed shares drop to the $21+ level, which in earnest is long-term support for Shoe Carnival. As we can see from the chart, shares have already lost their 50-week moving average, and if the 100-week is also lost over the near-term, then the 200-week may quickly come into focus ($21.75). Furthermore, short interest of 15% in this play gives precedence to what we believe may play itself out over the near term. We would expect the 200-week moving average to hold firm and present a compelling buying opportunity for the following reasons.

Technical Chart Of Shoe Carnival (Stockcharts.com)

Relentless Pursuit Of Growth

Followers of our work will be aware that we favor companies that generate significant amounts of free cash flow over firms that spend everything (and many times more for growth purposes). In Shoe Carnival's case, this gives the company a buffer if indeed lower lows are on the horizon. Why? Because at the end of the first quarter, the company reported just over $97 million of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and zero debt on its balance sheet. Furthermore, approximately $20.5 million of shares were bought back in the first quarter, which means there is still almost $30 million outstanding in the company's share repurchase program. The number of shares outstanding currently sits at 27.59 million, and shareholder equity came in just under $456 million in Q1.

Suffice it to say, despite the ugly pattern of lower lows in shares of Shoe Carnival thus far this year, management has kept on buying back shares aggressively, which is encouraging. Rising net worth and a lower float speak of honorable management and are exactly the trends we like to see in a falling market.

Many companies (when their respective share prices and book values are caught in a downward spiral) end up not having the financial firepower to invest through the cycle. Not so with Shoe Carnival. In fact, management recently decided to accelerate the store modernization schedule due to positive results thus far, which can be seen from comparable sales to square foot ratios. The philosophy here has been to exit unprofitable locations and invest aggressively behind cash-flow positive stores and more modern outfits. Many companies only significantly increase the number of their assets (stores) in order to see meaningful bottom-line gains. Shoe Carnival, on the other hand, will obviously scale, but its new layout through in-store digitalization initiatives enables updated stores to literally change the customer's shopping experience overnight when seasons/products invariably change on a dime.

Digital Channels

The other plan of attack by management when it comes to growth is the growth in digital engagement, which is also evident from the numbers. The loyal Shoe Carnival customer base grew by over 10% over the past 12 months and is now approaching 30 million. Suffice it to say, management's investments in CRM are bearing fruit, which we see in gross margin metrics, e-commerce growth, and better inventory management, which in the end is leading to strong operating cash-flow numbers. Marketers will be well aware of a timely message to a loyal customer. This, in essence, remains a top priority for the company, which enables it to be able to deliver consistent personalized digital messages to its customers. The "custom-made" effect of the marketing system has serious potential, especially when one looks at the numbers involved. From an investor's standpoint, a growing digital customer base coupled with sustained improvement in how Shoe Carnival interacts with these people simply has to result in growth for the company in the long run.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, investors eyeing up this name have to be prepared for more volatility as outlined above in the technical piece of this article. In saying this, there are plenty of positives happening under the hood at Shoe Carnival such as rising margins, growing net worth, strong cash flow, and an ever-improving CRM system. These areas combined should ensure that the current downswing ends sooner rather than later. Reiterating our bullish stance. We look forward to continued coverage.